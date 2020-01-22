MARKET REPORT
Diabetic Macular Edema Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2017 – 2027
Market Insights forecasts the global diabetic macular edema market to grow from nearly US$ 3,710 Mn in 2017 to over US$ 4,100 Mn by 2027 end. This represents a CAGR of 1.1% over the forecast period of 2017– 2027. North America is projected to be the largest market in terms of value and accounted for the highest revenue share of 51.5% in 2016.
Growing adoption of recently approved Intravitreal implants in North America
Before the launch of Lucentis for DME treatment in 2012, the use of intravitreally injected medications was less common in North America and laser photocoagulation was the primary treatment. However, Avastin and Macugen were being used off-label for diabetic macular edema treatment since 2004. Launch of three new products in 2014 viz. Eylea, Ozurdex and Iluvien, has led to the increased adoption of Intravitreal medications in North America. For instance, according to estimates of the University of Washington, before 2004, 5.75% of DME patients used Intravitreal injections, which increased to 20% by 2013. In 2016, over 70% of DME patients were utilising Intravitreal injections and implants. This sudden increase in the adoption of Intravitreal therapies can be attributed to the launch of low dose high efficacy corticosteroid implants for Intravitreal use. Uptake of Intravitreal implants by new patients as well as by patients previously treated with Intravitreal injections but who do not show any improvement, is expected to push the market for diabetic macular edema in the region.
Growing economic burden of diabetes and related disorders
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) is a leading cause of blindness among the working age population in most developed countries. DME is one of the major complications of diabetes and DME patients utilise significantly higher healthcare resources than non-DME diabetic patients. As per a survey conducted by the University of Washington, the total yearly median cost for DME patients was reported to be US$ 14,678 and that for non-DME diabetic patients was US$ 6,801 in 2011. Moreover, DME patients have to visit their physicians for at least 30 days per year in contrast to an average of 14 visits per year in the case of non-DME diabetic patients. The growing incidences of diabetes across the globe further increase the burden of DME. According to the International Diabetic Federation (IDF), 382 Mn people worldwide have diabetes and the number is expected to grow to 592 Mn by 2035.
Gaps in making DME a health priority hampering market growth in North America
Although control of diabetes is made a health priority in developed countries such as the U.S., much attention is not given to DME management and diabetes related caregivers tend to focus on the treatment of other diabetic complications. The major reason for this is the lack of effective treatment for DME. Even though anti-VEGF and corticosteroid therapies have changed the treatment paradigm, there exists a gap in patients’ clinical information among clinicians. Furthermore, there exists an error in industry sponsored and independently run clinical trials. For instance, there are approximately 72 independent clinical trials going on for DME treatment, but most of them lack long-term results regarding safety and efficacy on new and combination therapies for diabetic macular edema. These factors are hampering revenue growth of the diabetic macular edema market in North America.
Global Diabetic Macular Edema Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Region
Western Europe is expected to be the most lucrative market for diabetic macular edema, with market attractiveness index of 2.7. Major players in the diabetic macular edema market, including Bayer AG and Novartis AG, are focussing on improving the sale of Eylea and Lucentis, respectively, in Europe. Companies are trying to exploit the full market potential and get maximum returns on R&D till patents for their drugs are alive. North America dominated the diabetic macular edema market in revenue terms in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. North America is expected to be the second most lucrative among all regions, with an attractiveness index of 2.5. APEJ represents the third largest market with a market attractiveness index of 0.4. MEA is expected to remain the least attractive regional market for diabetic macular edema in revenue terms, with an attractiveness index of 0.1 over the forecast period.
MARKET REPORT
Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market Report – Actionable Insights and Recommendation by 2017 – 2025
Study on the Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market
The market study on the Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market by taking into account historical data for the forecast period 2017 – 2025.
The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.
Critical insights enclosed in the report:
- Country-wise assessment of the Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market
- Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market
- Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market
- SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market
- Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market
The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market:
- Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies?
- What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market?
- What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market?
- Who are the leading companies operating in the Tackifier Resin Dispersions Market?
- What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?
key players and product offerings
A recent market study published by PMI consists of a detailed evaluation of the key market dynamics. The report provides past as well as present growth parameters of the global Smart Waste Management Market. The report features important and unique factors, which are expected to significantly impact the growth of the global Smart Waste Management Market throughout the forecast period 2020-2030.
The Smart Waste Management market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.
Key Players Included in This Report are:
- SAP SE
- International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
- Waste Management, Inc
- Bigbelly Solar, Inc.
- Ecube Labs Co., Ltd.
- Urbiótica, S.L.
- Pepperl Fuchs GmbH
- Covanta Energy LLC
- Suez Environment Holding BE
- Republic Services Group LLC
The Report can be Segmented as:
- By Solution (Asset Management, Analytics & Reporting, Fleet Tracking and Monitoring, and Mobile Workforce Management)
- By Service (Consulting and Managed)
- By Application (Retail, Manufacturing and Healthcare)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Key Question Answered in Report:
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Smart Waste Management Market?
- What are the different marketing and distribution channels?
- What is the current CAGR of the Smart Waste Management Market?
- What are the Smart Waste Management market opportunities in front of the market?
- What are the highest competitors in Smart Waste Management market?
- What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?
- What is the Smart Waste Management market size and growth rate in the forecast period?
To conclude, Smart Waste Management Industry report mentions the key geographies, market landscapes alongside the product price, revenue, volume, production, supply, demand, market growth rate, and forecast etc. This report also provides SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
MARKET REPORT
Smart Watering Controllers Market Trends, Growth, Scope, Size, Overall Analysis and Prognostication by 2030
A recent market study published by PMI consists of a detailed evaluation of the key market dynamics. The report provides past as well as present growth parameters of the global Smart Watering Controllers Market. The report features important and unique factors, which are expected to significantly impact the growth of the global Smart Watering Controllers Market throughout the forecast period 2020-2030.
The Smart Watering Controllers market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.
Key Players Included in This Report are:
- Rain Bird Corporation
- The Toro Company
- Hunter Industries
- Netafim
- Hydropoint Data Systems
- Baseline Inc
- Calsense
- Galcon
- Rachio
- Weathermatic
The Report can be Segmented as:
- By, Type (Weather-Based Controllers, and Sensor-Based Controllers)
- By Application (Agriculture, and Non-Agriculture)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Key Question Answered in Report:
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Smart Watering Controllers Market?
- What are the different marketing and distribution channels?
- What is the current CAGR of the Smart Watering Controllers Market?
- What are the Smart Watering Controllers market opportunities in front of the market?
- What are the highest competitors in Smart Watering Controllers market?
- What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?
- What is the Smart Watering Controllers market size and growth rate in the forecast period?
To conclude, Smart Watering Controllers Industry report mentions the key geographies, market landscapes alongside the product price, revenue, volume, production, supply, demand, market growth rate, and forecast etc. This report also provides SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
