Demand for Ransomware Protection to Scale New Heights as Market Players Focus on Innovations 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Ransomware Protection Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ransomware Protection .

This report studies the global market size of Ransomware Protection , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Ransomware Protection Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Ransomware Protection history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Ransomware Protection market, the following companies are covered:

Segmentation 

The key segments analyzed in the report on the basis of geography are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America and Europe will collectively represent a substantial share in the market in the forthcoming years. The domicile of a large number of key players along with the early adoption of advanced security technologies provides an edge to these regions over other regions. The high incidence of hacking via ransomware attacks is one of the primary factors augmenting the growth of these regions. 

Asia Pacific is likely to register a noteworthy CAGR over the forecast horizon. The growth of the region can be attributed to the increasing spending by enterprises on security and cyber protection. Countries such as Australia, China, India, Japan, and Singapore will be the major contributors to the growth of the region. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in this region are highly targeted by ransomware perpetrators to extort large ransom. 

Global Ransomware Protection Market: Competitive Landscape 

The majority of the players in the global ransomware protection market are focusing on the development of new products to attain inorganic growth in the global ransomware protection market. Partnerships and acquisitions are also among the commonly adopted strategies by prominent players to boost their offerings in the market. Some of the prominent players in the global ransomware protection market are Symantec Corporation, Intel Security, Malwarebytes, Trend Micro, Kaspersky Lab, Bitdefender, Zscaler, and SentinelOne.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Ransomware Protection product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ransomware Protection , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ransomware Protection in 2017 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Ransomware Protection competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Ransomware Protection breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Ransomware Protection market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ransomware Protection sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

At US$ xx Mn Reached Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market With 4.5% CAGR Value In The Year of 2026

Global demand for cardiac marker analyzers is projected to witness over 4.5% year on year growth in 2019. As indicated by Persistence Market Research in a newly published research intelligence study, North America remains the top consumer market for cardiac marker analyzers manufacturers, and the region’s market value is projected to cross US$ 285 million in 2019.

Expanding Geriatric Population and Obesity

Nearly 17% of the global population will be above 65 years of age by the end of 2050, as projected by NIH (National Institutes of Health). Whereas, WHO (World Health Organization) indicates that around 13% of the worldwide population is currently suffering from obesity. While both the aforementioned factors intersect at a higher risk of acquiring cardiovascular diseases, it is more likely that the adoption of cardiac market analyzers will be on the rise in coming years.

Disease Management

The growing need for early detection of rapidly prevailing CVDs such as myocardial infarction and angina pectoris is likely to push prospects for cardiac marker analyzers in the near future. A rising trend of individualized treatment and real-time results targeting early patient diagnostics is playing a crucial role popularizing the demand for cardiac marker analyzers.

With ascending significance of disease management, the devices that help manage the disease progression rate are gathering significant momentum in recent years – subsequently encouraging sales of cardiac marker analyzers.

Laboratory diagnostics are identified to hold promising opportunities for manufacturers based on developing economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Japan. These emerging markets are projected to remain highly attractive owing to the briskly progressing R&D platform.

Drug Development Related Opportunities

Growing use of cardiac marker analyzers in drug development as well as lab diagnostics continues to stimulate innovation and adoption, indicates the report.

“Visibly growing preference for Troponin over other conventional markers in diagnosis of heart attack is the key trend shaping the revenue growth of cardiac marker analyzers landscape,” explains the analyst at the company. Adding further, “The remarkable inadequacy in existing drug development processes for CVDs is another strong factor broadening the scope for penetration of cardiac marker analyzers at a global level,” says the analyst.

Competition Tracking

While around 80% share of the global revenue through sales of cardiac marker analyzers belongs to the top industry players, the rest is covered by a number of smaller companies that currently operate at a local or regional level.

Company Profiles

  • Siemens AG
  • Radiometer Medical
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Quidel Corporation
  • Beckman Coulter, Inc.
  • Boditech Med Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Creative Diagnostics
  • Others.

Earlier this year, Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation) received the clearance approval by Health Canada for the new high-sensitivity troponin (hsTnI) assay. More recently, Siemens AG launched the Troponin test kit that has been a key marker used diagnosing heart attack.

Besides M&A, strategic collaborations with local distributors, suppliers, wholesalers, and retailers is also likely to remain one of the key strategies of competitors in cardiac marker analyzers landscape. Several leading companies are also signing contractual agreements with channel partners such as associations and universities over the manufacturing of cardiac market test kits.

North America and Europe Remain Top Markets

At an estimated 5% yearly growth in 2019, North America remains the top performing market for cardiac marker analyzers. While chemiluminiscence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers account for more than 30% share of the region’s total revenue, whereas diagnostic centers continue to make up for over half of the market value of the region.

Enzymeimmunoassay (EIA) analyzers are however projected for highly attractive investment opportunities in coming years.

Europe’s market, the second largest consumer of cardiac marker analyzers, is predominantly driven by chemiluminiscence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers, followed by MICA analyzers i.e. presumably the most lucrative segment for key players.

At US$ 10 Billion Reached Clinical Chemistry Market With 5.1% CAGR Value In The Year of 2026

Point of care testing volume has evolved and increased over the years. The growth is immensely driven by changes in healthcare, which are focused on providing more affordable care. The technologies for point of care testing have undoubtedly evolved and been refined for delivering easy-to-use clinical chemistry testing devices with improvements in analytical performance.

For instance, Dipstick is a point of care testing technology that is being frequently used and has stood the test of time. It can detect a single analyte or upto 10 analytes and can also be used in conjunction with a very small reading device to reduce potential operator errors.

Countries worldwide are facing a limit in the growth of healthcare budgets and in some cases reduced healthcare expenditures. To compensate for these limitations, countries are focused on reducing relatively expensive care in tertiary and secondary hospitals.

Point of care testing allows timely detection of infectious diseases, which has further led manufacturers of these devices to improve and enhance their product portfolio. The benefits of using point of care testing clinical chemistry devices have led to the growth in demand for these devices, which is expected to boost market growth for clinical chemistry.

Factors Impacting Revenue Growth of Clinical Chemistry Market

The increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, such as obesity and cardiovascular diseases, has immensely contributed to the growth of the clinical chemistry market. The increase in laboratory automation is also expected to be one of the most important factors leading to the growth of the clinical chemistry market.

According to a report published by the World Health Organization, lifestyle-related diseases kill approximately 41 million people annually, which is equivalent to around 71% of the mortality rate, globally.

According to research conducted by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global clinical chemistry market is expected to account for more than US$ 10 Billion in terms of value by the end of 2026. The clinical chemistry market report further projects significant growth potential, with an average Y-O-Y growth rate pegged at 5.1% through 2026.

Automation in Clinical Chemistry Laboratory Testing

Successive generations of stand-alone clinical chemistry analyzers led to an increase in the analytical speed, offered capabilities for testing higher volumes of patient specimens, and generated large assay menus.

The development of various integrated clinical chemistry systems have immensely improved the efficacy of analytical phase of clinical chemistry laboratory testing and led to further automation being used for pre-analytical procedures such as sample sorting, centrifugation, identification, and post-analytical procedures like specimen archiving and storage.

A few examples for automation of the clinical chemistry analyzers include Abbott TDx, an automated batch FPIA analyzer which was replaced by the IMx, because it could perform many immunoassay tests in a single analytical run.

Both these clinical chemistry systems retired, and batch immunoassay got replaced by random access immunoassay such as Abbott AxSYM and further led to the development of systems like Siemens Vista and Abbott Architect.

Segmentation of the Clinical Chemistry Market

PMR has segmented the global clinical chemistry market by product type and end user. By product type, the clinical chemistry market is segmented into clinical chemistry analyzers, POC test kits, and clinical chemistry analyzer kits and reagents.

Clinical chemistry analyzers are further sub-segmented into semi-automated clinical chemistry analyzers and automated clinical chemistry analyzers. By POC test kit, the clinical chemistry market is sub-segmented into test strips, cassettes, and dipsticks.

The end user segment for clinical chemistry is segmented into hospitals, pathology laboratories, maternity centers, outpatient centers, and clinics. In terms of revenue, the automated clinical chemistry analyzers segment in the clinical chemistry market is expected to hold a significant share over the forecast period, owing to the constant technological advancements been made and reduced risk of errors in the results.

Key Players in the Global Clinical Chemistry Market

Company Profiles

  • Danaher corporation
  • Abbott
  • F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Siemens AG
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • bioMérieux SA
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Cardinal Health, Inc.
  • Mindray Medical International Limited
  • Hitachi, Ltd.
  • Hologic Inc.
  • Others.
At US$ 9.7 Bn Reached Lateral Flow Assays Market With 5.4% CAGR Value In The Year of 2026

With the advent of lateral flow assays, the testing has been brought away from the laboratory and closer to the patient. One of the major benefit of later flow assay testing is that it leads to early diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of health conditions.

The healthcare industry has entered the era of rapid diagnostics, in which test results are almost instantaneous and accurate. Moreover, complex and costly equipment is not used in the lateral flow assays.

Lateral flow assays uses immunoassay technology through a combination of antibodies colored nanoparticles and nitrocellulose membranes to present test results that can be visually interpreted. One of the most popular example of lateral flow assay testing is the pregnancy test.

The global lateral flow assays market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 7,900 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Lateral Flow Assays Market

  • As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the digital/mobile readers product type segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 2,250 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The digital/mobile readers product type segment is estimated to account for more than one-fourth of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 and is forecasted to gain market share by 2022 over 2017.
  • As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the diagnostic laboratories segment will reach a value of about US$ 1,200 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the forecast period. The diagnostic laboratories segment is forecasted to account for more than one-fifth of the total revenue share of the end-user segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to lose in market share by 2022 as compared with the year 2017.

  • As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the cardiac marker testing application type segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 920 Mn in 2022. The cardiac marker testing application type segment is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the cardiac marker testing application type segment.
  • Persistence Market Research forecasts the sandwich assays technology type segment to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7% from 2017 to 2022.

Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • bioMerieux S.A
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • QIAGEN N.V.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Hologic Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Others.
Continue Reading

