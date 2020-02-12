Market Outlook
Data Converters Market 2020- 2028: Industry Insights by Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast
According to Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), the total revenues generated by telecom industry in Canada was USD 38.79 billion in 2017.
CRIFAX added a report on ‘Global Data Converters Market, 2020-2028’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.
The increasing number of innovations and advancements in technology globally has provided various business opportunities and is predicted to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period (2019-2028). The introduction of 5G accompanied by other technologies such as digital reality comprising of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR) or the fast growing Internet of Things (IoT) are setting new trends for the continuously evolving IT & Telecom industry. The total number of cellular IoT connections are anticipated to reach 3.4 billion by 2023. The global Data Converters Market is estimated to attain noticeable growth over the next 6-7 years, owing to digital transformation taking place across several services such as R&D & Testing, Information Technology (IT), Telecom and Internet. The Information & Communication Technology (ICT) goods exports recorded a growth of 11.51% in 2017 as against 11.20% in 2016. Through 5G connection, about one billion enhanced mobile broadband subscriptions are anticipated to be covered by 2023.
The global Data Converters market is anticipated to observe noteworthy growth in the forthcoming years, owing to increasing investments by ICT and Telecom industries in research and development activities associated with digital transformation. The United States of America is anticipated to remain as the largest telecom market and Asia Pacific is anticipated to attain highest market share in telecom sector. World Development Indicators (WDI) has placed China at the top of the rankings among the various nations according to Purchasing Power Parity (PPP), which holds 19.38% of the world’s GDP as of 2018. According to Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), the Canadian telecom industry achieved a growth rate of 3.2% from 2016-2017 generating revenues of USD 38.79 billion in 2017, on account of improvement in data usage through both fixed internet as well as mobile services. Fixed internet services had an average growth rate of 7.0% by attaining revenues of USD 8.87 billion between 2016 and 2017, whereas mobile segment achieved a growth rate of 5.4% to garner revenues of USD 19.9 billion in 2017. All these factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.
To provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the global Data Converters market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.
Industry Trends
Fruit And Vegetable Seeds Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025
Global Fruit & Vegetable Seeds Market
By Type (Cucurbit, Brassica, Brassica), By Form (Organic, Inorganic), By trait (Conventional, GM), By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World), By Farm type (Outdoor, Indoor).
Market Overview:
The Global Fruit & Vegetable Seeds Market was valued at USD 8.82 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.97 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.23% from 2017 to 2025.
Fruits and vegetable seed is one of the fastest growing markets in the industry. Seeds can remain viable for 2 years if they are stored under proper temperature, though the temperature for different fruits and vegetables can vary. Crops such as tomato, Eggplant and Pepper hold major shares in the cultivation market. The fruits and vegetables that fall under family Solonaceae dominate the fruit and vegetable seed markets.
Sample Infographics:
Market Dynamics:
1. Market Drivers
1.1 Major increase in seed rates.
1.2 New technologies in mechanical inputs.
2. Market Restraints
2.1 Changing climatic conditions.
2.2 Regular cultivation of GM crops.
Market Segmentation:
The Global Fruit & Vegetable Seeds Market is segmented on thebasis of Type, Form, Trait, Region and Farm Type.
1. By Type:
1.1 Cucurbit
1.1.1 Watermelon
1.1.2 Melon
1.1.3 Cucumber
1.1.4 Squash
1.2 Brassica
1.2.1 Broccoli
1.2.2 Cauliflower
1.2.3 Cabbage
1.3 Leafy
1.3.1 Lettuce
1.3.2 Spinach
1.4 Solanaceae
1.4.1 Tomato
1.4.2 Pepper
1.4.3 Eggplant
1.5 Root Bulb
1.5.1 Carrot
1.5.2 Onion
1.6 Other seeds
2. By Form:
2.1 Inorganic
2.2 Organic
3. By Trait:
3.1 Conventional
3.2 GM
4. By Region:
4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)
4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)
4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
4.5 Rest of World.
5. By Farm type:
5.1 Outdoor
5.1.1 Nurseries
5.1.2 Gardens
5.1.3 Fields.
5.2 Indoor
5.2.1 Greenhouse
5.2.2 Vertical Farming
5.2.3 Hydroponics
Competitive Landscape:
The major players in the market are as follows:
1. Bayer Cropscience AG
2. Monsanto Company
3. Takii& Co., Ltd.
4. Sakata Seed Corporation
5. Western Bio Vegetable Seeds Ltd.
6. Syngenta AG
7. GroupeLimagrain
8. Advanta Limited
9. Mahyco
10. Mahindra Agri (Samriddhi)
These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
Contact Us
ENERGY
MRI Systems Market Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2022
MRI is a noninvasive diagnostic methodology that generates computerized images of internal body tissues and organs using radio waves magnetic resonate atoms. MRI provides three dimensional views of organ and joints without invasive surgery in a detailed manner. MRI detects heart and surrounding arteries views and associated troubles. MRI study includes brain MRI, spines MRI, individual organ MRI, and extremities.
The global MRI systems market is projected to reach USD 7.19 Billion by 2021 from USD 5.61 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2016 to 2021.
This led to the development of MRI-compatible pacemakers that offer increased patient safety and procedure accuracy in patient screening. This would help to fuel the growth of the MRI systems market.
Market Dynamics
The increased adoption of MRI systems due to their cost-effectiveness and non-invasive nature and the rise in demand from research institutes for screening different diseases, will be the major factors fueling market growth in the Americas.
Factors such as rising geriatric population, advancements in MRI techniques such as the development of superconducting (SC) magnets, open architecture, ultra-high-field MRI, software applications and advent of MRI-compatible pacemakers are some of the factors that drive the demand for MRI systems among end users in the forecast period.High cost of MRI systems, depleting helium gas deposits, and declining reimbursement rates for MRI procedures are some of the factors which are expected to affect the growth of the MRI systems market in the forecasted period.
Market Segmentation
The MRI systems market is segmented on the basis of Architecture, Field strength, application and region.
Segmentation on the basis of architecture:
MRI system is classified into
Closed MRI Systems
Open MRI Systems
In 2016, Closed MRI System holds the largest market share in Global MRI System Market .
Segmentation on the basis of Strength:
MRI market is broadly classified into
Low-to-mid-field MRI
High-field MRI
Very-High-field MRI
Ultra-High-field MRI
The very high-field MRI segment holds the largest market share under this category.
Segmentation on the basis of Application
The MRI market is categorized into
Vascular MRI
Pelvic and abdominal MRI
Cardias MRI
Brain and neurological MRI
Spine and musculoskeletal MRI
Brain and neurological MRI holds the largest market share in this category.
Segmentation on the basis of Geography:
The MRI market is classified into
North America
Asia
Rest of the World
In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest market share followed by Asia. Asia will be fastest growing region due to the increasing disposal able income and rising aging population
Europe is also a slow growth market due to the US owing to the Eurozone debt crisis.
Key Players
Some of the Major key players in the MRI systems market are GE Healthcare , Hitachi Medical Corporation , Philips Healthcare , Siemens Healthcare , and Toshiba Medical Systems .
Contact Us
ENERGY
NDT Equipment Market Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2022
NDT equipment can be considered as the equipment which is used in the non destructive way of testing of the properties of an object, material or a system without damaging it. The rationale behind using the Non destructive method of testing is to check for discontinuities or differences in the characteristics of a material in accordance with some pre specified norms.
Market Dynamics:
The market for NDT equipment looks to increase gradually in the coming future. The NDT equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX.XX%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for identifying oil and gas reserves. Also the perception of assured return on investment in this sector is also expected to increase the demand for NDT equipment.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065026
The market for NDT equipment can be segmented based on the technology used, application and end-user. On the basis of technology, the NDT equipment market can be segmented into Phased array ultrasonic, X-ray computed tomography, computed radiography technology, Electromagnetic technology, Visual testing technology and others. On the basis of Applications, the power generation, petrochemical, oil & gas, aerospace and automotive and others. On the basis of end-user, the NDT equipment market can be segmented into aerospace, power generation and oil & gas.
Geography:
The market for NDT equipment based on geographies can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The highest market for NDT equipment is considered to be the North America region. This can be attributed to the high amount of investments made in the oil and gas industry in the region and also the demand from the automotive industry in the united states is also expected to contribute to the increase in the NDT equipment market.
Key Players:
The Key players in the Printing Ink industry are GE Inspection technologies, Olympus Corporation, YXLON international, Mistras, Zetec, Dr. Foerster and Nikon metrology.
Contact Us
