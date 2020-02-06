Global Market
Diabetic Retinopathy Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over Forecast to 2020
Diabetes is the chronic condition associated with abnormally high level of glucose in the blood. Insufficient or non production of insulin in pancreas causes diabetes. Globally, the incidence of diabetes is increasing significantly and it is becoming a major burden. According to the International Diabetes Federation in 2013, approximately 382 million people currently suffer from diabetes across the world. Diabetic retinopathy is the most common complication of diabetic that affects eyes. People suffering from diabetes type I and II have risk of developing diabetic retinopathy. It is caused due to change in blood vessels i.e. swelling or leakage of blood vessels of retina. Retina is thin layer of light sensitive tissue at the back of the eye.
In initial stages diabetic retinopathy may not show any symptoms and later may lead to severe vision loss. Proliferated and non-proliferated are the major stages of diabetic retinopathy. Proliferated diabetic retinopathy is the most dangerous stage. Proliferated diabetic retinopathy has the risk of detachment or hemorrhage into the vitreous leading to severe vision loss. Diabetic retinopathy is treated by many ways depending upon the stage of diabetic retinopathy. It is one of the leading causes of blindness in American adults. According to WHO estimates, in 2012, 347 million people were suffering from diabetes globally, of which 11% had diabetic retinopathy. In the U.S., diabetic retinopathy affected around 4.1 million people, while vision-threatening retinopathy was estimated to have affected 899,000 people, in 2010. Diabetic retinopathy is treated with the help of medications and surgeries such as vitrectomy. In addition, control in levels of diabetes is also essential for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.
North America dominates the global market for diabetic retinopathy due to large number of aging population. Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in the global diabetic retinopathy market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing diabetic retinopathy markets in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the key driving forces for diabetic retinopathy market in emerging countries are large pool of patients and rising government support and funding.
In recent times there is increase in diabetic retinopathy due to increasing prevalence of diabetics. Global aging population and change in lifestyle are some of the key factors driving the growth for the global diabetic retinopathy market. In addition, increasing healthcare awareness is also fuelling the growth of global diabetic retinopathy market. However, lack of accurate diagnosis of the disease and poor primary healthcare infrastructure and lack of insurance are some of the major factors restraining the growth for the global diabetic retinopathy market.
Rising initiatives towards healthcare infrastructure would lead to growth in diabetic retinopathy market in Asia. Some of the trends for the global diabetic retinopathy market are increase in awareness of diabetic retinopathy treatment and increase use of electronic medical record in ophthalmology. Some of the major companies operating in the global diabetic retinopathy market are
- Novartis AG.
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Bayer AG
- Pfizer
- Allergan Inc.
- Isis Pharmaceuticals
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals
- Abbott Laboratories
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
GaN-on-Silicon Technology Market Growth Analysis and Significant Trends Till 2027 | Key Players – Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Panasonic
Premium Market Insights reports titled “GaN-on-Silicon Technology Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. GaN-on-Silicon Technology market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.
The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence GaN-on-Silicon Technology Market in the coming years.
The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. GaN-on-Silicon Technology Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Industrial Wax across the globe. The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.
The List of companies covered in this Reports are:
1.Infineon Technologies AG
2.NXP Semiconductors
3.OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH
4.Panasonic Corporation
5.Plessey Semiconductors Limited
6.Qorvo, Inc
7.STMicroelectronics
8.Texas Instruments Incorporated
9.Transphorm Inc.
10.Wolfspeed (Cree Inc.)
The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.
Strapping Machine Market to witness Impressive Global Growth in Production-Consumption Ratio through 2027
Strapping machines are used to strap and seal the products. The strapping machine reduces the time required for strapping; also, it reduces the worker efforts, hence increasing demand for the strapping machine that fuels the growth of the strapping machine market. Increasing automation among the industries is also triggering the growth of the strapping machine market.
This market intelligence report on Strapping Machine market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2020 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Strapping Machine market have also been mentioned in the study.
Companies Profiled in this report includes
– Dynaric, Inc.
– FROMM Packaging Systems Inc.
– MAILLIS GROUP
– Messersì Packaging S.r.l.
– Mosca GmbH
– Polychem Corporation
– Samuel, Son & Co.
– Signode
– StraPack, Inc.
– Transpak Equipment Corp.
A comprehensive view of the Strapping Machine market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Strapping Machine market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance. The study encompasses a market potential analysis, all the major segments are detailed with their market size, growth rate, and potential opportunities.
Leading Strapping Machine market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape of the Strapping Machine market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.
Our research content is primarily focused on the quantification of market developments in terms of market sizing and forecasting. Studding company activities help design the competitive landscape, and forecast market numbers at regional and level. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, applications, types etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis of various research topics.
The global strapping machine market is segmented on the basis of type, material, end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as hand-tool, semi-automatic, automatic. On the basis of material the market is segmented steel, polypropylene, polyester, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as food and beverages, consumer electronics, consumer goods, pharmaceutical, newspaper, others.
Some of the key questions are:
- Do you need actual market size estimates for the Strapping Machine market?
- Do you want to know the most attractive market segments in the Strapping Machine market?
- Do you need technological insights into the Strapping Machine market?
- Do you wish to benchmark your position in the global Strapping Machine market?
- Do you need concrete data for making actionable business strategies?
- Do you need competitor analysis with regards to their organic and inorganic growth strategies?
- Do you need pricing analysis on Strapping Machine market?
- Do you need regional or country analysis on Strapping Machine market?
- Do you need patent analysis on Strapping Machine market?
Recent research: Oncology Diagnostics Market detailed analytical overview by 2021
Medical imaging is a process of creation of high quality of image for the diagnosis of various diseases. Medical imaging technologies assist by medical specialists and practitioners in the diagnostics of diseases by providing actual and visual picture of the structure and function of organs. On the basis of end users, medical imaging technologies for oncology diagnostics market can be segmented into hospitals, doctor’s offices, freestanding clinics and equipment leasing companies. On the basis of technology, medical imaging technologies for oncology diagnostics market can be segmented into X-ray, computed radiography (CR), computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, MRI, endoscopy, positron emission tomography (PET) and single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT). X-ray technology includes analog and digital x-ray. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) includes functional MRI and standard MRI. Endoscopy technology includes video endoscopy, fiber-optic endoscopy and ingestible cameras. Computed tomography includes multislice or ultrafast computed tomography, electron beam tomography and standard computed tomography.
North America, followed by Europe, has the largest market for medical imaging technologies for oncology diagnostics due to developed healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements and rise in demand for quality healthcare services in the region. Asia is expected to experience high growth rate in the medical imaging technologies for oncology diagnostics market in next few years due to developing healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives, increasing aging population and rise in incidence of cancer cases in the region.
Technological advancement, government initiatives, rise in demand for imaging modalities in cancer treatment, increasing need for efficiency and effectiveness in medical procedures, rise in incidence of cancer cases, growing adoption of medical imaging technologies in oncology diagnostics, automated image analysis and rise in computer-aided design (CAD) applications are expected to drive the market for medical imaging technologies for oncology diagnostics, In addition, increasing awareness about benefits of medical imaging technologies in cancer diagnostics, rise in need for earlier cancer detection and growing aging population are expected to drive the market for medical imaging technologies for oncology diagnostics. However, economic downturn and cuts in reimbursement policies are some of the factors restraining the growth for global medical imaging technologies for oncology diagnostics market.
Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China is expected to lead the growth in medical imaging technologies for oncology diagnostics market in Asia. In addition, continues rise in the demand for medical imaging technologies for cancer diagnostics, technology innovations and increasing incidence of cancer cases are expected to offer new opportunities for global medical imaging technologies for oncology diagnostics market. Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, rise in collaborations and partnerships and technological innovation are some of the trends that have been observed in global medical imaging technologies for oncology diagnostics market.
Some of the major companies operating in the global medical imaging technologies for oncology diagnostics market are
- GE Healthcare
- Siemens Healthcare
- Philips Healthcare
- Advanced Medical Diagnostics
- SA
- Agfa Healthcare
In addition, some other companies operating in global medical imaging technologies for oncology diagnostics market are Carestream Health, Inc., McKesson Corporation and Techniscan Medical Systems, Inc.
