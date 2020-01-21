Connect with us

Debt Collection Software Market (2020 To 2027) Global Industry Analysis with Top Players Experian, CDS Software, Comtronic Systems, Quantrax Corp

A new report has been added by Contrive Datum Insights on the global Debt Collection Software Market that shed light on the effective examination techniques. It provides a detailed description on the dynamic view of the market which has different perspectives. This report summarizes about the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future. The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of the economic growth such as Debt Collection Software. The annual volume of the market is examined from year 2020 to 2027. The overview of the market includes the applications of the latest technologies to enlarge the businesses rapidly.

This report is inclined towards the regions having highest scope such as North America, Japan, China, Asia, and India. The market is rapidly growing on the grounds of various Debt Collection Software businesses. The report includes the statistics about the systematic approaches, which needs to follow for booming the industries. It consists of different ways to analyze, seek, and shed light on new opportunities. This report consists of the estimated data about the drivers, restraints and opportunities that can help to drive the flow of the businesses.

Some of the key players profiled in the Debt Collection Software market include: Experian, CDS Software, Comtronic Systems, Quantrax Corp, ICCO, Totality Software, Comtech Systems, CODIX, SeikoSoft, Decca Software, Collect Tech, Click Notices, Codewell Software, SPN, Adtec Software, JST, Indigo Cloud, Pamar Systems, CollectMORE, Kuhlekt, Lariat Software, Case Master, TrioSoft, LegalSoft and others.

Depth idea of the competitors is studied by using primary and secondary research techniques such as Debt Collection Software, which gives a clear idea about the global competition to seek the best solutions. This report gives an extensive valuable data that gives a clear idea about the current scenario of the Debt Collection Software market during the forecast period 2020 To 2027.

This report focuses on the important pillars of the businesses such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that either grow or obstruct the market. This research report recognizes the industrial base, productivity, manufacturers, strengths, recent trends, features, which are the basic requirements in Debt Collection Software market to enlarge the companies and promote the financial growth.

This global research report offers insights into the businesses through the following pointers:

  • Global market dynamics
  • Global competitive landscape
  • Detailed elaboration on drivers, restraints, and opportunities
  • Different challenges, threats, and risks in front of businesses.
  • Business profiles of leading key players
  • Effective sales patterns and development status

The major key questions addressed through this innovative research report:

  1. What are the major challenges in front of the global Debt Collection Software market?
  2. Who are the key vendors of the global Debt Collection Software market?
  3. What are the leading key industries of the global Debt Collection Software market?
  4. Which factors are responsible for driving the global Debt Collection Software market?
  5. What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis?
  6. What are the major key strategies for enhancing global opportunities?
  7. What are the different effective sales patterns?
  8. What will be the global market size in the forecast period?

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global Debt Collection Software Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Debt Collection Software Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Debt Collection Software Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Debt Collection Software Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Debt Collection Software Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

For More Information: www.contrivedatuminsights.com/Home/ProductReport/Global-Debt-Collection-Software-Market-Size,-Growth,-Industry-Analysis-and-Forecast-2019-To-2026=4638

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.

Related Topics:
Protein Hydrolysate Ingredient Market to Register a Stellar Growth Rate of CAGR of 7.3% through 2028

Rapid inclination of consumers towards sport nutrition on the coattails of rising awareness regarding health and nutrition-related issues has been influencing the demand for protein hydrolysate ingredients, mostly whey variants, in the recent years. Numerous health benefits of whey protein hydrolysate ingredients and their derivation from best sources of protein are the key factors expected to increase the consumption and give a boost to growth of global protein hydrolysate ingredients market.

The global market protein hydrolysate ingredients is estimated to be valued at US$ 1 billion in 2018 and grow at an significant CAGR of 7.3% to double the total revenue through 2018.

Whey Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients to Witness Market Saturation

Despite their dominance, whey protein hydrolysates are likely to be on the verge of facing saturation in the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market, which is projected to surpass US$ 1 billion by 2028-end, owing to their easy applicability, versatility, and great taste over other variants. Based on consumption, the segment for whey protein hydrolysates is foreseen to attain a volume of more than 59,000 MT by the end of the forecast period (2018-2028). Further, increasing demand for whey protein hydrolysate ingredients among athletes, sportspersons, and health-conscious population is likely to complement the market growth.

Meat protein hydrolysate ingredients, on the other hand, are anticipated to represent a lower growth rate due to decreasing number of consumers preferring products processed from meat. This is further likely to be affected by growing vegan population across the globe.

Casein protein hydrolysate ingredients and plant protein hydrolysate ingredients are anticipated to witness a promising rate of consumption during the forecast period, while milk protein hydrolysate ingredients will possibly register a moderate consumption rate between 2018 and 2028.

North America Continues to Subjugate Global Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market, China Holds Significant Share in Asia Pacific

Growth in number of specialty food ingredient processing industries in developed countries such as the United States is influencing North America to reign supreme in global protein hydrolysate ingredients market.

Emerging economies including China, India, and Southeast Asian countries have been witnessing a steady growth of specialist nutrition market, which is predicted to favor the adoption of protein hydrolysate ingredients in the near future. China will remain the most lucrative Asia Pacific region for protein hydrolysate ingredients market, accounting for substantial value share over the forecast period.

China’s one-child policy has been influencing consumer interest in specialist nutrition product, while its increasing geriatric demographic is expected to drive the demand for protein hydrolysate ingredients which are nutritionally beneficial and promote faster postoperative recovery.

Hydrolysate-based infant formula products have been gaining increasing popularity in Chinese market, which is further driven by launch of various infant and toddler formula in the country. These factors have been envisaged to determine the prominence of China in the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market.

New Product Launches and Innovations to Reduce Bitterness in Taste Remain Key Focus of Leading Players

Hydrolysates are considered to impart bitter taste in food products, and therefore a focus on the development of products with improved taste and reduced bitterness remain one of the important growth strategies of key players operating in global protein hydrolysate ingredients market. They are further targeting on producing the ingredients that can be added to a number of food & beverage products without compromising their original taste.

With rapid penetration of new players, the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market is expected to reach a saturation point where growth in production will either meet the demand or surpass it over time.

Leading players operating in the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market include Arla Food Ingredients, Costantino & C. spa, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Armor Proteines, Kerry Group Plc, Glanbia Plc, Carbery Group Limited, Davisco Foods International, Inc., Hilmar Ingredients, FrieslandCampina N.V., Tate & Lyle plc, Abbott Laboratories, Agropur Inc., Danone S.A. and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) market Exploring Future Growth and Key Trends by 2015-2025

The “Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) market by Technology (AR and VR), by Components (Sensors, Semiconductor Components and Others), by End-User (Entertainment, Education, Automotive, Retail, Medical, and Others) – Global Forecast to 2025” The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of AR and VR market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant AR and VR players in the market and their key developments.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Technology, Components, and End-user Industry, AR and VR market is expected to grow from US$ 4.25 Bn in 2015 to US$ 130.01 Bn by 2025 reach.

China being one of the key countries in APAC for technological developments will lead AR and VR market in APAC and is also expected to continue its dominance by growing at a CAGR of 55.3% through the forecast period from 2016 to 2025. China and other countries in APC such as Japan, Korea, etc. are expected to observe highest penetration of AR and VR due to increasing applications and adoption of AR and VR in industrial and manufacturing sectors. The report profiles key players such as DAQRI LLC, Oculus VR LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, EON Reality, Inc., Marxent Labs LLC, Blippar, Total Immersion, Innovega, Inc., and Augmented Pixels Inc. among others.

Smart phones are the must have digital devices today, they have changed the way we communicate, travel, design, run business, and many more. In recent years smartphones revolutionized the world, and still the ongoing R&Ds to launch advanced features, improved and more customer centric and enterprise level applications holds the market for years to go. AR and VR are the technologies which immerse the user into virtual world and allows to interact with the virtual objects being in real environment. The growing trends in smartphones and tablets applications will encourage more AR and VR content going ahead, and this is estimated to grow alongside the growth of AR and VR penetration in various enterprise applications such as advertisements, mass communication, sales and marketing, and gamification which are wide area of interest.

The global AR and VR market has been broadly segmented by technology i.e., AR and VR technologies. The market is further segmented by components which includes sensors and other semiconductor components. In addition to this the AR and VR market is bifurcated into on end-user industry such as entertainment, education. Industrial, medical, aerospace & defense, and retail among others. The VR segment holds major share of the global AR and VR market in 2015 and is estimated to lose its market share to AR technology segment by 2025. The market share of VR claimed for 82.1% of the total market revenue share in 2015.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality are growing at a high pace and becoming the next must have technology from individuals to enterprises. These technologies are expected to revolutionize the way people communicate, shop and do business. Some of the key examples of end-user industries which will be driving factors for these technologies are healthcare, retails, manufacturing, marketing and others.

The global AR and VR market is also bifurcated by regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America is estimated to dominate the market with highest share in 2015, the driving factors for this include high adoption rate of AR and VR applications in various industries as well the increasing interest of giants in AR and VR market such as Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Inc., and others. Hence, North America and Europe are considered to be the leaders of AR and VR market in 2015, however, APAC region is also expected to take over the market share and lead the AR and VR market by 2025. APAC is expected to record a maximum growth of 47.7% during 2016 to 2025.

The report segments the global augmented reality and virtual reality market as follows:

Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By Technology

Augmented Reality (AR)
Virtual Reality (VR)

Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By Components

Sensors
Semiconductor Components
Others

Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By End-user Industry

Entertainment
Education
Industrial
Medical
Real Estate and Architecture
Retail
Aerospace and Defense
Others

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Global Hospitality Property Management Software (PMS) Market 2019 Present Status, Future Growth Analysis & Outlook to 2024

Global Hospitality Property Management Software (PMS) Market Overview

The Global Hospitality Property Management Software (PMS) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The PMS software helps the hotel to effectively manage, organize, and schedule their mundane activities including front office workflow, guest check-in & checkout, assigning rooms to guests, delegating housekeeping tasks and billing, etc. In short, PMS automates and streamlines the operations to save working hours and offer a better experience to guests.

– The hospitality industry is witnessing growth from technology disruption due to increasing online travel agencies and hotel aggregators. These companies are rapidly adopting cloud-based solutions like PMS and other SaaS platforms to scale their growths in the industry. The rise in the number of SME hotels especially in the emerging markets like Asia-pacific is driving the deployment of property management software market.
– Additionally, the hotels are increasingly concentrating on optimizing their operations to reduce lead time. As these solutions are inexpensive, the adoption rate has increased in recent years. These companies in the industry are also emphasizing on analytics of their serviceability to gain more insights which enable scope for improvement in their operations.
– However, owing to multiple challenges for integrating PMS into existing infrastructure, the adoption has been limited to an extent in the hospitality industry with large business adopting it for improved productivity and efficiency in managing multiple units.

Scope of the Global Hospitality Property Management Software (PMS) Market Report

The scope of the study for the hospitality property management (PMS) software market has considered both on-cloud and on-premise deployment both for PMS in the hospitality industry for all sizes of hotels across the world.

Key Market Trends

On-Cloud Deployment of PMS to Grow Significantly

– According to the report from NASSCOM, global cloud spending is expected to reach USD 187 billion in 2018, and further grow at a CAGR of 16.5% till 2022. Also, the global public cloud spending accounted for 7.9% of total IT spending in 2018 globally. Hotels are also increasingly adopting cloud-based SaaS to integrate into their operations in order to achieve optimized workflow.
– Cost-effective nature of storage facility compared to the conventional method is one of the reasons for maximum adoption rates, cloud deployment method saves IT infrastructure expenses and provides easy scalability; according to RightScale, In 2018, public cloud adoption reached 92% which was 89% the year before.
– Dalata Hotel Group has mentioned that integrating PMS in their hotel chain helped them to standardize their report and analyze their revenue from customers at various locations at a time. As the company is undergoing expansion across Europe and managing multiple PMS was difficult for them to train staff and reporting methods, they adopted on-cloud solution.

European Market is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth

– UNTWO has stated that international travel is accelerated significantly due to an increase in inbound tourist arrivals. It has reached to USD 1.4 billion in 2018. In the European region, there has been immense rapid growth in the hospitality industry owing to the expansion of branded hotels and the broader landscape of the industry. According to Lodging Econometrics, Total construction pipeline in Europe increased to 1,569 hotels, with an increase 19% increase year-on-year and reached the highest number of hotels ever recorded.
– Luxury hotels in Europe are looking forward to partner with PMS providers to deploy solutions in order to offer improved customer services. For instance, recently, Hastings Hotels from Ireland partnered with Agilysis Inc., to deploy its Visual One PMS solution to achieve accuracy in managing inventory, as well as saving valuable staff time in delivering enhanced guest experience.
– In 2018, approximately 380 new hotels opened throughout Europe. Additionally, the hotel chains are continuously undergoing expansion projects in the region and also building new hospitality infrastructure. For instance, lately in 2018, easyHotels announced the funding of EUR 500 million for its further expansion plan in Europe. Such expansions by hotel chains are expected to continue in the forecast period, which is estimated to drive the demand for hospitality PMS in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The market for hospitality property management software is moderately consolidated due to the presence of a few companies dominating the market. Also, these companies are extensively investing in offering customized solutions to the customers. Moreover, the startups in the market are attracting fundings from investors. Further new entrants in the market are expected to drive fragmentation. Some of the recent developments by the companies are listed below.

– August 2019- Mews Systems a startup developing software for property management solutions for hotels and hostels raised a funding of USD 33 million from Battery Ventures. The value of Mews Systems has reached USD 40 million, with this funding, the company has planned to open a new office in New York City.
– April 2019- Infor announced the acquisition of ReServe Interactive from California, which provides cloud-based sales and catering, restaurant reservations, and floor management software that serves the restaurant, sports and entertainment, event center, golf and country club, and hotel markets in the U.S. and Canada.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
– Report customization as per the client’s requirements
– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:
– Micros Systems. Inc. (Oracle)
– Agilsys, Inc.
– Infor Inc.
– Cenium AS
– Realpage, Inc.
– FCS Computer Systems
– Hoteliga International S.p. z.o.o
– Console Group

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

