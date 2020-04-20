Décor Paper Market – Survey On Product Awareness 2025

The decor paper is the most critical of the lamination papers as it gives the visual appearance of the laminate. The impregnation resin and cellulose have about the same refraction index which means that the cellulose fibers of the paper appear as a shade and only the dyestuffs and pigments are visible The product has a good market prospect

In 2019, the market size of Decor Paper is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with CAGR of xx% during forecast period. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Decor Paper.

This report studies the global market size of Decor Paper, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Decor Paper production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

KapStone

Glatfelter

International Paper

Domtar

SMW

Georgia-Pacific

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Kohler

UPM

Oji Group

Mondi

Stora Enso

Sappi

Fedrigoni

Nippon Paper

Onyx Specialty Papers

Wausau Coated Products, Inc.

Market Segment by Product Type

Commercial Type

Household Type

Market Segment by Application

Packaging & Labeling

Building & Construction

Food Service

Business and Communication

Industrial

Printing and Publishing

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Decor Paper status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Decor Paper manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

