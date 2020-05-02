Dental Braces Market Analysis Global Industry Demand, Size, Share, Revenue, Top Manufactures, New Opportunity, Outlook 2026

The global Dental Braces market is valued at 53 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 76 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

This report presents the worldwide Dental Braces Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2019 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Dental Braces (also known as braces, orthodontic cases, or cases) are devices used in orthodontics that align and straighten teeth and help to position them with regard to a person’s bite, while also working to improve dental health. They are often used to correct underbids, as well as malocclusions, overbites, open bites, deep bites, cross bites, crooked teeth, and various other flaws of the teeth and jaw. Braces can be either cosmetic or structural. Dental braces are often used in conjunction with other orthodontic appliances to help widen the palate or jaws and to otherwise assist in shaping the teeth and jaws.

Dental Braces as Braces. Dental Braces is divided into ordinary braces and invisible braces, constituted ordinary braces include arch wire and bracket, they were then sold to hospitals or the clinic. Therefore, we divided the arch wire, brackets and invisible braces three parts to analysis the Dental Braces.

Dental Braces is one of the fastest growing medical products in recent years in China, and it is in great demand in Chinese market. In the long term, Dental Braces industry in China is very promising.

Top Manufactures Analysis: Henry Schein, 3M Unitek, GC Orthodontics, FORESTADENT, Patterson Dental, American Orthodontics, Dentsply, Ormco, Dentaurum, Dental Morelli, ShanghaiIMD, Hangzhou Xingchen 3B Dental, Hangzhou Shinye, YAHONG, Zhejiang Protect Medical, etc.

Segment by Type

– Metal

– Ceramics

– Polymer Materials

Segment by Application

– Conventional Orthodontic Treatment

– Beauty

