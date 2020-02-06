Global Market
Detailed examination of the Mammography Equipment Market to hold a high potential for growth by 2021
Breast cancer is formed in the tissues of breast. Some of the common symptoms for breast cancer are change in breast shape, lump in breast and dimpling of skin. Obesity, lack of physical exercise, hormone replacement therapy during menopause and drinking alcohol are some of the risk factors associated with breast cancer. Ductal carcinoma is the most common type of breast cancer which occurs in the lining of the milk ducts. Another type of breast cancer is lobular carcinoma. It occurs in the lobules. Mammography is a technique used for screening and diagnosis of breast with the help of device known as mammogram. Mammography includes minimal radiation exposure which helps in protecting patients from harmful radiation side effects. The main purpose of mammography is to detect breast cancer and tumor in women. Mammogram also helps in visualization of normal and abnormal structures within the breast. Screening test is used when symptoms of breast cancer or tumor are not available whereas, diagnostics test is done to detect the causes of specific symptoms. These tests help in early treatment of disease and also help in curing diseases. Mammography helps in reduction of death rate and disability occurred due to cancer and provides better options for treatment. Mammogram helps in providing accurate results for cancer diagnosis. It also helps healthcare professionals to identity whether a lump in the breast is a gland or harmless cyst. Digital radiography mammography equipment and film-screen mammography equipment are two types of mammography equipments.
North America followed by Europe are dominating the global mammography equipment market due to early adoption of new technology and rising incidence of breast cancer in these regions. The U.S. is dominating the North American mammography equipment market due to technological advancements and increasing reimbursements for full-field digital mammography. Asia is expected to show high growth rate due to rising incidence of cancer. Some of the key driving forces for the growth of mammography equipments market in emerging countries are rising government initiatives for promotion of breast health screening and improved healthcare infrastructure.
In recent time there is increased use of mammography equipment due to rising prevalence of breast cancer in women. Technological advancements in digital radiography such as breast tomosynthesis and contrast-enhanced mammography, and increasing uses of 3D mammography are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global mammography equipment market. In addition, rising awareness for breast cancer and growing aging population are also fuelling the growth of the global mammography equipment market. However, limited reimbursement for mammography equipment is restraining the growth of the global mammography equipment market.
Innovation in Low cost mammography equipment would develop an opportunity for the global mammography equipment market. Increasing demand for full-field digital mammography and hybrid imaging are some of the trends for the global mammography equipment market.
In addition, increasing magnetic resonance imaging with mammography is also a trend in the global mammography equipment market. Some of the major companies operating in the global mammography equipment market are
- Hologic
- GE Healthcare
- Analogic Corporation
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Siemens Healthcare
- Philips Healthcare.
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs Market By Type, By Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2025
Bacterial conjunctivitis medicines or drugs are prescribed for microbial infection in the eye which is a highly communicable disease such as conjunctivitis. Some of the most common antibiotics used for acute bacterial conjunctivitis are Fluoroquinolones, Aminoglycosides and Macrolides.
Demand Scenario
The global bacterial conjunctivitis drugs market was USD 1.81 billion in 2017 and is estimated ot reach USD 2.16 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 2.56% during the forecast period
Growth by Region
North America dominates the market followed by Europe due to increasing prevalence of bacterial conjunctivitis coupled with affordable reimbursement scenario and presence of developed research as well as healthcare institutions. Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to witness moderate growth due to the rising awareness about the disease among public and also due to high per capita income.
Drivers vs Constraints
The market is mainly driven by increasing incidences of antibiotics related drug resistance in bacterial conjunctivitis patients as well as technological advancements with effective clinical trials. However, the growth is hindered by the loss of patents of blockbuster drugs like Moxeza, Besivance and Zymaxid
Industry Trends and Updates
Teva Pharmaceutical, an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company had announced that it had finished the sale of Plan B One-Step as well as Teva’s value brands of emergency contraception to Foundation Consumer Healthcare in a USD 675 million cash transaction to further progress their ability to repay their term loan debt.
Novartis AG, a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company had affirmed its commitment to Russia through USD 500 million deal in local infrastructure as well as collaborative healthcare initiatives which is planned over a five year period. This partnership will help in improvement of three core areas which includes local manufacturing, research and development partnerships as well as the public health department.
Oil Shale Market by Top Brands, Trends and Demand 2018 to 2025
Automotive Wheel Market by Type and Application to 2018 – 2025
The global automotive wheel market was USD 50.25 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 66.72 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period
Growth by Region
Asia Pacific leads the market owing to the rise in vehicle production in countries such as China and India. Europe and North America, on the other hand, are also anticipated to be promising markets due to the increasing vehicle production in the respective regions.
Drivers vs Constraints
The global automotive wheel market is mainly driven by rising demand for vehicle weight reduction, improved vehicle dynamics for complying with stringent emission norms and also growing vehicle production. However, the market is hindered by the engineering barriers and the high price of carbon fibers.
Industry Trends and Updates
Maxion wheels, a US-based company had planned to open new passenger aluminum wheel plant in Pune, India as a key step to develop and produce up to four million lightweight aluminum wheels annually in India. In addition to that, an additional land was also purchased for a plant expansion which will help increase its annual capacity to four million wheels in the upcoming years.
Accuride Corporation, a US-based company completed the acquisition of Mefro Wheels GmBH, a company which supplies steel wheels mainly to the European and Asian automotive, commercial as well as constructional and agricultural equipment industries.
