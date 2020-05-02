ENERGY
Diesel Genset Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast
The worldwide diesel genset market is growing due to the uncertainty of grid electricity supply, low power production, and an increase in the number of data centers. In 2018, the market valued $12,656.2 million, and the revenue is predicted to increase to $17,821.3 million by 2024 at a 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024).
In such a device, a diesel engine drives an electricity generator to produce power, which can be used for meeting the prime as well as backup requirement.
Residential, commercial, and industrial are the three primary applications of such power-generating equipment. Among these, the commercial application dominated the diesel genset market during the historical period in terms of volume as well as value due to the high installation rate of such gensets in retail establishments, construction sites, and commercial offices. During the forecast period, the industrial category will display the highest value and volume CAGRs because of the growth of the manufacturing sector across the world as well as the increasing demand for these from the oil & gas industry.
The problem of unreliable power supply from the grid is especially grave for developing countries, such as Ghana and Nigeria. To make matters worse, the electricity generation from power stations isn’t enough to meet the demand for it in the first place in such nations. To bridge this demand–supply gap, off-grid sources of power generation are becoming popular, thereby driving the diesel genset market advance. Another reason such devices are gaining traction are their low capital requirement in the initial stages, diversity of products, and easy availability.
Competitive landscape of the diesel genset market
Some of the major players operating in the global diesel genset market are Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Holdings Inc., Kohler Co., General Electric Company, Denyo Co. Ltd., AB Volvo, Escorts Limited, Siemens AG, and Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited.
Caterpillar Inc. held over 24% share in the diesel genset market in 2018. The company has a robust product portfolio and a vast distribution network (comprising dealers and e-commerce gateways). The company offers diesel generator sets under the Caterpillar, FG Wilson, Perkins, and Olympian brands.
DIESEL GENSET MARKET SEGMENTATION
Market Segmentation by Power Rating
- 5 kVA–75 kVA
- 76 kVA–375 kVA
- 376 kVA–750 kVA
- Above 750 kVA
Market Segmentation by Application
- Commercial
- By user
- Retail establishments
- Commercial offices
- Telecom towers
- Hospitals
- Hotels
- Others (public transport agencies, party halls, petrol pumps, cold storage facilities, and amusement parks)
- Industrial
- By user
- Manufacturing
- Energy and power
- Others (small industrial units, construction projects, and locomotives)
- Residential
- By user
- By user
Market Segmentation by Region
- North America Diesel Genset Market
- By power rating
- By application
- By country – U.S. and Canada
- Europe Diesel Genset Market
- By power rating
- By application
- By country – U.K., France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Spain, Poland, and rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) Diesel Genset Market
- By power rating
- By application
- By country – India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and rest of APAC
- Latin America (LATAM) Diesel Genset Market
- By power rating
- By application
- By country – Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and rest of LATAM
- Middle-East and Africa (MEA) Diesel Genset Market
- By power rating
- By application
- By country – Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Nigeria, Algeria, and rest of MEA
ENERGY
Global Hydraulic Roof Supports Market by Top Key players: Joy Global, Caterpillar, Becker Mining, Nepean, Famur, Kopex, Tiandi Science & Technology Co., Ltd, Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group, Beijing Coal Mining Machinery Co., Ltd
Global Hydraulic Roof Supports Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
This report focuses on global Hydraulic Roof Supports status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hydraulic Roof Supports development in the United States, Europe, and China.
In 2018, the global Hydraulic Roof Supports market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The report also summarizes the various types of Hydraulic Roof Supports market. Factors that influence the market growth of particular product category type and market status for it. A detailed study of the Hydraulic Roof Supports Market has been done to understand the various applications of the usage and features of the product. Readers looking for scope of growth with respect to product categories can get all the desired information over here, along with supporting figures and facts.
Top Key players: Joy Global, Caterpillar, Becker Mining, Nepean, Famur, Kopex, Tiandi Science & Technology Co., Ltd, Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group, Beijing Coal Mining Machinery Co., Ltd, Pingdingshan PMJ Coal Mine Machinery Equipment, Chongqing Dajiang XinDa vehicle Ltd, Shanxi Pingyang Industry Machinery Co., Ltd, Shandong Tiansheng Coal Mine Equipment Co., Ltd, Shandong Mining Machinery Group Co., and Ltd
Hydraulic Roof Supports Market: Regional Segment Analysis.
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Hydraulic Roof Supports Market is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments.
Key questions answered in the report include:
What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?
What are the key factors driving the Global Hydraulic Roof Supports Market?
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Hydraulic Roof Supports Market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in the Global Hydraulic Roof Supports Market?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Hydraulic Roof Supports Market?
Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.
The report includes six parts, dealing with:
1.) Basic information;
2.) The Asia Hydraulic Roof Supports Market;
3.) The North American Hydraulic Roof Supports Market;
4.) The European Hydraulic Roof Supports Market;
5.) Market entry and investment feasibility;
6.) The report’s conclusion.
All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.
The report focuses on some very essential points and gives a piece of full information about Revenue, production, price, and market share.
Hydraulic Roof Supports Market report will enlist all sections and research for every point without showing any indeterminate of the company.
Reasons for Buying this Report
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining the market growth
It provides a six-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow
It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
ENERGY
Lithium–Ion Battery Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years
The lithium-ion battery market is expected to experience boom in the forecast period due to recent advancements in consumer technologies. Owing to their many remarkable properties, such as high energy density, the consumer electronics manufacturers prefer these batteries over other battery types. High demand for consumer electronic products is a result of changing lifestyle preferences, expanding middle-class population, and growing inclination toward smart electronic devices. This, in turn is expected to drive the demand for lithium-ion batteries.
The global lithium–ion battery market valued at $33,720.8 million in 2018, which is projected to reach $1,06,493.0 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period.
The lithium-ion battery market, based on application, is categorized into automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, medical, aerospace & defense, medical, telecom, and others. In 2018, the largest market share was accumulated by the consumer electronics category. This can be correlated to the lithium-ion battery use in manufacturing these devices. When specific energy is considered, the lithium-ion batteries have better energy density when compared to nickel metal hydride (NiMH) and nickel cadmium (NiCd) battery technologies.
The most significant share in the lithium-ion battery market was held by Asia-Pacific amongst all regions. The factors fueling the market growth in this region are increasing demand for smart devices, technological advancements, and growing demand for electric vehicles. Further, increasing government support in terms of subsidies and incentives have led to price reduction of these vehicles, which have further contributed in the lithium-ion batteries demand in the region.
LITHIUM–ION BATTERY MARKET SEGMENTATION
Market Segmentation by Type
- Lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC)
- Lithium iron phosphate (LFP)
- Lithium cobalt oxide (LCO)
- Lithium manganese oxide (LMO)
- Lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA)
Market Segmentation by Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Smartphones
- Uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems
- Laptops
- Tablets
- Others
- Automotive
- Battery electric vehicles
- Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles
- Hybrid electric vehicles
- Aerospace and Defense
- Telecom
- Medical
- Industrial
- Others
Market Segmentation by Geography
- North America Lithium–Ion Battery Market
- By type
- By application
- By country – U.S. and Canada
- Europe Lithium–Ion Battery Market
- By type
- By application
- By country – U.K., Germany, France, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) Lithium–Ion Battery Market
- By type
- By application
- By country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of APAC
- Latin America (LATAM) Lithium–Ion Battery Market
- By type
- By application
- By country – Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM
- Middle East and Africa (MEA) Lithium–Ion Battery Market
- By type
- By application
- By country – Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of MEA
ENERGY
Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin): Market Size, Growth, Opportunity, Trends, Segmentation, and Forecast 2024
Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin) Market (By Major Eminent Players, By Types, By Applications, and Leading Regions) Segments Outlook, Business Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast by Upcoming Year’s. The study of the Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin) report is done based on the noteworthy research methodology that provides the analytical inspection of the global market based on various segments the Industry is alienated into also the summary and Advance size of the marketplace owing to the various outlook possibilities. The report also gives information about the key players of the Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin) Industry by different features that include the Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin) overview of the companies, the portfolio of the product and also the revenue facts from Period of Forecast.
The Major Players in the Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin) Market are Profiled in detail in View of Qualities and Share of The Overall Industry.
Cisco Systems
Navizon
HERE
Broadcom
CSR
Shopkick
Microsoft
Samsung
Apple
Qualcomm
Key Businesses Segmentation of Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin) Market
Most important types of Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) products covered in this report are:
Namely network devices
Proximity devices
Mobile devices
Most widely used downstream fields of Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) market covered in this report are:
Retail
Aviation
Healthcare
Manufacturing and logistics
Government organizations
Public places
Others
Geographically this Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin) report is split into several important areas, together with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and also market share and growth pace in those regions, by forecast, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Major Points from Table of Contents:
- Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin) Market Overview: commodity range, highlights of segmental analysis, and market size forecast;
- Global Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin) Market Competition: production, revenue, and price shares and sheds light on competitive situations and trends;
- Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin) Market Regional Production: production, revenue, price, and gross margin of regional niches;
- Consumption: centers around regional Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin) consumption in different regions worldwide;
- Research Findings and Conclusion: comprehend exactly what the analysts use with this study and the worldwide Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin) market and includes invaluable suggestions for achieving results.
There are 13 More Chapters to thoroughly display the Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin) market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications, and regions.
Chapter 1: Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin) Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.
Chapter 2: Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin) Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels, and Major Downstream Buyers.
Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin).
Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin).
Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin) by Regions (2014-2019).
Chapter 6: Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin) Production, Consumption, Export, and Import by Regions (2014-2019).
Chapter 7: Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin) Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.
Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin).
Chapter 9: Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2019-2024).
Chapter 10: Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin) Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2019-2024).
Chapter 11: Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin) Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.
Chapter 12: Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin) Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.
Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (Ipin) Market Research.
