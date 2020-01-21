Demand and Growth of Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market 2019 Segmentation, Growth Overview, Future Demand & Key Players AGNITY Global Inc., Ashfield Healthcare LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Everbridge, Jive Software

Pune City, January, 2020 Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market to 2027 – Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Offerings (Solution, Services); Communication Type (Voice, Text, Video); End user (Clinical Labs, Hospitals, Others) and Geography

Clinical communication and collaboration solutions are used within the clinics to enhance workflow for physicians, nurses, and other care team members from a smartphone or desktop application. The increasing trend of bring your own devices (BYOD) is witnessing the growth of the clinical communication and collaboration market. The high adoption rate of advanced technologies in the North America region is expected to garner significant market share for key players in the region.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

AGNITY Global Inc., Ashfield Healthcare LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Everbridge, Jive Software Inc., NEC Corporation, PerfectServe Inc., Spok Inc., TigerConnect Inc, Vocera Communications Inc.

Market Segmentation:

The global clinical communication and collaboration market is segmented on the basis of offerings, communication type, and end user. Based on offerings, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the communication type, the market is segmented as voice, text, and video. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as clinical labs, hospitals, and others

The “Global Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of clinical communication and collaboration market with detailed market segmentation by offerings, communication type, end user and geography. The global clinical communication and collaboration market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting clinical communication and collaboration market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the clinical communication and collaboration market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Porters Five Force Analysis

6 Global Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market Segmentation

7 Market Effect Factors Analysis

8 Competition by Manufacturers

