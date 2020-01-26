MARKET REPORT
Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Analysus Report by Product Type, Industry Application and Future Technology 2024
The Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) industry and its future prospects.. The Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.
Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD), a dimer of cyclopentadiene, is a white crystalline chemical compound with camphor-like odor. It is produced in bulk quantities through steam cracking of C5 petroleum products such as gas oils, naphtha, and crude oil. Governments in regions such as Europe and North America have passed strict regulations on styrene emissions. Therefore, manufacturers are focusing on developing technologies that help reduce styrene emissions. These developments entail usage of DCPD as a raw material to decrease the styrene content in unsaturated polyester resins from 42% to 35%.
List of key players profiled in the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market research report:
Braskem, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Cymetech Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Fushun Yikesi New Material Co., Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc., LyondellBasell, Maruzen Petrochemical, Shell Chemicals, Texmark Chemicals, Inc, Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Co., Ltd.
By Application
Unsaturated Polyester Resin, Hydrocarbon Resins, EPDM Elastomers, COC & COP, Poly-DCPD, Others (Pesticides, Flame retardants, etc.),
The global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.
Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).
Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD). On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Report:
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
The Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) industry.
MARKET REPORT
Phthalic Anhydride Market 2019 – Industry by Type, by Application and by Region – Forecast to 2025
The ‘Phthalic Anhydride Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.
The Phthalic Anhydride market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Phthalic Anhydride market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.
What pointers are covered in the Phthalic Anhydride market research study?
The Phthalic Anhydride market report – Elucidated with regards to the regional landscape of the industry:
The geographical reach of the Phthalic Anhydride market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.
The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.
Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.
The Phthalic Anhydride market report – Elucidated with regards to the competitive landscape of the industry:
The competitive expanse of this business has been flawlessly categorized into companies such as
competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of the Porters five forces model for the PA market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein the applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness. For the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders.
- Phthalate Plasticizers
- Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)
- Alkyd Resins
- Others
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
Exclusive details pertaining to the contribution that every firm has made to the industry have been outlined in the study. Not to mention, a brief gist of the company description has been provided as well.
Substantial information subject to the production patterns of each firm and the area that is catered to, has been elucidated.
The valuation that each company holds, in tandem with the description as well as substantial specifications of the manufactured products have been enumerated in the study as well.
The Phthalic Anhydride market research study conscientiously mentions a separate section that enumerates details with regards to major parameters like the price fads of key raw material and industrial chain analysis, not to mention, details about the suppliers of the raw material. That said, it is pivotal to mention that the Phthalic Anhydride market report also expounds an analysis of the industry distribution chain, further advancing on aspects such as important distributors and the customer pool.
The ‘Phthalic Anhydride market’ report enumerates information about the industry in terms of market share, market size, revenue forecasts, and regional outlook. The report further illustrates competitive insights of key players in the business vertical followed by an overview of their diverse portfolios and growth strategies.
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
- Development Trend of Analysis of Phthalic Anhydride Market
- Global Phthalic Anhydride Market Trend Analysis
- Global Phthalic Anhydride Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025
- Marketing Channel
- Direct Marketing
- Indirect Marketing
- Phthalic Anhydride Customers
- Market Dynamics
- Market Trends
- Opportunities
- Market Drivers
- Challenges
- Influence Factors
- Methodology/Research Approach
- Research Programs/Design
- Market Size Estimation
- Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
- Data Source
MARKET REPORT
Slide-Staining Systems Market: Quantitative Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019-2026
Detailed Study on the Global Slide-Staining Systems Market
A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Slide-Staining Systems market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Slide-Staining Systems market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.
As per the report, the Slide-Staining Systems market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Slide-Staining Systems market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.
The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the Slide-Staining Systems Market
- Which end-user is likely to play a crucial role in the development of the Slide-Staining Systems market?
- Which regional market is expected to dominate the Slide-Staining Systems market in 2019?
- How are consumer trends impacting the operations of market players in the current scenario of the Slide-Staining Systems market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1?
- What are the growth prospects of the Slide-Staining Systems market in region 1 and region 2?
Slide-Staining Systems Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Slide-Staining Systems market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.
End-use Industry Assessment
The report segments the Slide-Staining Systems market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Slide-Staining Systems in each end-use industry.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Treofan Film International
TORAY
Amcor
Corbion Purac
NatureWorks
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
High Barrier PLA Films
Transparent PLA Films
Segment by Application
Food Packaging
Pharmaceuticals
Essential Findings of the Slide-Staining Systems Market Report:
- Ongoing and pipeline R&D projects in the Slide-Staining Systems market sphere
- Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by tier-1 companies in the Slide-Staining Systems market
- Current and future prospects of the Slide-Staining Systems market in various regional markets
- Y-o-Y growth of the different segments and sub-segments in the Slide-Staining Systems market
- The domestic and international presence of leading market players in the Slide-Staining Systems market
MARKET REPORT
Meat Cultures Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019 – 2029
PMR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Meat Cultures Market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn. The report finds that the Meat Cultures Market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period 2019 – 2029.
The Meat Cultures Market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Meat Cultures Market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Meat Cultures Market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
The Meat Cultures Market study answers critical questions including:
- What tactics are being utilized by the Meat Cultures Market players to expand their production footprint in region?
- What are the threats faced by players in the global Meat Cultures Market mutually?
- Why region holds the majority of share in the global Meat Cultures Market?
- Why segment has the largest consumption in region?
- Which industries remain the leading consumers of the Meat Cultures across the globe?
The content of the Meat Cultures Market report includes the following insights:
- Growth outlook of the global Meat Cultures Market in terms of value and volume
- Strategies utilized by different Meat Cultures Market players
- Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Meat Cultures over the forecast period 2019 – 2029
- End use consumption of the Meat Cultures across various regions
- Identify the ecological impacts of the Meat Cultures and what regulations are being imposed on its usage
All the players running in the global Meat Cultures Market are elaborated thoroughly in the Meat Cultures Market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Meat Cultures Market players.
Key Players
Some of the major players of the global meat cultures market are DuPont Nutrition and Health, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Biena, CSK Food enrichment B.V., DSM food specialist, BDF ingredients, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Fromagex, Inc, Canada Compound Corporation, AngelYeast Co., Ltd., etc.
Opportunities for market participants in the global meat cultures market
Sausage is mainly consumed by the European and North American countries. Other geographical regions such as Asia, Africa, South America, and the Middle East have less consumption of sausage or related products. Global meat cultures market can have better growth if the meat cultures manufacturers invest in Asia, Africa, and other regions. Spreading awareness about sausage and related products in the developing countries can also provide better growth to global meat cultures market. Global meat cultures market is also dependent upon the consumption of the different types of meat. Since the pork is most consumed meat in the world than on the basis of end use, pork will be dominating the global meat cultures market and further beef and other meats.
New Development in meat cultures market
In 2018, Mighty Spark Food Co. launched a new sausage called Tailgate which has the cheddar and beer bratwurst flavor with other ingredients like bratwurst made with bacon, cheddar cheese, etc.
In 2018, Farm Boy offered the 16 different flavored sausage which includes a variety of cheese-flavored combinations such as bacon and cheddar, hot chilies and pepper jack, etc.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of meat cultures market, and contains thoughtful facts, historical data, insights, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report also contains projections using a suitable set of methodologies and assumptions. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, end use, form, and distribution channel.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends and Issues and Challenges
- Competition & Companies Involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
The regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest Of Latin America)
- Europe (Germany, Italy, France, the U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe)
- APAC (India, China, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of meat cultures market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with meat cultures market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- A detailed overview of the dried culture ingredients market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
Why choose PMR?
- Tailor-made reports to comply with clients’ requirements
- Offer business solutions across various markets – big or small
- Modern industry tools for primary and secondary research
- Dedicated professionals to provide accurate and comprehensive data derived from trusted sources
About us:
PMR is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.
To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.
Contact us:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
United States
Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751
