Diabetes Devices Market with Future Prospects, Key Player SWOT Analysis and Forecast To 2024

The Diabetes Devices market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Diabetes Devices market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The Diabetes Devices market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

The global diabetes devices market is mainly influenced by rising incidences of diabetes globally. This rise is attributable to sedentary lifestyle, high alcohol consumption, and stress. Increasing incidences has boosted the demand for diabetes devices from past few years. In addition, the cost-effectiveness of devices such as lancets, self-monitoring blood glucose meters, testing strips, and continuous monitoring devices is positively influencing revenue of the market. Rising awareness about therapeutics for diabetes and diabetes management among patients is bolstering growth of the market. However, rising number of oral drugs, supplements, and insulin pumps are major factors hampering growth of the market. Lack of awareness among patients in rural areas is hampering growth of the market. Nevertheless, continuous technological developments and advancements in the product is another factor expected to create potential opportunities in the market and continue over the forecast period.

List of key players profiled in the Diabetes Devices market research report:

Medtronic, Cellnovo, Abbott Laboratories, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk A/S, Owen Mumford Ltd., LifeScan, Inc. , Insulet Corporation

By Product Type

Glucose Monitoring Devices, Insulin Delivery Devices, Diabetes Management Software, Artificial Pancreas System,

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Diabetes Clinics/ Centres,

The global Diabetes Devices market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Diabetes Devices market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Diabetes Devices. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

