MARKET REPORT
Decorative Glass Market Survey on Developing Application 2019 – 2027
TMR’s latest report on global Decorative Glass market
The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Decorative Glass market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.
Analysts at TMR find that the global Decorative Glass market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Decorative Glass among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.
Market distribution:
Market segments and sub-segments
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
After reading the Decorative Glass market report, readers can:
- Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that impact the overall growth of the Decorative Glass market.
- Grasp the market outlook in terms of value and volume.
- Study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each stakeholder operating in the Decorative Glass market.
- Learn about the manufacturing techniques of Decorative Glass in brief.
- Figure out the positive and negative factors impacting the product sales.
What kind of questions the Decorative Glass market report answers?
- Why is region witnessing the slowest demand growth for Decorative Glass ?
- What kind of agreements are the players entering into in the global Decorative Glass market?
- Which sub-segment will lead the global Decorative Glass market by 2029 by product?
- Which Decorative Glass market players hold significant shares in terms of value and volume?
- What alternatives are consumers looking for in the global Decorative Glass market?
The global cool roof coatings market was valued at US$ 294.06 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.10% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled ‘Cool Roof Coatings Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) The global market is driven by the rise in demand for cool roof coatings in industrial applications such as workshops, warehouses, malls, and IT parks. In terms of production and consumption, North America held significant share of the global cool roof coatings market in 2017.
Reduction in Energy Consumption
Demand for energy-saving building materials is high across the globe. These materials are used for renovating commercial buildings and new homes. Cool roof coatings provide safe and improved structures and assist in saving energy costs. These roof coatings have high adoption rate as they promote environmental and economic sustainability. Cool roof coating is an attractive market that is gaining momentum in the roofing industry. Cool metal roofs help reduce annual energy costs by 40%. Pre-painted or granular-coated metal roofing systems are preferred for homes in warmer climates, as these reflect solar energy and re-emit most of the absorbed solar radiation. Highly reflective and emissive painted or granular-coated metal roofs are used to lower energy consumption. They can re-emit up to 90% of absorbed solar radiation. Cool roofs also enhance durability of roofs, lower building cooling loads, and reduce the urban heat island effect. Cool roof coatings transfer less heat to the building, thereby maintaining the temperature of the building and consuming less energy for air conditioning. Cool roof coatings assist in decreasing the production of associated air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions by reducing the use of energy. Cool roofs maintain the air temperature inside a building with or without air conditioning.
To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.
Less Awareness among Consumers Hampering Market
Cool roof coating is a green technology. However, it is not a new concept. In the 1980s, a research was conducted by the Departments of Energy in California and Tennessee to analyze ‘solar radiation control coatings’ on rooftops. It was found that energy costs decreased when these coatings were used. Cool roof coating technologies emerged in 2001 in California in the U.S. Rolling blackouts were occurring frequently due to high demand for energy and insufficient power supply. Cool roof coating techniques were installed to lower the demand for energy and reduce electricity costs, while avoiding future blackouts in the area. Cool roof coating is an emerging technology used for temperature control of buildings. These coatings prevent heat absorption by reflecting the sun’s heat and emitting its radiation back into the atmosphere. Thus, these coatings provide comfortable and controlled indoor environment. Less awareness among customers about cool roof coatings is hindering the market. However, new projects have been started by governments to promote the use of cool roof coatings. For instance, in 2017 and 2018, cities such as Ahmedabad and Hyderabad in India initiated pilot cool roof programs. These initial programs included awareness campaigns, pilot initiatives targeting 3,000 roofs, and application of cool roof techniques in government buildings and schools.
Low-sloped Roof Segment to Dominate Global Cool Roof Coatings Market
Based on roof slope, the global cool roof coatings market has been bifurcated into low-sloped and steep-sloped. Low-sloped was the dominant segment of the cool roof coatings market in 2017. The low-sloped roof segment is estimated to remain lucrative during the forecast period, as these roofs offer several advantages such as lower initial installation cost and less build-up material requirement than steep-sloped roofs. Low-sloped roof does not allow the extra air to accumulate under the roof structure as in the case of steep-sloped roof.
Industrial Application Segment to Lead Market Growth
In terms of application, the global cool roof coatings market has been segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial segment accounted for the leading share of the global cool roof coatings market in 2017. Demand for environmentally-friendly products has been rising in the world since the last few years. Most commercial complexes such as educational buildings have started adopting the cool roof coatings technology to lower their energy consumption. Over the last two years, innovations in this sector have enabled the development of sustainable and customized coating solutions. This has boosted the cool roof coatings market.
Elastomeric Coatings is Dominant Type Segment
Based on type, the global cool roof coatings market has been bifurcated into elastomeric and IR reflective. Elastomeric coatings are widely used in industrial applications. These coatings provide numerous advantages over IR reflective coatings. They absorb less heat during daytime, saving on annual cooling costs and reducing the carbon footprint of buildings.
The IR reflective segment is expected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. IR reflective coatings are being adopted extensively due to their affordability and simpler nature than elastomeric coatings. They are generally employed in residential applications.
North America Dominates Global Cool Roof Coatings Market
Based on region, the global cool roof coatings market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In terms of demand, North America held the dominant share of the global cool roof coatings market in 2017. Asia Pacific and Europe are other significant consumers of cool roof coatings. The cool roof coatings market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as the region faces the major issue of global warming. In line with this, China and countries in ASEAN have taken initiatives to promote the usage of cool roof coatings. They provide subsidy to manufacturers of cool roof coatings. Demand for cool roof coatings is estimated to increase significantly in Middle East & Africa and Latin America in the near future. These regions accounted for small share of the global cool roof coatings market in terms of demand in 2017. However, they are projected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of cool roof coatings in the next few years.
Key Players Operating in Cool Roof Coatings Market
The competition in the cool roof coatings market is high in the U.S. due to the presence of large numbers of players producing cool roof coatings in the country. Key players operating in the market include DowDuPont, Akzo Nobel N.V., Nutech Paint, The Valspar Corporation, BASF SE, and Huntsman International LLC.
MARKET REPORT
Global Beta-Alanine Market 2019 Development Status, Competition Analysis, Type and Application 2024
MarketandResearch.biz has published innovative data, titled Global Beta-Alanine Market Growth 2019-2024 which offers an in-depth assessment of the global market with an excellent presentation. The report helps market participants to gain strong insights into the industry and make a valuable decision by highlighting important aspects of the global Beta-Alanine market. The study highlights the assessment of the market by giving a lot of focus on futuristic trends, growth drivers, expert opinions, historical data related to market sizing, facts, and industry-certified data. The report estimates market volume, revenue, consumption, market share, production, price, and gross margins.
Market Overview:–
The report includes product classification, critical explanation, the major product & application categories & segments, forecast essentials for 2019 to 2024 time period. Market segmentation by product type, customer, application and regional segments has been provided. The leading players in the market are challenging each other based on the price difference and product innovation to mark a strong footprint in the global Beta-Alanine market. It further delivers an in-depth investigation of the growth driver’s industry, present demand in the market, and restrictions.
Comprehensive Segmentation Analysis:
Analysts have highlighted profiles of the top manufacturers of the market along with their price, sales, revenue, manufacturing sites, capacity, production, and global market share. Then, you will find the competitive scenario of the major market players focusing on their customer demands, company profile, import/export scenario, business strategies that will help the emerging market segments in making major business decisions. Then other crucial factors such as raw material affluence, financial stability, technological development, trading policies, and increasing demand boosting the Beta-Alanine market growth are additionally discussed in the report.
Different contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. Top companies profiled in this report include: Yuki Gosei Kogyo, Sanhuan Chem, Xinfa Pharmaceutical, Yangzhou Baosheng Bio-Chemical, Huaheng Biotech, Wuhan Microsen Technology, Huachang Pharmaceutical, Haolong Biotechnology, ShangHai HOPE Industry, Zhangjiagang Specom Biochemical, Shandong Yangcheng Biotech
The market study also offers an analysis of every area of the regional spectrum of this industry along with its sub-segments. The regions are extensively analyzed with respect to every parameter of the geographies in question, comprising: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)
Industrial analysis of the global market by type:- Food-grade beta-alanine, Pharmaceutical-grade beta-alanine, Feed- grade beta-alanine, Others
Industrial analysis of the global market by applications:- Health care products, Food additives, Pharmaceutical, Feed additives, Others
Why Select This Report:
- To have a complete analysis of market dynamics, market status, and competitive view
- To know the key factors driving, inhibiting the growth of the market, and the degree of impact of the drivers and restraints
- Forecast Global Beta-Alanine industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.
- The five-year forecast view shows how the market is expected to grow in the coming years.
- All vital global industry verticals are presented in this study like product type, applications, and geographical regions.
Customization of the Report:
This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs. You can also get in touch with our executives on +1-201-465-4211 to share your research requirements.
MARKET REPORT
Nylon 6 Filament Yarn Market Surge At A Robust Pace In Terms Of Revenue
Nylon materials are available primarily in three forms: fibers, thermoplastic resins, and yarns. Nylon yarns are known for their mechanical properties such as high tensile strength and low shrinkage at higher temperatures. They also have high elasticity. These properties are promoting their usage in knitted fabrics and apparel. Nylon 6 filament yarns have the ability to regain their shape after washing, as they possess excellent stability. These yarns are lighter and absorb less water.
Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.
Nylon 6 Filament Yarn Market: Segmentation
Based on application, the nylon 6 filament yarn market can be primarily segmented into sports apparel, fabrics, travel accessories, industrial apparel, adventure equipment, fishing nets, and others. The fabrics segment accounted for major share of the market in 2017 due to the rise in demand for fabrics among urban population and increase in disposable income of consumers. Nylon 6 filament yarn yields higher tensile strength and dimensional stability to fabrics vis-à-vis natural fabrics. Fishing nets is a lucrative segment of the nylon 6 filament yarn market. Fishing nets manufactured using nylon 6 filament yarn impart strength and durability. Thus, nylon 6 filament yarn is an ideal material for fishing nets.
Nylon 6 Filament Yarn Market: DROs
Increase in demand for high quality apparel at lower prices and rapidly changing fashion trends are driving the nylon 6 filament yarn market. Nylon 6 filament yarn is also increasingly used in military & defense applications. It is also employed in the manufacture of textiles accessories such as smart textiles or automotive textiles. These factors are also anticipated to boost the market. However, rise in number of substitutes such as polypropylene and para-aramid ceramic synthetic fibers is anticipated to restrain the market during the forecast period.
To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.
Nylon 6 Filament Yarn Market: Region-wise Outlook
Based on region, the nylon 6 filament yarn market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific held key share of the nylon 6 filament yarn market in 2017. The market in the region is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Abundant availability of raw materials such as caprolactam, favorable manufacturing regulations, rise in government initiatives, and rapid growth in population are prominent factors anticipated to augment the demand for nylon 6 filament yarn in Asia Pacific. China and India are the key countries projected to constitute large share the nylon 6 filament yarn market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. After Asia Pacific, North America is likely to be a key region of the market between 2018 and 2026. Increase in demand for technical textiles and rise in manufacturing base are estimated to augment the nylon 6 filament yarn market in the region. The nylon 6 filament yarn market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.
Nylon 6 Filament Yarn Market: Key Players
Large number of companies operate in the global nylon 6 filament yarn market. Many regional and local traders, distributors, and importers supply nylon 6 filament yarn to end-users. Prominent companies operating in the nylon 6 filament yarn market include BASF SE, UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD., LANXESS, CELANESE CORPORATION, Radici Group, and Ensinger.
