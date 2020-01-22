MARKET REPORT
Dermal Filler Market key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, And Forecast to2016 – 2026
Dermal fillers are implants classified as medical devices by US FDA and are used in aesthetic procedures such as anti-aging, aesthetic corrections and facial contours. Dermal fillers are used for anti-aging practices for removal of wrinkles and folds in nasolabila, volume loss in chin and cheek area, lines and wrinkles around eye. Dermal fillers considered in the report include absorbable dermal fillers and non-absorbable dermal fillers depending upon their bio-degradability after injecting inside the dermal area below skin.
Based on the material used, there are five types of dermal fillers considered in the report which include hyaluronic acid (HA) based, poly-l-lactic acid (PLLA) based, calcium hydroxylapatite (CaHA) based, collagen based and polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) based. Among those five types considered first four are absorbable while PMMA is non-absorbable. All the absorbable fillers are ingredients naturally present in the body and hence get broken down after certain period of time (3 to 24 months). The absorbable fillers may be animal derived, plant derived, bacteria derived or chemically derived. The non-absorbable fillers are chemically derived and last for up to five years. The quantity required for achieving the desired result varies, depending on type of filler and application area.
In terms of revenue, the North America and Europe dermal filler market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period and is expected to be valued at US$ 2,800.4 Mn by the end of 2026.
Rising demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures and an increasing ageing population is driving the growth of the North America and Europe dermal filler market
Growth of North America and Europe dermal filler market is primarily driven by reasons such as aging population, increasing expenditure by public and private sources on healthcare, rising demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures, introduction of novel application areas beside anti-aging like treatment of HIV induced facial lipoatrophy and enhancement of dorsal area of hand are expected to drive the North America and Europe dermal filler market. However, higher cost associated with the dermal filler procedure, patch up or reinjection needed for achieving the desired facial rejuvenation for absorbable dermal fillers and some post procedure complications associated with dermal fillers like bruising, redness and granulation are some factors expected to hamper growth of the North America and Europe dermal filler market over the forecast period.
Market segmentation
By Product type Absorbable Non-Absorbable By Ingredient Hyaluronic Acid Poly-L-Lactic Acid Calcium Hydroxylapatite Polymethylmethacrylate Collagen By Distribution Channel Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores Clinics and Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies By Region North America Western Europe Eastern Europe
Absorbable dermal filler product type segment dominated the North America and Europe dermal filler market in 2015
Absorbable filler product type segment is expected to witness relatively higher growth in terms of value in the North America and Europe dermal filler market over the forecast period. Also, in terms of revenue share, absorbable dermal filler product type segment dominated the North America and Europe dermal filler market in 2015 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.
Hyaluronic acid material type segment is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period
In terms of revenue share, hyaluronic acid material type segment dominated the North America and Europe dermal filler market in 2015 and is expected to maintain traction by 2026 end, registering a high CAGR as compared to other segments.
Clinics and hospital pharmacies distribution segment is the most popular and has a higher revenue share
Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail pharmacies and drug Stores, clinics and hospital pharmacies and online sales. Currently, clinics and hospital pharmacies distribution segment accounts for relatively higher revenue share, followed by retail pharmacies and drug stores.
North America is expected to be the dominant regional market by 2016 end
The North America and Europe dermal filler market is segmented into three major regions: North America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe. In terms of value, North America is expected to be the dominant regional market by 2016 end, and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. Western Europe is expected to be the fastest growing market in terms of revenue growth in the North America and Europe dermal filler market, registering a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. Eastern Europe dermal filler market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecasted period.
Key market players are focussing on expanding their geographic reach to enhance their market share
Some key players in the North America and Europe dermal filler market included in this report are Allergan Plc., Galderma Pharma S.A., Sinclair Pharma S.A., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Suneva Medical Inc., Teoxane Laboratories Inc., Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., Laboratoires Vivacy S.A., Adoderm GmbH. Key players are focusing on establishing distribution agreements to increase their geographic reach. Moreover, companies are targeting small and local manufacturers of dermal fillers to increase their product portfolio and strengthen their geographic footprint. Also, new applications such as fillers for enhancement of dorsal area of hand and paralysed vocal cords treatment are influencing companies to adopt new strategies to enhance market share. The top companies dominating the North America dermal filler market are Allergan Plc., Galderma S.A, and Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, who collectively contribute around 85% of the market.
Smart Watering Controllers Market Trends, Growth, Scope, Size, Overall Analysis and Prognostication by 2030
A recent market study published by PMI consists of a detailed evaluation of the key market dynamics. The report provides past as well as present growth parameters of the global Smart Watering Controllers Market. The report features important and unique factors, which are expected to significantly impact the growth of the global Smart Watering Controllers Market throughout the forecast period 2020-2030.
The Smart Watering Controllers market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.
Key Players Included in This Report are:
- Rain Bird Corporation
- The Toro Company
- Hunter Industries
- Netafim
- Hydropoint Data Systems
- Baseline Inc
- Calsense
- Galcon
- Rachio
- Weathermatic
Region-wise share:
|Regions
|2018
|2020
|2022
|2024
|2026
|2028
|2030
|North America
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Europe
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|APAC
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Rest of the World
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
The Report can be Segmented as:
- By, Type (Weather-Based Controllers, and Sensor-Based Controllers)
- By Application (Agriculture, and Non-Agriculture)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Key Question Answered in Report:
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Smart Watering Controllers Market?
- What are the different marketing and distribution channels?
- What is the current CAGR of the Smart Watering Controllers Market?
- What are the Smart Watering Controllers market opportunities in front of the market?
- What are the highest competitors in Smart Watering Controllers market?
- What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?
- What is the Smart Watering Controllers market size and growth rate in the forecast period?
To conclude, Smart Watering Controllers Industry report mentions the key geographies, market landscapes alongside the product price, revenue, volume, production, supply, demand, market growth rate, and forecast etc. This report also provides SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market 2020 Global Industry Technology Growth, Regional Demand and Top Companies – Like Orbcomm, Transcanada Company, PSI AG, Pure Technologies, Honeywell International
The report on Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.
Pipeline monitoring systems are used to provide quick and accurate on-line monitoring of internal & external corrosion activities in pipelines. The global pipeline monitoring systems market was valued at $4,514 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $7,371 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023.
The pipeline monitoring systems market growth is driven by the increased oil & gas leakages, stringent government regulations concerning safety & monitoring, and growth in prevention of large storage tanks from natural disasters. In addition, high investments made in pipeline infrastructure are expected to propel the pipeline monitoring systems market growth. However, political instability is expected to hamper the pipeline monitoring systems market growth.
Pipeline monitoring systems are used to collect samples without production of hazardous waste and thus take precautionary measures for both onshore and offshore oil fields.
The global pipeline monitoring systems market is segmented on the basis of pipe, technology, end user, and geography. Based on pipe type, itis bifurcated into metallic and non-metallic pipe. By technology, itis categorized into ultrasonic testing, pipeline inspection gauges (PIGs), smart ball, magnetic flux leakage technology, and others.
The pipeline monitoring systems market is analyzed across four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to dominate the global market during the analysis period, due to the presence of large number of pipeline networks. In addition, North America is preventing pipelines from terrorist attacks and other uncertain disasters, thereby investing high amounts on pipeline safety and monitoring systems. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate due to upcoming pipeline projects undertaken by China, Japan, Malaysia, and India among others.
The report includes comprehensive analysis of the key players in this pipeline monitoring systems market such as Orbcomm Inc., Transcanada Company, PSI AG, Pure Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Perma Pipe Inc., Siemens AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., BAE Systems, Inc., and Pentair PLC.
The other prominent players in the pipeline monitoring systems industry include Atmos International, Clampon AS, ABB Group, Future Fibre Technologies, Senstar Inc., Syrinix, Radiobarrier, TTK, Krohne Group, and Thales Group.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the global pipeline monitoring systems market along with the current trends, drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities.
Porter’s Five Forces model of the market illustrates the potency of buyers and sellers to formulate effective growth strategies.
Key market players and their strategies are provided.
The current trends are quantitatively analyzed and estimated from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Pipe
Metallic Pipe
Non-metallic Pipe
By Technology
Ultrasonic Testing
Smart Ball
Magnetic Flux Leakage Technology
PIGs
Others
By End User
Petroleum
Water & Wastewater
Others
By Geography
Key Attributes –
- The reports cover key developments in the Pipeline Monitoring Systems market as organic and inorganic growth strategies.
- Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events.
- Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.
- These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.
- The market payers from Pipeline Monitoring Systems market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Pipeline Monitoring Systems in the global market.
Carbon Black N220 Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted for the Forecast Period Between 2019 and 2025
The Carbon Black N220 market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Carbon Black N220 market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
All the players running in the global Carbon Black N220 market are elaborated thoroughly in the Carbon Black N220 market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Carbon Black N220 market players.
The following manufacturers are covered:
OZONIA (Suez)
Wedeco (Xylem)
Mitsubishi Electric
Toshiba
Primozone
Metawater
Ozono Elettronica Internazionale
MKS
Oxyzone
DEL
ESCO lnternational
Qingdao Guolin Industry
Newland EnTech
Koner
Taixing Gaoxin
Jiuzhoulong
Tonglin Technology
Hengdong
Sankang Envi-tech
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Water Cooling Type
Wind Cooling Type
Segment by Application
Potable Water Treatment
Industrial Wastewater Treatment
Municipal Wastewater Treatment
Gas Disinfection
Objectives of the Carbon Black N220 Market Study:
- To define, describe, and analyze the global Carbon Black N220 market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region
- To forecast and analyze the Carbon Black N220 market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa
- To forecast and analyze the Carbon Black N220 market at country-level for each region
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Carbon Black N220 market
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Carbon Black N220 market
- To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets
- To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Carbon Black N220 market
- To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
The Carbon Black N220 market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Carbon Black N220 market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Carbon Black N220 market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
After reading the Carbon Black N220 market report, readers can:
- Identify the factors affecting the Carbon Black N220 market growth – drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends.
- Examine the Y-o-Y growth of the global Carbon Black N220 market.
- Analyze trends impacting the demand prospect for the Carbon Black N220 in various regions.
- Recognize different tactics leveraged by players of the global Carbon Black N220 market.
- Identify the Carbon Black N220 market impact on various industries.
