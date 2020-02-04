Diafenthiuron Market Report, History and Forecast 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Diafenthiuron market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Diafenthiuron market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Diafenthiuron market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Diafenthiuron market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Diafenthiuron market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Drivers and Trends

The growth of the pest management industry for domestic and commercial purposes has been boosting the global diafenthiuron market. This growth trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The agrarian economies of the world are expected to be the dominant regions for the use of diafenthiuron. Additionally, tropical locations such as the Indian subcontinent, Latin and Central America are large consumers of diafenthiuron. The climate in these countries is conducive to the growth of a variety of insects that are detrimental to crop plants, owing to which it has a high demand here.

However, the serious level of environmental pollution caused due to the use of diafenthiuron could hamper the growth of this market in the coming years. Bio-based substitutes of diafenthiuron are much milder on the environment and are expected to open new opportunities against the global diafenthiuron market.

Global Diafenthiuron Market: Region-wise Analysis

China is the world’s leading producer and consumer of diafenthiuron and consumes the agro-chemical through its vast farmlands. The U.S, Canada, South America and Western Europe are also high volume producers of diafenthiuron. It is used extensively in Brazil in its agricultural lands. Furthermore, other agrarian economies such as countries in the Indian sub continent are large consumers of diafenthiuron, owing to its broad spectrum activity against pests and rodents.

Global Diafenthiuron Market: Players Mentioned in the Report

The key players in the global diafenthiuron market so far, have been AK Scientific, ABI Chemicals, Angene, Alfa Aesar, Bayer CropScience, Apollo Scientific Ltd, China Jiangsu International Group, Conier Chem, Dalian Haokang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, Changzhou Wujin Henglong Pesticide Co.,Ltd, Finetech Industry, GFS Chemicals, Hangzhou Uniwise International Co., Ltd, Green Chem Ltd, J and K Scientific, Hengyang KT Chemical Co., Ltd, Panpan Industry Co. Ltd, Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt. Ltd., Sigma – Aldrich, Merck Millipore, Shengda Union Biochemistry Co. Ltd, Syngenta, Zibo Towin Chemical Co., LTD. TCI, Wangs Crop-Science Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Sega Science, Tractus Co. Ltd, and Technology Co. Ltd.

