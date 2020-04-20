Decorative Paints & Coatings Market Study Report (2020-2025), Competitive Analysis, Proposal Strategy, Potential Targets, Assessment and Recommendations | Adroit Market Research

Global decorative paints and coatings market demand is primarily supported by the ongoing boom in the construction industry. In the past decade, the global decorative paints and coatings market has experienced a drastic change, however is has managed to maintain a positive growth rate.

The decorative paints and coatings market size is anticipated reach a value of USD 110 million by the end of 2025, which was previously touch a value of USD 70.76 million with an optimistic CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Decorative paints and coatings, which is also a part of architectural coatings, are primarily applied to buildings and related structures such as commercial offices and complexes. Decorative paints & coatings are applied to the structures mainly for decoration and protection. These coatings exhibit numerous properties such as protection against UV radiation, extreme temperature, moisture, and microorganisms. Decorative paints and coatings offer several benefits such as light absorption, insulation, and reflection which helps to increase the durability of the structure.

The expansion of global decorative paints and coatings market size is credited to rising consumption of nano coating, higher usage of ingredient like nanoparticles in water-based decorative coating and paints. In addition to that, increasing decorative paints and coatings market share is the contribution coming from manufacturers who are supporting green trend and in turn using water-soluble decorative paints and coatings. The distinctive characteristic of these water-based paint and coatings is that they offer higher durability, emits lesser volatile organic compounds and dries quickly and lastly have less stench.

Analysis of the global market for decorative coatings and coatings shows the usefulness of primers, enamels and emulsions. Depending on the application, various paints and paints can be used. The primer is applied to form the base of the final coating, while the enamel coating is applied to certain areas of the stain and sensitive structure. Emulsions are high quality paints used in indoor applications such as ceilings and surfaces. Cement paints, distempers are considered to be other types used for commercial and residential purposes. Among the product types, tanning is expected to account for more than 40% of the global paint decoration and coatings market share.

Based on geographical segmentation, the leading global decorative paints and coatings market is Asia-Pacific holding substantial share as the countries under this region invest a lot on new building construction. The developing economies include India, China, Vietnam and Bangladesh. These developing nations have notable growth opportunities for the market as the decorative paints go along with renovations and constructions of novel industries and houses. In countries like Vietnam, Philippines and Indonesia, there are remarkable funding gaps still the non-residential construction business has high growth probability owing to government ventures like power & transport and sea ports. Further, the high decorative paints and coatings market share accounted by Asia-Pacific is followed by Latin America, where Brazil, Argentina and Mexico impel a strong demand for global decorative paints and coatings industry.

Furthermore, several end-users rely only on water-soluble decorative paints and coatings for instance preservation coating in steel & concrete. As these are considered safe while cleaning and displays negligible risk of catching fire if exposed to flammable solvents. Higher adoption of these coating has driven the demand for both residential as well as industrial application. Most of the water-soluble paints are popularly known as acrylic latex or acrylic paint that majorly comprise acrylic as the binding ingredient of film –forming which act as non-yellowing resilient texture. Acrylic paints are considered dominant paints of the market as they are widely use in resin type segment and this market is expected to strike hard on global decorative paints and coatings market demand.

There is further segmentation of the market, based on the product type. The categories includes lusters, emulsion, enamel and distemper. The dominant product is emulsion as it have superior quality offering great handling on the substrate as well as effortless application. Emulsions is closely trailed by enamel and lusters product types.

The global decorative paints & coatings industry is dominated by the following key market players which owes major decorative paints and coatings market share. It covers AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Asian Paints, Arkema, BASF, Berger Paints, NIPPON PAINT, NOROO Paint & Coatings, Masco Corporation, DAW SE, the Sherwin-Williams Company, DuluxGroup, Kansai Nerolac Paints Benjamin Moore, DowDuPont and Cromology. In addition to that, some other prominent players include Nuplex Industries, Ring International, Dunn-Edwards and Tikkurila.

