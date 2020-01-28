MARKET REPORT
Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2026
Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global diagnostic specialty enzymes market was valued at US$ 686.2 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in biotech & diagnostic applications and rise in prevalence of chronic, infectious, and lifestyle diseases are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global market from 2018 to 2026. The global diagnostic specialty enzymes market is driven by surge in investments, early and instant diagnosis, and increase in geriatric population in the developed countries. However, lack of customer education and adoption, and technical complex and niche nature are the major restraints of the global diagnostic specialty enzymes market.
North America and Europe are projected to dominate the global diagnostic specialty enzymes market in the next few years owing to increase in manufacturer focus for business expansion in these regions. Players are continuously developing advanced products for diagnostic specialty enzymes and entering into distribution agreements to strengthen presence in North America and Europe. Rapidly growing biotechnology industry, increased disease prevalence and rising adoption of several strategies focusing on niche areas are some factors increasing demand for diagnostic specialty enzymes products, is likely to drive the Asia Pacific diagnostic specialty enzymes market. The diagnostic specialty enzymes market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9% from 2018 to 2026.
Polymerases and Nucleases Segment Dominates the Market
The report offers detailed segmentation of the global diagnostic specialty enzymes market based on product and application. In terms of product, the market has been segmented into carbohydrates, oxidases, polymerases and nucleases, protease, lipase and others. The polymerases and nucleases segment is poised to account for the leading share of the global market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.
Higher share of the segment is attributed to increased usage of polymerase and nuclease enzymes in advanced biotech applications such as DNA sequencing and DNA amplification. The polymerase and nuclease segment is likely to expand at a higher growth rate in terms of revenue during the forecast period owing to continuous product innovation by major players.
Clinical Chemistry and Molecular Diagnostics: Top Two Applications
In terms of application, the clinical chemistry segment is projected to account for major share of the global diagnostic specialty enzymes market during the forecast period. The segment is likely to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2018 to 2026. Dominance of the segment is attributed to continuous innovations in diagnostic specialty enzymes and wide product portfolio of major as well as local manufacturers. For instance, in December 2016, BBI Solutions (BBI) announced the launch of Porcine Liver Esterase (PLE), a new enzyme for urinalysis.
Continuous new product launches and rise in patient base in developed as well as developing countries are likely to drive the segment between 2018 and 2026. Data compiled from the CDC, the WHO, The American Heart Association, the International Diabetes Federation, and Partnership for a Healthier America indicated that 33.5% people in the U.S. suffer from high cholesterol and 387 million adults have diabetes, which cause about 17.3 million deaths per year. The immunoassay segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The immunoassay and others segments accounted for 40% share of the global diagnostic specialty enzymes market in terms of revenue in 2017.
Growth of the Asia Pacific Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market Likely To Be Hinged At China, India
In terms of revenue, North America dominated the global diagnostic specialty enzymes market in 2017. Increased demand for preventive health care and adoption of advanced diagnostic tools such as molecular diagnostics and point-of-care testing are likely to boost the growth of the diagnostic specialty enzymes market. Supportive reimbursement policies in the U.S. contributed to the leading share of the U.S. is also one of the factors contributing for major share of the North America market.
However, technical and niche nature and lack of customer education and process adoption are likely to hamper the market. Health care spending in emerging markets such as China and India is rising. This fuels the growth of the diagnostic specialty enzymes market in Asia Pacific. Development of health care infrastructure, increase in population, growth of the biotechnology industry, and surge in burden of diseases necessitating diagnostics are likely to boost the growth of the market in in Latin America from 2018 to 2026.
Highly Consolidated Market with Top Players Accounting for Major Share
The report also provide profiles of leading players operating in the global diagnostic specialty enzymes market. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Codexis, Inc., Amano Enzymes Inc., Biocatalysts Ltd., and Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd. are the major players operating in the market, offering wide range of diagnostic specialty enzymes. Codexis, Inc. offers advanced diagnostic specialty enzymes.
Expansion of diagnostic specialty enzymes product portfolio through partnerships to improve efficacy and quality is a rising trend in the global diagnostic specialty enzymes market. For instance, in January 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced acquisition of Affymetrix. Other prominent players in the global diagnostic specialty enzymes market include Amicogen, Inc., Amano Enzymes, Inc., Affymetrix, Inc. (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.), and American Laboratories, Inc.
Pediatric Hearing Aids Market 2020-2027 with key players: William Demant,Sonova,Sivantos
The Global Pediatric Hearing Aids Market 2020 Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Pediatric Hearing Aids Market.
The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions and classifications. The Pediatric Hearing Aids analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
The report discusses the various types of solutions for Pediatric Hearing Aids Market. While the regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, and various others. The study also emphasizes on how rising Pediatric Hearing Aids threats is changing the market scenario.
Top Key Players: William Demant,Sonova,Sivantos,GN ReSound,Starkey,Widex.
This report provides pinpoint analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how they Pediatric Hearing Aids Market is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.
Key questions answered in the report include:
What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?
What are the key factors driving the Global Pediatric Hearing Aids Market?
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Pediatric Hearing Aids Market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in the Global Pediatric Hearing Aids Market?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Pediatric Hearing Aids Market?
Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.
This unique market intelligence report from the author provides information not available from any other published source. The report includes diagnostics sales and market share estimates by product as well as a profile of the company’s diagnostics business.
The report, focuses on the global Pediatric Hearing Aids market, and answers some of the most critical questions stakeholders are currently facing across the globe. Information about the size of the market (by the end of the forecast year), companies that are most likely to scale up their competitive abilities, leading segments, and challenges impeding the growth of the market are given.
Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Pediatric Hearing Aids market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Pediatric Hearing Aids market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.
The report includes six parts, dealing with:
1.) Basic information;
2.) The Asia Pediatric Hearing Aids Market;
3.) The North American Pediatric Hearing Aids Market;
4.) The European Pediatric Hearing Aids Market;
5.) Market entry and investment feasibility;
6.) The report conclusion.
Reasons for Buying this Report
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2020-2027
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Reports And Markets is not just another company in this domain but is a part of a veteran group called Algoro Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. It offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for a wide range of sectors both for the government and private agencies all across the world.
Leak Detection for Oil & Gas Market Consumption Sales By Type, Product Specifications, Market Research Methodology, Market Forecast To 2023
Leak Detection for Oil & Gas Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Leak Detection for Oil & Gas Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market.
The Report published about Leak Detection for Oil & Gas Market is spread across several pages and provides newest industry data, market future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists and studies the leading competitors, also provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics.
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc. –
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Honeywell International
PSI
Siemens
Flir Systems
Krohne Messtechnik
Schneider Electric
Synodon
Atmos International
Clampon
Ttk-Leak Detection System
Pentair
Pure Technologies
Perma-Pipe
Sensit Technologies
Bridger Photonics
Leak Detection for Oil & Gas Breakdown Data by Type
Acoustic
E-RTTM
Cable Based
Mass/Volume Balance
Laser Absorption and LIDAR
Leak Detection for Oil & Gas Breakdown Data by Application
Oil Industry
Natural Gas Industry
Other
Leak Detection for Oil & Gas Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Leak Detection for Oil & Gas Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report begins with the overview of the Leak Detection for Oil & Gas market and offers throughout development. It presents a comprehensive analysis of all the regional and major player segments that gives closer insights upon present market conditions and future market opportunities along with drivers, trending segments, consumer behavior, pricing factors and market performance and estimation throughout the forecast period.
The report also covers geographical markets and key players that have adopted significant strategies for business developments. The data within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the dynamics. The report compiles exhaustive information acquired through proven research methodologies and from dedicated sources across several industries.
3D XPoint Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2019 – 2027
About global 3D XPoint market
The latest global 3D XPoint market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global 3D XPoint industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects. According to the report, the global 3D XPoint market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.
Market segments and sub-segments
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
The 3D XPoint market report answers some of the important questions, including:
- What value is the 3D XPoint market estimated to register in 2019?
- What are the challenges and opportunities the 3D XPoint market hold for the stakeholders?
- How is the global 3D XPoint market distributed among the vendors?
- What tactics are the 3D XPoint market vendors executing to stay ahead of their rivals?
- Why is the growth of the global 3D XPoint market slowing down over the forecast period?
The report provides the following data:
- Supply-side as well as demand-side trends of the 3D XPoint market across various regions.
- Market revenue, and production capacity of the 3D XPoint market during the historic year as well as forecast year.
- Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global 3D XPoint market.
- The pros and cons of 3D XPoint on environment and human health.
- Adoption pattern of 3D XPoint among various end use industries.
The 3D XPoint market report presents accurate and up-to-date insights regarding the 3D XPoint market from trusted suppliers, service providers, and value chain partners via extensive primary and secondary research. The information regarding each market vendor includes company background, main market insight, SWOT analysis, sales, revenue, pricing and gross margin, and market share.
