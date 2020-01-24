MARKET REPORT
Dicing Tapes Market Worth ~US$ 1.5 Bn by 2027 | TMR
Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the dicing tapes market in its published report, which include global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecasts for 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global dicing tapes market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, due to several factors, about which, TMR offers detailed insights and forecasts in the dicing tapes market report.
Dicing Tapes Market: An Overview
The demand for printed circuit boards, integrate circuits (ICs) and other electronic components is high. This can be attributed to end users who consume high-performance compact circuits for various electronic gadgets. Dicing tape finds application in the electronics industry for fixing a piece of work during the dicing process, in the manufacturing of semiconductors & other electronics equipment. This, in turn, is increasing the need for dicing tape across the world. This tape finds application in a wide variety of applications, including silicon and GaAs semiconductors, encapsulated package substrates, glass, ceramics, and crystals. Dicing tape is crucial for the full-cut dicing of wafers to improve die quality.
To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure
Dicing Tapes Market: Application in Glass Wafers to Provide High Accuracy Cutting
Technological advancements and high demand for aesthetically thin electronic products have led to the reduction in wafer thickness. Wafer processing companies prefer materials with high adhesive strength for the dicing process and UV curable tapes. For delicate wafers, it is essential to eliminate negative charges during back-grinding and dicing processes. Currently, common applications of UV dicing tape and non-UV dicing tape are in ICs, EMC package substrates, QFN (quad flat no-leads) & PCBs (printed circuit boards), Si wafers, ceramics, glass, lenses, and others.
Glass wafers find application in bio ID devices, cell phone cameras, CCD & IR camera windows, and IR cut-off filters, which is increasing at a significant rate. Dicing tape is used during glass wafer dicing processes to reduce damage, shorten process time, and provide high accuracy cutting. Therefore, the dicing tapes market is expected to witness outstanding growth during the forecast period.
High Sales Accompanied by Outstanding Growth Opportunities in Asia Pacific
Manufacturers of dicing tape have a strong market presence in China, Taiwan, and Japan. However, these players are expected to expand their presence in other regions too, such as Europe and the Americas, due to the presence of developed manufacturing industries in these regions. With a budding electronics consumables industry, along with advanced technology, China is anticipated to remain at the top in the dicing tapes market.
Tier 1 manufacturers operating in the industrial electronics industry have sited a sharp increase in demand from South Korea, China, and Taiwan. This will further fuel the growth of the dicing tapes market, globally. Moreover, the size of chips or ICS in electronic devices has reduced due to technological advancements. This is escalating the demand for dicing tape among IC manufacturers. Increasing demand for electronic durables is expected to boost the demand for semiconductors. Wafer dicing tape that is backed with PVC material and synthetic acrylic adhesives has high tear strength and elongation as compared to other tapes. Manufacturers of UV dicing tape are continuously developing new materials with enhanced properties such as high adhesion levels and easy peel-off for clean removal. For instance, raw material suppliers such as Henkel Corporation developed acrylic adhesive materials that decrease rapidly on exposure to UV light.
Global Dicing Tapes Market: Competition Landscape
Key company profiles of major participants in the dicing tapes market are incorporated in the report to analyze the recent key developments, product offerings, financials, and strategies adopted to survive in the market. Manufacturers in the dicing tapes market are extending their scope of products and increasing the number of manufacturing facilities.
Some of the key players operating in the global dicing tapes market are Nitto Denko Corp, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., AI Technology, Inc., LINTEC Corporation, Denka Company Limited, Ultron Systems, Inc., Pantech Tape Co. Ltd., QES GROUP BERHAD, Nippon Pulse Motor Taiwan, Loadpoint Limited., Daest Coating India Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Xinst Technology Co. Ltd, and Solar Plus Company.
MARKET REPORT
Oil and Gas Automation Solutions Market by Segmentation Analysis 2019-2025
In this report, the global Oil and Gas Automation Solutions market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Oil and Gas Automation Solutions market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Oil and Gas Automation Solutions market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.researchmoz.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2565957&source=atm
The major players profiled in this Oil and Gas Automation Solutions market report include:
Linde Group AG
Flowserve Corporation
Air Liquide
VRV S.p.A
Chart Industries
Parker Hannifin
INOX India Limited
Wessington Cryogenics
Taylor Wharton Cryogenics
Herose GmbH
Graham Partners
Emerson
Cryoquip LLC
Cryofab, Inc
Beijing Tianhai Industry
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Tanks
Valves
Vaporizers
Pumps
Other
Segment by Application
Energy & Power
Chemical
Metallurgy
Electronics
Shipping
Other
You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.researchmoz.com/checkout?rep_id=2565957&licType=S&source=atm
The study objectives of Oil and Gas Automation Solutions Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Oil and Gas Automation Solutions market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Oil and Gas Automation Solutions manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Oil and Gas Automation Solutions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Oil and Gas Automation Solutions market.
Make An Enquiry About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.com/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2565957&source=atm
MARKET REPORT
(2019-2024) Pretzel Market | Global Industry Report, Share, Size, Top Companies and Future Demand
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pretzel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global pretzel market size is growing at a stable rate. A pretzel is a baked snack which is characterized by a twisted-knot shape. It is usually prepared using wheat flour dough along with other ingredients including yeast, sugar, salt, vegetable oil, corn starch and water. It is widely available in the market in hard and soft varieties with a shiny, brown outer surface. Salt is the most common seasoning on pretzels, while other seasonings include cheese, sugar, chocolates and nuts. These snacks are gaining popularity among consumers as they are relatively lower in calories as compared to potato-based snacks. Consequently, they have emerged as a preferred snacking option in many countries across the globe.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pretzel-market/requestsample
Global Pretzel Market Trends:
Busy schedule in today’s globalized world has created a high dependency on convenience foods including pretzels. Furthermore, owing to growing health-consciousness among consumers across the globe, manufacturers are launching cholesterol- and gluten-free variants of pretzels containing non-GMO whole grain flour. Additionally, the introduction of a variety of exotic flavors including mocha, banana, garlic, barbecue, honey mustard, and bacon and cheddar caters to the diversified tastes of consumers, thus boosting the product sales. Furthermore, the distribution of these snacks through online retail channels has provided a thrust to the market since these channels offer enhanced convenience and better price points for a vast range of products. Other factors influencing the product demand include rising disposable incomes and rapid urbanization. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2% during 2019-2024.
Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pretzel-market
Insights on Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Content:
1. Salted Pretzels
2. Unsalted Pretzels
On the basis of content, salted pretzels exhibit a clear dominance in the market, followed by unsalted pretzels.
Market Breakup by Type:
1. Hard
2. Soft
Based on the type, the market has been bifurcated into hard and soft pretzels.
Market Breakup by Packaging Type:
1. Bags
2. Boxes
3. Containers
4. Others
On the basis of the packaging type, the market has been divided into bags, boxes, containers and others. Amongst these, bags account for the biggest market share.
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
2. Convenience Stores
3. Specialist Retailers
4. Online Retailers
5. Others
Based on the distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the dominant market segment. Other major segments include convenience stores, specialist retailers, online retailers and others.
Market Breakup by Region:
1. Europe
2. North America
3. Asia Pacific
4. Middle East and Africa
5. Latin America
On the geographical front, North America holds the leading position in the market. Other key regions include Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. These include Johnson Auntie Anne’s, Boulder Brands, ConAgra Foods, Frito-Lay, Herr Foods, Intersnack, J & J Snacks, Mars, Mr. Pretzel, Old Dutch Foods, Philly Pretzel Factory and Pretzels Inc.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
309 2nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA
Website: www.imarcgroup.com
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145, UK: +44-702-409-7331
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
MARKET REPORT
Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) Market Analysis by Market Key Player, Product Application & Geography
Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) industry.. Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) Market Report is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
In this report, the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2024.
Read Report Details at https://www.proaxivereports.com/199558
The major players profiled in this report include:
Company one
Company two
Company four
Company five
Company six
Company seven
Company eight
Company nine
Company ten
Company three
Request for Sample Report at https://www.proaxivereports.com/request-sample/199558
The report firstly introduced the Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.
On the basis of product, this Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) market report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
Aluminum foil butyl rubber tape
Fiberglass backed epoxy structural reinforcement patches
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) for each application, including-
Automotive acoustics (NVH)
Automotive reinforcement (Woven Fiberglass Tape +epoxy adhesives)
Ask more details or request custom reports to our experts at https://www.proaxivereports.com/pre-order/199558
Then it analyzed the world’s main region Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) industry growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The report highlights historic and forecasted market size in terms of revenues & unit sales, average selling price, growth rates, and company market shares.
- Highlights and compares key application/product categories for growth trends and revenue forecast.
- Market size, revenue and unit sales according to each region
- Cross category comparison – Growth and revenue comparison for product categories, historic and forecast through 2024.
- Market share of top key players
- Current trends and recent Developments
Reasons to Purchase Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) Market Research Report
- Develop competitive strategy based on competitive landscape
- Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) market categories
- Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
- Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
- Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) market data
- Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance
Purchase Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) Market Report at https://www.proaxivereports.com/checkout/199558
Oil and Gas Automation Solutions Market by Segmentation Analysis 2019-2025
(2019-2024) Pretzel Market | Global Industry Report, Share, Size, Top Companies and Future Demand
Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) Market Analysis by Market Key Player, Product Application & Geography
Implantable Cardiac Pacemaker Market Size by Type, Product, Application & Market Opportunities 2019-2024
Cyclopentadiene Market Segment Analysis by Leading Players, Drivers, Regional, Competitive Landscape & Forecast To 2017 – 2025
Cartridge Heaters Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Global Online Grocery Market Competitor Landscape, Growth, Opportunity Analysis,Trends & Forecast 2019-2024
Middle East Cloud Applications Market Expected to Grow at 4.5 Billion In Revenue by 2024
Global Physical Access Control System (PACS) Market,Top Key Players: Cisco, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, HID Global, Kisi, BridgePoint, Anixter, Genetec, LVW
Cement Industry Report, Growth Rate, Top Companies, Market Share, Size and Future Scope By 2024
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT6 days ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT6 days ago
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research