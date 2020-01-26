Desiccated Coconut Market Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2026

TMR, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Desiccated Coconut market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Desiccated Coconut market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Desiccated Coconut are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Desiccated Coconut market.

Market Segmentation:

Desiccated coconut market can be segmented on the basis of cut as:

Regular cut Fine cut Medium cut Super fine cut

Fancy cut Chips Flakes Threads Shreds



Desiccated coconut market can be segmented on the basis of fat content as:

High fat content

Low fat content

Desiccated coconut market can be segmented on the basis of distribution channel as:

Supermarket

Specialty stores

Online sales

Retail stores

Desiccated coconut market can be segmented on the application as:

Food Industry Culinary food products Bakery products Confectionery Beverages



Desiccated Coconut Market Regional Overview:

Desiccated coconut has traditionally been used in a lot Asian dishes as toppings and ingredients in curries, cooked cereal and baked food. Europe is the largest importer for desiccated coconut. In Western Europe, Belgium is the major consumer for desiccated coconut followed by Germany, Netherlands and U.K. In North American region U.S. accounts for most of desiccated coconut. European market for desiccated coconut is expected to show considerably high growth. In Asia-Pacific region India, Singapore are the major consumers for desiccated coconuts.

In terms of production Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and India are the major producers of desiccated coconut. Philippines, Indonesia and Sri Lanka are the major exporters for desiccated coconut in the global market.

Desiccated Coconut Market Drivers:

There has been an increase in the sales and demand for organic desiccated coconut and fair trade products which has a direct impact in driving the market growth of desiccated coconut. Desiccated coconut is a key ingredient in traditional bakery of many European countries such as kokosmakronen of the Netherlands and coconut macaroons of the U.K. Apart from this it is also used in many products like breakfast cereals. Most recently there has been as increase in interest of consumers in desiccated coconut based products such as kokosmakronen, breakfast cereals and also many Asian dishes, which has benefited the progress for desiccated coconut market.

Desiccated Coconut Market Restraints:

Despite the consideration of coconut as a healthy food, there has been some controversies associated with coconut and related products such as high saturated fatty acids content, which has various adverse effect on human health. This is causing a shift from the desiccated coconuts to other alternatives or products. In European market consumers prefers value added forms of products, like coconut water and roasted coconut chips rather than desiccated coconut, as the former products are more suitable to busy life styles.

Desiccated Coconut Market Key Player:

Some of the key players in the market for desiccated coconut market includes manufactures and suppliers including, Celebes Coconut Corporation, Ken taste Products Limited, VV Industries, Super Coco Company, Goldman International Put Ltd., Coloma Bio Organic, Holland & Barrett and Bake King, and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

