MARKET REPORT
Defoamers Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.5% over the period between 2018 and 2026
The demand within the global defoamers market is rising on account of advancements in industrial processes. The use of defoamers in the chemical industry has generated a wide array of opportunities for market growth. Furthermore, industrial liquids need to be handled with immense care in order to ensure optimal usage. A number of hydrophobic materials that excite the formation of foam are used across the chemical industry. In order to reduce the amount of foam produced, chemical experts recommend the use of defoamers for a multitude of applications. Defoamers are also available as anti-foaming agents across the market. This is an important point from the perspective of evaluating the market dynamics of the product.
Transparency Market Research (TMR) finds that the global defoamers market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.5% over the period between 2018 and 2026. The total value of the defoamers market held a total value of US$ 7500 Mn in 2017. This value is slated to touch new heights in the years to follow. The growth of the defoamers market can be attributed to the advancements in end-use industries such as agrochemicals, food and beverages, and oil and gas.
Advancements in Food Processing and Manufacturing
The use of defoamers in the food industry has played a central role in generating increased revenues within the market. Kitchens of large restaurants and hotels that prepare food for thousands of people use defoamers to prevent effusion while preparing food. Furthermore, defoamers are domestically used to prevent food effervescence that can affect the taste of the preparation. Silicon oil is the most commonly used defoamer in the food industry. Considering the factors mentioned above, it is safe to predict that the global defoamers market would tread along a lucrative growth path in the years to follow. Furthermore, the use of defoamers as a cleaning agent in households has also given an impetus to market growth.
Pharmaceutical Industry as Key End-User
Although foaming plays an important role in the cleaning action of soap bars and detergents, excessive foaming can result in wastage of soap. Therefore, small quantity of defoamer is used in soaps bars, washing liquids, and shampoos. Excessive foaming can interrupt with smooth execution of several industrial processes. The pharmaceutical industry has especially emerged a sound consumer within the global defoamers market. Therefore, the total volume of revenues in the global defoamers market is set to grow at an unprecedented pace in the years to follow. Other than this, manufacturing of medical drugs and ointments also involves the use of defoamers. The continual growth of the pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive sales within the global defoamers market.
Some of the leading vendors in the global defoamers market are Clariant International AG, Global Holdings Inc., and Elkem Silicones.
Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025| NCR Corporation, Verifone Systems Inc, Cognizant, PAR Technology Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America, etc
Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market Trends, In-Depth Research on Market Size, Emerging Growth Factors, Global 2020 Trends and Forecasts 2025
The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market report is one of the most comprehensive and important data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market.
The researchers have considered almost all important parameters for company profiling, including market share, recent development, gross margin, future development plans, product portfolio, production, and revenue. The report includes detailed analysis of the vendor landscape and thorough company profiling of leading players of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market.
Leading players covered in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market report: NCR Corporation, Verifone Systems Inc, Cognizant, PAR Technology Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., LG, Panasonic Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Delphi Display Systems, Inc, HM Electronics, Inc., Revel Systems, PAX Technology, SZZT Electronics, Shenzhen Xinguodu and More…
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Hardware
Software
Service
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Large Consumers
Small Consumers
The global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.
The latest report added by Market Info Reports demonstrates that the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market will showcase a steady CAGR in the coming years. The research report includes a thorough analysis of market drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities. It addresses the lucrative investment options for the players in the coming years. Analysts have offered market estimates at a global and regional level.
Major Points Covered in TOC:
Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.
Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market.
Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market.
Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market.
Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.
Segmental Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market.
The study objectives are:
- To analyze and research the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT status and future forecast,involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
- To present the key Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
- To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Aerospace Coatings Market expanding at a CAGR of 5.80% during the period from 2017 to 2025
The global aerospace coatings market is witnessing a high degree of competition on account of the rivalry between PPG Industries Inc, The Sherwin-Williams Co., Akzo Nobel N.V., and BASF SE. These players are focusing substantially on expanding in emerging economies, equipped with abundant untapped potential. Over the coming years, the competition within this market is expected to intensify further, states the research report.
According to the research report, the global market for aerospace coatings presented an opportunity worth US$1.53 bn in 2016. Further expanding at a CAGR of 5.80% during the period from 2017 to 2025, the market is expected to rise to US$2.53 bn by the end of the period of the forecast. On the basis of the technology, the global market expected to be led by the solvent-based segment in the near future. By end user, commercial and business aircraft have been reporting a higher usage of aerospace coatings. However, the market is projected to observe a rising demand for these coatings in the military sector in the near future. In terms of the geography, North America has surfaced as the dominant regional market for aerospace coatings and is projected to remain so, thanks to the U.S. becoming the leading individual contributor to the global market and the investments in the science and technology and the military domains in this region over the forthcoming years, reports the research study.
Increasing Expansion in Emerging Economies to Support Market’s Growth
“With the rising number of low cost carriers and the increasing competition between Boeing and other key companies operating in the global aircraft industry, the global market for aerospace coatings has been observing a tremendous rise,” says a TMR analyst. “The surge in the fleet expansion activities is another important factor that has been supporting the growth of this market significantly,” he added. Over the coming years, the market is likely to benefit from the increasing expansion of the leading players in emerging economies, such as India and China, which boast of abundant untapped potential, states the research report.
High Cost incurred in Aerospace Coating Application to Hamper Market
On the flip side, the high cost incurred in the application of aerospace coatings and their maintenance is hampering the growth of the global aerospace coatings market and is expected to continue doing so over the next few years. The increasing demand for greener products is also expected to limit the usage of aerospace coatings in the near future. However, a spike in investments, thanks to the rise in aircraft manufacturing, will support the market in the years to come, notes the market study.
Adhesive Market is projected to reach US$55.8 bn by the end of the forecast period
The global market for adhesive is displaying a highly competitive business structure, finds a new research study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Hipoalergic, Grupo Lamosa, Fitas Flax, Ellsworth Adhesives, Uniseal Inc., Ashland Inc., Bostik SA, BASF SE, Avery Dennison Corp., The Dow Chemicals Co., H. B. Fuller, The 3M Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and many more are the key stakeholders of the competitive landscape of this market, making it fragmented. The prominent companies are focusing on innovations and technological advancements to strengthen their position. Over the coming years, these players are anticipated to shift their focus towards business expansion in various regions, states the research report.
The research study states that the global adhesive market was worth US$34.3 bn in 2016. Expanding at a CAGR of 5.62% during the period from 2017 to 2025, the market is projected to reach US$55.8 bn by the end of the forecast period. Polyurethane, poly vinyl acetate (PVA), acrylic, epoxy, polyester, EVA, and rubber are the main product available in this market. Among these, the demand for acrylic adhesives is relatively higher and this trend is anticipated to remain so over the next few years, notes the market study.
Asia Pacific to Retain Dominance
The research report further presents a regional assessment of the global market for adhesive, according to which, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the main geographical segments of this market. Among these, Asia Pacific led the global market in 2016 with a market share of 30%. Researchers expect this scenario to remain same over the next couple of years.
The main factor behind the dominance of the Asia Pacific market for adhesive is the presence of ample untapped opportunities in emerging economies of this region. Other regional markets are also projected to register a significant increase in the years to come, reports the market study.
Significant Rise in Demand to Support Market’s Growth
“The global market for adhesives is gaining significantly from the augmenting need for adhesives in a number of industrial verticals,’ says the author of this research study. Apart from this, the worldwide market is also benefiting from the rising deployment of stringent government regulations and policies, in order to minimize air pollution caused by burning of fuels, since adhesives are highly fuel efficient, states the market report.
