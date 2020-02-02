Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2018 – 2026

Indepth Study of this Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market

TMR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Market Segmentation

Global Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient market can be segmented on the basis ingredient type, end use application, and region. On the basis of ingredient type, decorative cosmetic ingredient market is segmented into filler, pigments, binders, glitters, thickeners, film formers, powders and others. On the basis of end-use application, decorative cosmetic ingredient market is segmented into nails, face, eyes, and lips.

Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and MEA. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market owing to high consumption of cosmetics, which is then closely followed by Europe and then North America. Europe is expected hold substantial market share over the forecast period owing high penetration of decorative cosmetics and region being the fashion hub of the world. In addition, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for decorative cosmetics in luxury, mass market and professional sectors

Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market: Dynamics

The decorative cosmetic industry is growing rapidly owing to increasing product advertisement by various popular personalities on the social media as they are considered role models among millennials and generation z. Furthermore, social media focuses on appearance, presentation, and self-expressions which have resulted in an increased consumption of decorative cosmetics, especially among the younger generation. Furthermore, attributed to the increased connectivity among individuals through social media, the younger generation is reinventing fashion and are creating new trends. The demand for high quality decorative cosmetic products coupled with changing lifestyle and increasing per capita spending on cosmetic products especially in developing and emerging countries of Asia Pacific and Latin America is anticipated to drive the market of global decorative cosmetic ingredient over the forecast period. In addition, key players are offering decorative cosmetic products with added health benefits to cater the growing demand in developed market thus catalyzing the growth of decorative cosmetics ingredient market, for instance L'Oréal S.A which is a French cosmetics company offers Lumi Healthy Luminus Makeup under its brand True Match which offers antioxidants, vitamin and UV protection. However, stringent government regulation on the ingredients and increasing trends of makeup free look is anticipated to restrain the growth of decorative cosmetic ingredient market over the forecast period.

Decorative Cosmetic Ingredient Market Key Player:

Some of the major players operating in decorative cosmetic ingredient market includes BASF SE, Azelis S.A., Behn Meyer Holding AG, Ashland Inc, DuPont, The Dow Chemical Co. and other regional players.

