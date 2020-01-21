MARKET REPORT
Dengue TestingMarket Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2017 – 2025
Overview of the global dengue testing market with reference to the global healthcare services market
There is growing consensus among healthcare providers that the current fee-for-services payment mechanism needs an overhaul. While fee-for-services is the pervasive method of billing patients, alternative processes, such as capitation and pay-for-performance are also being considered. We anticipate fee-for-services to be supplemented by capitation and pay-for-performance in the future. In addition to charging patients for screening and doctor visits, pay-for-performance can lead to higher quality of care, as other essential tasks will also be billed. It may lead to an increase in healthcare costs, with the promise that quality of care will go up.
The healthcare system is in a phase where access to capital is constantly diminishing. Big spends are rare and there is increasing uncertainty among borrowers about their ability to repay loans and funding. Healthcare institutions are either postponing large capital-intensive projects or allocating resources to specialty areas that offer a high ROI. Cash-constraints will result into an increase in mergers and acquisitions and lead to fundraising from healthcare providers. However, as only a select few will qualify for an acquisition or funding, the effects of cash-crunch will be palpable in this sector.
Healthcare providers and insurers are aware of the rapidly increasingly population and their growing healthcare needs. The impact is more palpable in the U.S. and Japan – important markets in terms of their standing in the global healthcare market. Providers and insurers are strategizing to tap into the available opportunities in this demographic. Baby boomers around the globe are actively taking charge of their health. Smartphone remains the primary source of information-seeking for this segment. With over 70,000 websites and hundreds of apps disseminating information, providers and insurers will focus on strengthening their digital presence to effectively target this demographic.
Healthcare providers and insurers are aware that emerging markets remain crucial to their long-term prospects. In a bid to consolidate their position in key emerging markets, such as China and India, leading healthcare providers and pharma companies are opening up new facilities and partnering with local players. Spending on healthcare services is expected to grow at a higher pace in Asia Pacific, owing to the rise of a strong middle class. We anticipated key players to increase their investment in emerging markets in the future.
Parent Indicators Healthcare Current expenditure on health, % of gross domestic product Current expenditure on health, per capita, US$ purchasing power parities (current prices, current PPPs) Annual growth rate of current expenditure on health, per capita, in real terms Out-of-pocket expenditure, % of current expenditure on healthcare services Out-of-pocket expenditure, per capita, US$ purchasing power parity (current prices, current PPPs) Physicians, Density per 1000 population (head counts) Nurses, Density per 1000 population (head counts)
Research Methodology
XploreMR utilizes robust methodology and approach to arrive at market size and related projections. The research methodology for this report is based on 3 dimensional model. We conduct about 45-60 min duration detailed interviews with product manufacturers; apart from this we also collect market feedback from industry experts. To validate this data, we interact with senior panel members having more than 10 years of experience in relevant field. The panel members help in validating the findings and fill the gaps if any. In addition, we leverage on our existing pool of information, paid database and other valid information sources available in public domain. Usually industry interactions extend to more than 50+ interviews from market participants across the value chain.
Data Collection
XploreMR collects data from secondary sources including company annual reports, association publications, industry presentations, white papers, and company press releases. Apart from these we leverage over paid database subscriptions and industry magazines to collect market information and developments in exhaustive manner. After being done with desk research, detailed questionnaire and discussion guide is formulated to initiate primary research with key industry personnel; the discussion aims at collecting key insights, growth perspectives, prevalent market trends and quantitative insights including market size and competition developments. Both of these research approaches help us in arriving at base year numbers and market hypothesis.
Data Validation
In this phase, XploreMR validates the data using macro and micro economic factors. For instance, growth in electricity consumption, industry value added, other industry factors, economic performance, growth of top players and sector performance is closely studied to arrive at precise estimates and refine anomalies if any.
Data Analysis and Projection
Data analysis and projections were made based on proprietary research frameworks and statistical analysis, which was further validated from industry participants. These frameworks include Y-o-Y growth projections, macro-economic factor performance, market attractiveness analysis, key financial ratios, and others.
For public companies we capture the data from company website, annual reports, investor presentations, paid databases. While for privately held companies, we try to gather information from the paid databases (like Factiva) and based on the information we gather from databases we estimate revenue for the companies. In addition, the team tries to establish primary contact with the companies in order to validate the assumptions or to gather quality inputs.
Standard Report Structure Executive Summary Market Definition Macro-economic analysis Parent Market Analysis Market Overview Forecast Factors Segmental Analysis and Forecast Regional Analysis Competition Analysis
Target Audience Physicians Surgeons Pathology In charge Procurement Manager Laboratory Technicians Hospital Accountants Independent Consultants Government Authorities
Key Questions Answered How the market has performed over the past few years? What have been the challenges for market participants and how did they overcome them? How the competitors have performed and what have been their growth strategies? What is the market potential expected to look like in near future across the globe? What should be the future course of action? Where do I currently stand? Which are the segments, factors, regions offering promising growth potential? What are the trends in the market and am I ready for them?
Market Taxonomy
Product Type ELISA-based Tests RT-PCR based Tests Dengue IgG/IgM Rapid Test
End User Hospitals Public Health Laboratory Diagnostic Centers Others
Region North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA China
MARKET REPORT
Chemical Polishing Slurry Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Chemical Polishing Slurry Market reports helps you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Chemical Polishing Slurry Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.. The Chemical Polishing Slurry market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.
List of key players profiled in the Chemical Polishing Slurry market research report:
Cabot Microelectronics
DowDuPont
Fujimi Incorporated
Air Products/Versum Materials
Fujifilm
Hitachi Chemical
Saint-Gobain
Asahi Glass
Ace Nanochem
UWiZ Technology
WEC Group
Anji Microelectronics
The global Chemical Polishing Slurry market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.
On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:
Alumina Slurry
Colloidal Silica Slurry
Ceria Slurries
By application, Chemical Polishing Slurry industry categorized according to following:
Silicon Wafers
Optical Substrate
Disk Drive Components
Other Microelectronic Surfaces
Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).
Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Chemical Polishing Slurry market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Chemical Polishing Slurry. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Chemical Polishing Slurry Market Report:
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Chemical Polishing Slurry market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
The Chemical Polishing Slurry market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Chemical Polishing Slurry industry.
MARKET REPORT
Multi-Conductor Cable Market Potential Growth, Share and Demand-Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2023
The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Multi-Conductor Cable market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Multi-Conductor Cable market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Multi-Conductor Cable market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Multi-Conductor Cable market.
The Multi-Conductor Cable market report examines the consumption patter of each segment and the factors affecting the pattern. In addition, the report focuses on the production footprint of each segment in various industries and regions across the globe.
The Multi-Conductor Cable market report helps the readers grasp the changing trend in the industry supply chain, manufacturing techniques and expenses, and current scenario of the end uses in the global Multi-Conductor Cable market.
All the players running in the global Multi-Conductor Cable market are elaborated thoroughly in the Multi-Conductor Cable market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Multi-Conductor Cable market players.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M
Belden
Anixter
Fujitsu
Glenair
Molex
Omron
Murata
NTE Electronic
Amphonel
HARTING
TE Connectivity
Phoenix Contact
Tevelec Limited
Visual Communications
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Multi-Conductor Unshielded Cable
Multi-Conductor Shielded Cable
Segment by Application
Electronics
Communications
Medical
Other
The Multi-Conductor Cable market report answers the following queries:
- Why consumers are highly inclined towards the consumption of segment in the Multi-Conductor Cable market?
- What are the opportunities available for players operating in the global Multi-Conductor Cable market?
- Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Multi-Conductor Cable market?
- Why region leads the global Multi-Conductor Cable market?
- What are the drivers and restraints affecting the market size of the global Multi-Conductor Cable market?
What the report encloses for the readers:
- Critical insights of each segment, including volume growth outlook, and demand & supply pattern.
- A to Z of each player – positives & negatives, current status, future developments – of the global Multi-Conductor Cable market.
- Detailed information regarding the trends influencing the growth of the global Multi-Conductor Cable market.
- In-depth assessment on the utilization of Multi-Conductor Cable in each end use industry.
- Historical data and future growth outlook of the global Multi-Conductor Cable market.
Why choose Multi-Conductor Cable Market Report?
- Digital intelligence solutions to help clients stay at the forefront.
- Published 6, 000+ reports and recognized by 150+ countries globally.
- A team of 300+ analysts to deliver real-time information across various industries and companies.
- Customized business reports to overcome unique market challenges
MARKET REPORT
Sports Supplements Market worldwide growing by size, share, demand, regional analysis by 2023
In 2029, the Sports Supplements market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Sports Supplements market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Sports Supplements market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
In the Sports Supplements market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).
Global Sports Supplements market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Sports Supplements market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Sports Supplements market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
Key Segments Covered
- By Product Type
- Non-Protein
- Amino Acids
- Creatin
- Beta alanine and L-Carnitin
- Protein
- Powder
- Bars
- Ready-to-Drink
- Non-Protein
- By Distribution Channel
- Fitness Club
- Health Food Stores
- Online Stores
- Pharmacy and Drug Stores
- Supermarkets
- By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
By product type, the market is segmented into non-protein products and protein products. The protein products segment is expected to dominate the global sports supplement market owing to its larger requirement in terms of consumption resulted by benefits related to it. Increase in performance, mass gain, and improved functionality while using protein supplements has resulted in a larger consumer base for the same. Further, the non-protein is sub-segmented as Amino acid, Creatin, and Beta-alanine and L-Carnitin. And protein segment is sub-segmented into powder, bar, ready-to-drink.
By distribution channel, the market is segmented into fitness club, health food stores, online stores, pharmacy & drug stores, and supermarkets. The health food store segment is expected to dominate the global sports supplements market over the forecast period this is attributed by the ease of access and deeper penetration of sports supplement through such sales channels.
The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights sports supplements production and demand region wise. It also provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the sports supplements ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global sports supplements market. This study discusses key trends contributing to the growth of the global sports supplements market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.
In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the sports supplements space.
In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.
Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of market attractiveness. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, market attractiveness is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential segment from a sales and delivery perspective in the global sports supplements market.
The Sports Supplements market report answers the following queries:
- Why the demand for segment increasing in region?
- At what rate the Sports Supplements market is growing?
- What factors drive the growth of the global Sports Supplements market?
- Which market players currently dominate the global Sports Supplements market?
- What is the consumption trend of the Sports Supplements in region?
The Sports Supplements market report provides the below-mentioned information:
- Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Sports Supplements in these regions.
- Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Sports Supplements market.
- Scrutinized data of the Sports Supplements on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.
- Critical analysis of every Sports Supplements market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.
- Trends influencing the Sports Supplements market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.
Research Methodology of Sports Supplements Market Report
The global Sports Supplements market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Sports Supplements market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Sports Supplements market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.
