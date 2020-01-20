Connect with us

Date Palm Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects

2 hours ago

Date Palm Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Date Palm industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Date Palm manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Date Palm market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Date Palm Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Date Palm industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Date Palm industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Date Palm industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Date Palm Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Date Palm are included:

 

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, product portfolio of date palm producers and recent developments in the date palm space. Company profiles also includes regional presence of date producers and in the regions where the manufacturers offer their products. Date palm market participants includes Al Barakah Dates Factory LLC, Hadiklaim Date Growers Cooperative, Maghadi Dates, Haifa Dattes, SUFFCO, Atul Rajasthan Date Palm Ltd., Natural Delights, Best Food Company LLC, Groundworks of Palm Beach County Inc., and Bayara Saudi Arabia Ltd.

Global Date Palm Market – By Nature

  • Organic
  • Conventional

Global Date Palm Market – By Variety

  • Deglet Noor
  • Medjool
  • Barhi
  • Zahidi
  • Others

Global Date Palm Market – By End Use

  • Household
  • Foodservice
  • Dietary Supplements
  • Personal Care & Cosmetics
  • Food Industry
    • Bakery & Desserts
    • Confectionery
    • Functional Food & Nutritional bars
    • Others

Global Date Palm Market – By Form

  • Raw
  • Processed
    • Paste
    • Dried
    • Purees & Syrups

Global Date Palm Market – By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

The data analysis for global date palm market is estimated in terms of value and volume consumption. To arrive at the volume consumption of date palm, production data of countries producing date palm across the globe has been taken into consideration. In addition, the production of date palm varieties in top producing countries is also tracked and further their import-export in the global market is tracked for understanding consumption in key countries. Furthermore, Transparency Market Research estimated volume data on consumption of date palm for several countries by understanding the demand and supply of date palm. It includes production, growth, volume and value sales, transition, pricing, per capita consumption, population, consumer preference, and consumption of date palm among end user verticals is scrutinized.

TMR then determined the volume consumption of date palm across various regions including North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Forecasting is done on the basis of internal proprietary model using different macro-economic, industry-based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends by identifying and allocating a weighted score to forecast factors that influence the demand for date palm. These factors were the representative of an entire value chain, as well as the macro-economic indicators such as production, per capita consumption of date palm, per capita spending on food products, etc. have been taken into consideration to arrive at the volume consumption of date palm in respective countries.

Weighted average selling price for date palm was considered to estimate the market size for top date palm consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

Given the characteristics of the market, TMR triangulated the data based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the global date palm market. To develop the global date palm market forecast, TMR analyzed various factors to understand their respective impact on the target market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is analysis of the global date palm market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global date palm market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global date palm market, Transparency Market Research has also presented a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global date palm market.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of value chain in the global date palm market. In the final section of the report on the global date palm market, competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global date palm producers.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2018-2025 Date Palm market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Burning Mouth Syndrome Testing market is predicted to grow at a staggering CAGR of XX% from to 2019 – 2026

1 min ago

January 21, 2020

About global Burning Mouth Syndrome Testing market

The latest global Burning Mouth Syndrome Testing market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Burning Mouth Syndrome Testing industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects. According to the report, the global Burning Mouth Syndrome Testing market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.  

Market segments and sub-segments

  • Market trends and dynamics
  • Supply and demand
  • Market size
  • Current trends/opportunities/challenges
  • Competitive landscape
  • Technological breakthroughs
  • Value chain and stakeholder analysis

    • The regional analysis covers:

    • North America (U.S. and Canada)
    • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
    • Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
    • Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
    • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
    • Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

    The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

    A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

    Highlights of the report:

    • A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
    • Important changes in market dynamics
    • Market segmentation up to the second or third level
    • Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
    • Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
    • Market shares and strategies of key players
    • Emerging niche segments and regional markets
    • An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
    • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market   

    Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

    The Burning Mouth Syndrome Testing market report answers some of the important questions, including:

    1. What value is the Burning Mouth Syndrome Testing market estimated to register in 2019?
    2. What are the challenges and opportunities the Burning Mouth Syndrome Testing market hold for the stakeholders?
    3. How is the global Burning Mouth Syndrome Testing market distributed among the vendors?
    4. What tactics are the Burning Mouth Syndrome Testing market vendors executing to stay ahead of their rivals?
    5. Why is the growth of the global Burning Mouth Syndrome Testing market slowing down over the forecast period?

    The report provides the following data:

    • Supply-side as well as demand-side trends of the Burning Mouth Syndrome Testing market across various regions.
    • Market revenue, and production capacity of the Burning Mouth Syndrome Testing market during the historic year as well as forecast year.
    • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Burning Mouth Syndrome Testing market.
    • The pros and cons of Burning Mouth Syndrome Testing on environment and human health.
    • Adoption pattern of Burning Mouth Syndrome Testing among various end use industries.

    The Burning Mouth Syndrome Testing market report presents accurate and up-to-date insights regarding the Burning Mouth Syndrome Testing market from trusted suppliers, service providers, and value chain partners via extensive primary and secondary research. The information regarding each market vendor includes company background, main market insight, SWOT analysis, sales, revenue, pricing and gross margin, and market share. 

    About TMR

    Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

    Contact

    Transparency Market Research
    State Tower
    90 State Street,
    Suite 700,
    Albany, NY – 12207
    United States
    Tel: +1-518-618-1030
    USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
    Email: [email protected]
    Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

    Forecast On Bulk Container Packaging Market Global Industry Analysis and Trends till 2025

    2 mins ago

    January 21, 2020

    The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Bulk Container Packaging market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Bulk Container Packaging market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Bulk Container Packaging market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Bulk Container Packaging market.

    The Bulk Container Packaging market report examines the consumption patter of each segment and the factors affecting the pattern. In addition, the report focuses on the production footprint of each segment in various industries and regions across the globe.

    The Bulk Container Packaging market report helps the readers grasp the changing trend in the industry supply chain, manufacturing techniques and expenses, and current scenario of the end uses in the global Bulk Container Packaging market.

    All the players running in the global Bulk Container Packaging market are elaborated thoroughly in the Bulk Container Packaging market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Bulk Container Packaging market players.

    Market, by Region

    North America is estimated to account for 29.7% of the global bulk container packaging market in 2017 and is estimated to reach 30.8% of the global bulk container packaging market by the end of 2027, increasing by 110 basis points. The Western Europe region accounts for a significant share of the bulk container packaging market currently. However, this is expected to decline marginally by 80 basis points by the end of 2027.

    Benefits from containerisation and demand from the chemicals industry is boosting the global bulk container packaging market

    The bulk container packaging market has grown significantly over the past few years due to increasing logistics facilities across various regions. Containerisation has led to significant low costs for the shipping industry which is particularly noticeable in regions such as North America and Europe. The bulk container packaging market is also gaining substantial footprint in the APEJ region where bulk bags are extensively used for agriculture produce transportation. With a surging demand from the industrial chemicals industry, growth in demand for bulk containers such as flexitanks is set to increase over the forecast period. Among the material types, polypropylene and HDPE plastic material is expected to remain the prime choice of manufacturers due to the material flexibility and high impact resistance. One of the main highlights of the bulk container packaging market is the increasing use of bulk containers for dry bulk shipping of automobile and machinery parts.

    The Bulk Container Packaging market report answers the following queries:

    1. Why consumers are highly inclined towards the consumption of segment in the Bulk Container Packaging market?
    2. What are the opportunities available for players operating in the global Bulk Container Packaging market?
    3. Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Bulk Container Packaging market?
    4. Why region leads the global Bulk Container Packaging market?
    5. What are the drivers and restraints affecting the market size of the global Bulk Container Packaging market?

    What the report encloses for the readers:

    • Critical insights of each segment, including volume growth outlook, and demand & supply pattern.
    • A to Z of each player – positives & negatives, current status, future developments – of the global Bulk Container Packaging market.
    • Detailed information regarding the trends influencing the growth of the global Bulk Container Packaging market.
    • In-depth assessment on the utilization of Bulk Container Packaging in each end use industry.
    • Historical data and future growth outlook of the global Bulk Container Packaging market.

    Why choose Bulk Container Packaging Market Report?

    • Digital intelligence solutions to help clients stay at the forefront.
    • Published 6, 000+ reports and recognized by 150+ countries globally.
    • A team of 300+ analysts to deliver real-time information across various industries and companies.
    • Customized business reports to overcome unique market challenges

    Anesthesia,Respiratory and Sleep Management Devices Market Tracking Report Analysis 2019-2030

    2 mins ago

    January 21, 2020

    In 2018, the market size of Anesthesia,Respiratory and Sleep Management Devices Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

    In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Anesthesia,Respiratory and Sleep Management Devices .

    This report studies the global market size of Anesthesia,Respiratory and Sleep Management Devices , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

    This study presents the Anesthesia,Respiratory and Sleep Management Devices Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Anesthesia,Respiratory and Sleep Management Devices history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

    For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

    In global Anesthesia,Respiratory and Sleep Management Devices market, the following companies are covered:

    Masimo
    Fukuda Denshi
    Infinium Medical
    Covidien
    GE Healthcare
    Nihon Kohden
    Philips Healthcare
    Mindray Medical
    Drgerwerk
    Schiller

    Segment by Regions
    North America
    Europe
    China
    Japan
    Southeast Asia
    India

    Segment by Type
    Anesthesia Device
    Respiratory Device
    Sleep Management Device

    Segment by Application
    Hospitals
    Ambulatory Surgery Centers

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Anesthesia,Respiratory and Sleep Management Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Anesthesia,Respiratory and Sleep Management Devices , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Anesthesia,Respiratory and Sleep Management Devices in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Anesthesia,Respiratory and Sleep Management Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Anesthesia,Respiratory and Sleep Management Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

    Chapter 12, Anesthesia,Respiratory and Sleep Management Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Anesthesia,Respiratory and Sleep Management Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

