Diesel Exhaust Fluid (AdBlue) Market Size, Share, Segment Analysis, Growth Drivers and Forecast

The transport sector was responsible for about 23.0% of the worldwide carbon dioxide emissions in 2010 and 20.0% of end-use energy emissions, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). It is safe to say that these numbers have increased considerably today. The governments of several countries are implementing laws which restrict the emission of harmful gases from commercial and personal vehicles to deal with the growing concern of vehicular pollution.

For example, the U.S. upgraded its emission standards in 2017 from United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) Tier 2 to Tier 3, which was aimed at achieving a significant reduction in the level of emissions from commercial and passenger vehicles. Regulations like this are making people more obligated toward bringing down harmful gaseous emissions from their vehicles. This is leading to the increasing demand for diesel exhaust fluid (AdBlue).

Get the Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/diesel-exhaust-fluid-market/report-sample

AdBlue is used in the treatment of harmful nitrogen oxide emission, which is emitted from diesel engines, by breaking down nitrogen oxide (NOx) into nitrogen and water via the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) process. Diesel exhaust fluid is an aqueous solution, which is produced using deionized water and urea (with volume percentages of 67.5% and 32.5%, respectively). The global diesel exhaust fluid market reached $12,191.5 million in 2017, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% in the near future.

The fluid has vehicular and non-vehicular application; heavy, medium, and light-duty vehicles, passenger cars, and off-highway vehicles come under the vehicular application. This category accounted for the larger share of the market in 2017, both in terms of volume and value. Non-vehicular application includes diesel-operated irrigation pumps and generators. This category is expected to grow at the faster rate in the coming years, in terms of value and volume.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=diesel-exhaust-fluid-market

While in developed countries the market is mature due to the implementation of strict environmental regulations, emerging economies have a huge untapped market, providing a wider scope to AdBlue manufacturers. The transportation and logistics industry in countries such as India, China, Russia, and Brazil is experiencing a significant boost due to a rapid surge in the economic activities. Furthermore, these countries are emerging as profitable automobile markets because of rising income levels.

For example, around 90 million passenger cars were sold worldwide in 2017, out of which more than a quarter were sold in China. These advances are leading to the adoption of stringent emission norms by these countries to control vehicular pollution, which is predicted to increase the demand for diesel exhaust fluid.