Data Historian Market Analysis by Regional Development Status, Market Size, Volume and Value 2018 – 2028

PMR’s latest report on Data Historian Market

The recent market intelligence study by Persistence Market Research (PMR) elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Data Historian market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at PMR find that the Data Historian Market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Data Historian among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the data historian market are ABB Ltd, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., AVEVA Group plc, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ICONICS, Inc., OSIsoft, IBM Corporation, PTC, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Inductive Automation, Open Automation Software, Canary Labs, InfluxData, Inc., Kx Systems, Sorbotics. LLC, and Progea, Savigent Software, among others.

Data Historian Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the data historian market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, SEA and other APAC data historian market is seen to be leading in terms of value with India and Taiwan being the most attractive markets in the region. Also, SEA and other APAC market is seen to be growing at the fast rate due to increasing spending on the R&D for new innovation in the data historian market. Also, the increased spending in the countries such as Australia and India in SEA and others of APAC data historian market has urged for the need of cost-effective data management software and services. North America and Western Europe follow SEA and other APAC in terms of value over the forecast period due to the rising number of companies in the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Data Historian Market Segments

Data Historian Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Data Historian Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Data Historian Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Data Historian Market Value Chain

Data Historian Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Data Historian Market includes

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA and other APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

