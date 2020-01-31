Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During2017 – 2025

Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Dental Crowns and Bridges industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Dental Crowns and Bridges manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Dental Crowns and Bridges market covering all important parameters.

Trends and Opportunities

Crowns protect the latent tooth from getting damaged and once the process of crown fixing is completed, it allows the tooth to function normally once again. On the basis of type of material used to construct a crown or a bridge, the global market for dental crowns and bridges can be segmented into two: ceramic and ceramic fused with metal. Ceramic crowns have been gaining much traction owing to the fact that people today focus a lot on aesthetic appeal when it comes to oral hygiene. However, the market for ceramic dental crowns is projected to grow at a CAGR greater than ceramic fused with metal crowns due to an increase in the adoption of ceramics, rising metal prices, and advancement in bonding techniques.

Ceramic crowns are available in two forms: conventional and ceramic CAD/CAM. Conventional ceramic crowns and bridges use porcelain as a material for the construction of teeth. A decrease in the popularity of conventional ceramic crowns can be attributed to their lower resistance to fracture, rough appearance, and difficulty in adjusting or polishing once fitted.

Technological advancements have made it possible to design prosthetic elements and produce them with the help of computer-aided design and manufacturing units. CAD/CAM enables the use of materials that cannot be used with traditional dental processing techniques. The adoption of CAD/CAM technologies has surged of late thanks to benefits such as a reduction in design and production time and high precision in custom-made prosthetic elements. The expansion cosmetic dentistry has resulted in a high demand for CAD/CAM products and this will, in turn, minimize the demand for conventional crowns and bridges.

Dental Crowns and Bridges Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global dental crowns and bridges market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Favorable reimbursement policies in the U.S. and Canada and rising awareness regarding the same have increasingly supported the dental crown and bridges market in North America, making the region one of the prominent markets during the forecast period. The American Dental Association (ADA) strongly supports direct reimbursement and has proven to be one of the most cost-effective ways of providing a dental plan for employees. The plan allows employees to choose their dentist of their liking and need without compromising on the quality of service or treatment.

It has been observed that oral health in some of the developing nations of Asia Pacific and RoW is in poor condition compared to developed economies around the world. This can be attributed to the apathy of the general public toward dental hygiene and healthcare. However, ongoing efforts to spread dental education and awareness among the people is anticipated to gradually lift the limitations in these regional segments, offering immense scope for players in the dental crowns and bridges market in the near future.

Dental Crowns and Bridges Market: Players mentioned in the report

3M ESPE, Inc., Biomet 3i, Straumann, BioHorizons, Henry Schein, Inc., Dentsply International, Nobel Biocare Holdings, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, and Zimmer Dental, Inc. are some of the key players contributing to the global dental crowns and bridges market.

