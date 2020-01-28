Dialysis Equipment Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2027

Global Dialysis Equipment market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dialysis Equipment .

This industry study presents the global Dialysis Equipment market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Dialysis Equipment market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Global Dialysis Equipment market report coverage:

The Dialysis Equipment market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.

The Dialysis Equipment market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

The following manufacturers are covered in this Dialysis Equipment market report:

Market Dynamics

Growth of the global dialysis equipment market is mainly driven by the high prevalence of CKD, worldwide. The use of dialysis over kidney replacement, aging epidemiology, product innovation, and wide product portfolio drive market growth. Focus on patient-caregiver connectivity, though the global dialysis equipment market is expected to witness impressive growth over the forecast period. Healthcare laws and regulations are factors expected to hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation by Product

The global dialysis equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type into hemodialysis devices, peritoneal dialysis devices, continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), and consumables. In terms of value, the hemodialysis devices segment has been estimated to account for 60.4% share of the global dialysis equipment market by 2018, and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.6% in terms of value over the forecast period. The continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 6.8% during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the relatively less time for the suturing process as compared to the conventional approach.

Segmentation by Disease Condition

By disease condition, the global dialysis equipment market is segmented into chronic and acute. Among the disease condition segments, the chronic segment is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by End User

By end use, the global dialysis equipment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the overall dialysis equipment market throughout the forecast period.

Key Regions

The global dialysis equipment market has been segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In terms of market value, North America is projected to dominate the global dialysis equipment market in terms of revenue share throughout the forecast period. The foray of leading North American companies into the hemodialysis devices market over the last few years is a factor expected to boost overall sales of these devices in the region. APEJ and Japan are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Significant investments in healthcare infrastructure, and increasing geriatric population in APEJ and Japan are factors expected to boost revenue growth of the dialysis equipment market in these regions.

