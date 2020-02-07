Connect with us

Dental Equipment And Consumables Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2025

2 mins ago

Dental equipment and consumables are the tools used by dental experts to offer tooth treatment to the patients. They include tools mainly to observe, treat, repair and remove teeth and also nearby oral structures. All these tools are used to operate on tissues by the experts during a dental examination.

The global dental equipment and consumables market was USD 29.6 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 46.72 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period

North America leads the market owing to the intensifying demand for cosmetic surgery, unhealthy eating routine coupled with a large number of patients with dental problems. On the other hand, Europe is expected to witness an immense potential for the development owing to the widespread presence of market players introducing advanced techniques. Asia-Pacific region is also experiencing a major outbreak due to the growing awareness and developing medical tourism factors. While countries in South America, Middle East and Africa face a moderate growth rate due to the growing healthcare infrastructure and awareness among people for dental diseases.

The market is mainly driven by worldwide growing incidences of oral health problems as well as dental disorders coupled with dental advancements in technologies in CAD/CAM. However, the global dental equipment and consumables market is curbed by an excess price of dental treatment along with lack of reimbursement policies.

CD & R and CareCapital Advisors Ltd., a specialist investment platform focusing on dental and consumer health in Asia have announced an agreement to acquire Carestream’s Dental Business, a leading provider of dental technology with a portfolio in digital imaging equipment to enhance the company’s growth potential globally.

Dentsply Sirona Incorporation, the largest manufacturer of professional dental products and a global leader in the dental industry has announced the launch of its new product ‘Azento’ in the U.S. considered as a single tooth replacement solution revolutionizing the digital implant workflow by streamlining implant planning as well as purchasing and delivery thus customizing to the needs and timeframe of dentists and patients.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market– Future Need Assessment 2025

February 7, 2020

February 7, 2020

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM), also known as Intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring is a technique that provides real time status of nerves and the spinal cord during surgeries. It helps to protect patients during the surgery by providing crucial information on the functionality of the patient’s nervous system and helps in detecting injuries before they become any kind of post-operative complications thereby reducing the risk of complications such as muscle weakness, paralysis, hearing loss, and other normal body functions.

The global intraoperative neuromonitoring market was USD 3145.47 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 4892.22 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period

North America dominates the global market owing to the presence of large number of hospitals, increase in number of surgeries, awareness among people for IONM, rise in geriatric population and increase in incidence of spinal deformities. This technique is accepted as a standard of care by the medical community and new neurosurgeons are being trained to adopt this technique which provides growth opportunities in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period and it is expected to have the fastest growth among other regions owing to factors like rise in number of surgeries, developing economies, growing capacity of patients to opt for expensive procedures, presence of large patient pool and growth opportunities in terms of unmet needs for IONM services.

The factors that drive the growth of the market includes rising prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing number of surgical failure leading to post-operative damage, increasing awareness of patient safety, growing neurological centers, increasing adoption of IONM during complex surgeries, healthcare expenditure for R&D to manufacture newer and innovative technologies and favourable reimbursement policies. Lack of skilled healthcare professionals, low awareness of IONM in developing nations and high cost of devices and services are some of the factors that limits the growth of the market.

NuVasive Clinical Services on October 8, 2018 was awarded sole source supplier contract of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring services with Premier. Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, this contract allows Premier members the option to take advantage of special terms and pricing. In April 2017, Moberg ICU Solutions received USD 3 million from Micromed SAS for the purpose of supporting product sales and continued innovation in the precision management of brain injured patients. In January 2017, Medsurant announced its partnership agreement withCapstone Health Alliance in the IONM service line.

Dental Floss Market– Future Growth Strategies by 2025

3 mins ago

February 7, 2020

Dental Floss, generally made up of either floss silk or nylon string is a soft thread or filament that helps in removing food trapped between teeth in areas where the toothbrush can’t reach. It also helps in removing the film of bacteria that forms before it hardens into a plaque.

The global dental floss market was USD 2.75 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 3.90 billion by 2025 at a 5.12% CAGR of during the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest market share holding close to 50% of the market share in 2018 owing to the increased dental recommendations and increased attention towards oral hygiene in the region. The growth in Europe is due to increase in demand for dental flossing, inclination towards preventive oral healthcare measures and rise in consumer awareness. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific and the Middle-East regions are anticipated to be the fastest growing regions during the forecasted period due to high economic growth and changing lifestyles

The global dental floss market is mainly driven by the growing awareness among consumers based on the benefits and importance of flossing. The dental regulatory bodies are recommending dental floss in national health policies as an effective measure. However, the growth is hindered by lack of access to proper dental care in certain areas across globe.

Procter & Gamble, an American multi-national company has made an agreement to purchase the Glide dental floss business for an undisclosed amount from W.L. Gore and Associates to increase sales of the Glide floss brand through cross-promotion with other products of Crest.

Dr Tungs Dental, a global leader in oral hygiene has introduced their revolutionary new product – smart floss which helps in removing up to 50% more plaque than common flosses. It is their newest breakthrough in dental care products.

Active Implantable Medical Devices Market– Applications Insights by 2025

4 mins ago

February 7, 2020

Active Implantable Medical Devices (AIMD) is an active medical device intended to be introduced into the human body, either completely or partially, or through any medical intervention surgically or medically into a natural orifice and is intended to remain after the completion of the procedure. Some of the AIMD devices include implantable cardiac pacemakers, implantable defibrillators and cochlear implants.

The global active implantable medical devices market was USD 20.62 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 33.02 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.96% during the forecast period.

North America holds the largest market share with a share of more than 33% in 2018 owing to the technological advancements in developing new active implantable devices. Europe, on the other hand, stands at the second spot with a share of 28.4% due to frequent product launches and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to remain as the most promising growth opportunities to market players in the mere future due to the steady rise in Asian economies like countries such as China, India and South Korea and also due to the rise in investments by AIMD manufacturers.

The market is mainly driven by growing ageing population; rising prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological devices, huge investments and funds in order to develop technologically advanced products as well as favorable reimbursement scenario for ENT procedures especially in developed countries are driving the growth of the market. However, the global active implantable medical devices market is curbed by regulatory hurdles in developed countries such as the U.S., rising of other emerging markets as well as a shortage of skilled professionals globally are expected to restrain the growth of AIMD market globally.

Boston Scientific Corporation has announced investment and acquisition option agreement with Millipede, Inc. and has purchased a portion of its outstanding shares for a total consideration of USD 90 million for the treatment of severe mitral regurgitation (MR) with the help of IRIS Transcatheter Annuloplasty Ring System developed by the company.
MED-EL USA has announced that U.S Food and Drug Administration has granted the company with the clearance for its new Bonebridge bone conduction hearing implant system and is widely considered as a breakthrough in bone conduction technology.

