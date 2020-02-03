Deception Technology Market: Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical regions and Trends2018 – 2028

According to a report published by TMR market, the Deception Technology economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Light on the raw material throws Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers at the market’s value chain. Furthermore, the political and economic scenarios of regions and its effect on the Deception Technology market are discussed within the accounts.

Critical Insights enclosed from this report:

Accurate representation of this projected expansion of this global Deception Technology marketplace during the forecast period

Analysis of the marketing, advertising, promotional approaches embraced by market players from the Deception Technology marketplace

Assessment of this Worldwide presence of different players from the Deception Technology marketplace

An in-depth analysis of the supply-demand tendencies in different areas

Manufacturing/production capacities of players operating in the Deception Technology marketplace

Competitive Outlook

The dominant players covered in the report include Business, Business two, Business 3, and Company 4.

Regional Assessment

The presented market study sheds light on the Marketplace Scenario in various markets. Furthermore, the governmental and regulatory policies to the prospects of the Deception Technology market in each region’s effect is analyzed in the report.

Key Trends

The main trigger for growth in the global market for deception technology is the alarming rise in instances of cyber-attacks such as malwares, zero day attacks, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), among others. In response, organizations and governments across the world have substantially upped their expenditure on security measures such as deceptive technology to protect their networks and data centers against cyber-attacks.

Other factors driving the global deception technology market are stringent government regulations, swift uptake of cloud-based technologies, and presence of digital and online data. On the contrary, issues hobbling the market’s growth are improper knowledge of security measures, rise of pirated network security tools, and lack of cyber expertise to deal with the complex software.

Global Deception Technology Market: Market Potential

Deception technology, still in its nascent stages, holds out a lot of potential for growth in the upcoming years. As a defense technology against hackers, it holds merit and larger organizations are already considering leveraging them to uncover threat in advance. Advanced deceptive technology solutions can save entities across the world almost trillions of dollars lost in cyber-attacks.

Sensing an opportunity in the market, cyber deception technology pioneer Illusive Networks mopped up funding from Microsoft Ventures recently for swift global expansion, investment in sales and marketing, and bolstering of engineering and support teams.

Going forward, the end use segments that are expected to generate significant demand for deception technology are the government, banking, financial services and insurance, and aerospace and defense.

Global Deception Technology Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical standpoint, North America is a key region in the global market for deception technology. The region will likely advance at a good clip in the years to come powered primarily by the developed nations of the U.S. and Canada that are home to numerous well-entrenched and new vendors catering to both domestic as well as international clients. North America is followed by Europe in terms of market share.

Asia Pacific is another crucial market. The rising investments in network security by a large number of IT, telecom, and banking companies based particularly in the countries of China, India, and Japan are predicted boost the market in the region. Another factor slated to push the demand for deception technology in the region is the increasing investments in smart cities which leverage Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud technologies, among others.

Global Deception Technology Market: Competitive Analysis

In order to gauge the competition in the global deception technology market, the report profiles companies such as Rapid7, Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., Attivo Networks, Illusive Networks, GuardiCore, Allure Security Technology, TopSpin Security, and Smokescreen Technologies. Other stakeholders in the market are solutions providers, IT service providers, value-added resellers, enterprise users, consulting firms, and security and access management technology providers.

The report Suits the questions pertaining To the Deception Technology economy:

That Regional market is very likely to witness the growth in terms of share and value? What Will be the trends in the industry that is Deception Technology ? What Is the forecasted price of this Deception Technology economy in 2019? Which End-use is very likely to gain significant traction over the prediction interval? Just how Have technological advancements impacted the production processes of the Deception Technology in the past several decades?

