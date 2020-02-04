Global Market
Diesel Particulate Filter Market Explosive Growth in the Near Future
The Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market is estimated to reach USD 22.3 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 11.7 %. Diesel particulate filter (DPF) is a device which filters harmful carbon particles from the engine exhaust and prevents them from reaching to the environment. This is mainly used to reduce emissions from diesel vehicles. This filter is designed to capture and retain the exhaust soot until it is emptied or burned through a process which is called as regeneration. This process completely burns off the collected soot in the filter and reduces harmful emission. DPF can be maintained properly when it fully able to regenerate itself. Diesel Particulate Filters are fitted to meet emission regulations and it is an offence to use a vehicle that no longer complies with the emission standards.
Diesel Particulate Filter Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Strict Emission Regulations for Controlling Air Pollution
Stringent emission regulations are introduced as there is a need to protect the environment and reduce the black clouds which is generated due to emissions released from diesel vehicles. European Union has imposed mandates to meet a certain Euro emissions standard for production of new car. The aim of emissions standards is to reduce harmful emissions like Nitrogen oxides (NOx), Carbon monoxide (CO), Hydrocarbons (HC) and Particulate matter (PM). Rise in pollution caused by emission of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) is generating higher demand for Diesel Particulate Filter. As per report published by European Parliament, 72% of total CO2 emissions of the European Union comes from automotive vehicles. Hence to reduce the emission of poisonous gases, strict emission regulations are made which drives the DPF market during the forecast period.
- Rising Demand for Durable Automotive Components
Durability is the crucial aspect for any automotive vehicle, where, it defines the life of the component that can work with highest efficiency. In case of the filters, the durability is even more important as it helps in purifying the gases released by the vehicles which contains hazardous compounds for a longer time span. However, DPF has to be used and if it gets congested, it can be cleaned by black flushing with air which can extend the life of DPF which drives the market during next five years.
Market Restraints:
- High Maintenance Cost
Diesel Particulate filter needs to be properly cleaned and looked after if blockage builds up. It can cause irreparable damage to the exhaust system resulting in massive repair cost and harmful particulate matter entering the environment. Filters requires maintenance and servicing as it gets congested. Maintenance of DPF units can cost many thousands of dollars which is an extremely expensive exercise. This is one of the factor expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.
Diesel Particulate Filter Market: Key Segments
- By Regeneration Method: Active Regeneration, Passive Regeneration
and Forced Regeneration
- On the basis of Material: Cordierite, Silicon Carbide (SiC), Aluminum Titanate (Al2TiO5) and
- By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV).
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis.
Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Regeneration Method
- Active Regeneration
- Passive Regeneration
Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Material
- Cordierite
- Silicon Carbide (SiC)
- Aluminum Titanate (Al2TiO5)
- Others
Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Global Market
Transformer Monitoring System Market Demonstrates a Spectacular Growth by 2027 ABB, Eaton, Honeywell International, Kirloskar Electric Company, KJ Dynatech, Mitsubishi, Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Siemens, Wilson Transformer Company
The report covers various critical market information such as market size, growth rates, forecasts in key regional and country markets along with growth opportunities in related niche market segments. The information included in the report is made with rigorous primary and secondary research and demonstrated research techniques.
The transformer monitoring system is used to monitor and diagnose the status and condition of different parameters of transformer and its equipment. It also ensures prevention of system failure in case of power outage. Increasing investments on renewables and growing smart grid initiatives are some factors propelling the market growth in the developing countries. Additionally, rapid installation of power transformer and power grid networks create favorable market landscape for the key players operating in the transformer monitoring system market.
Topmost List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Transformer Monitoring System Market Are: ABB, Eaton, Honeywell International, Kirloskar Electric Company, KJ Dynatech, Mitsubishi, Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Siemens, Wilson Transformer Company
Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:
- Detailed overview of Transformer Monitoring System Market
- Changing Transformer Monitoring System market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.
- Historical, current and projected Transformer Monitoring System market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape of Transformer Monitoring System Market
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.
The transformer monitoring system market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to the advent of big data analytics and internet of things. These have led to the increased demand for digitalization of power utilities thus leveraging the growth of the transformer monitoring system market. Also, increasing smart grid installation are contributing to the market growth. However, cost barriers may negatively influence the growth of the transformer monitoring system market. On the other hand, offshore wind farms are likely to showcase significant growth prospects for the transformer monitoring system market in future.
The reports cover key developments in Transformer Monitoring System Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Transformer Monitoring System Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Transformer Monitoring System Market in the global market.
Chapter Details of Transformer Monitoring System Market:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Transformer Monitoring System Market Landscape
Part 04: Transformer Monitoring System Market Sizing
Part 05: Transformer Monitoring System Market Segmentation by Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Global Market
Solid-State LiDAR Market Growth Prospects to 2027 – TOP Vendors AEye, Continental, Delphi Automotive, Infineon Technologies, Innoviz Technologies, Innovusion, LeddarTech, Quanergy Systems, RoboSense, Velodyne Lidar
The report covers various critical market information such as market size, growth rates, forecasts in key regional and country markets along with growth opportunities in related niche market segments. The information included in the report is made with rigorous primary and secondary research and demonstrated research techniques.
Solid-State LiDAR is a remote sensing technology which emits beam of laser pulse for finding out the measurements of the objects. It is entirely built on silicon chips and is used for 3D representation of objects, autonomous vehicle, air quality monitoring, intelligent machine vision and robotics, and service robots in hospitals, clinics, among others. The production of solid state LiDAR is cheap as, no moving parts are involved. It is used alongside other sensors such as object detection and identification, cameras and RADAR for mapping, and navigation.
Topmost List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Solid-State LiDAR Market Are: AEye, Continental, Delphi Automotive, Infineon Technologies, Innoviz Technologies, Innovusion, LeddarTech, Quanergy Systems, RoboSense, Velodyne Lidar
Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:
- Detailed overview of Solid-State LiDAR Market
- Changing Solid-State LiDAR market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.
- Historical, current and projected Solid-State LiDAR market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape of Solid-State LiDAR Market
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.
One of the major factor driving the growth of solid-state LiDAR market is the increasing investment in research and development for commercializing the autonomous vehicle technology. Other factors contributing towards the growth of the market are: growing application areas of MEMS across various fields such as dynamic solid-state lighting, laser tracking on unmanned aerial vehicles, and increasing demand for passenger cars among the population. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle producers, in 2018, more than 70 million passenger cars were manufactured.
The reports cover key developments in Solid-State LiDAR Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Solid-State LiDAR Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Solid-State LiDAR Market in the global market.
Chapter Details of Solid-State LiDAR Market:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Solid-State LiDAR Market Landscape
Part 04: Solid-State LiDAR Market Sizing
Part 05: Solid-State LiDAR Market Segmentation by Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Global Market
Smart Exoskeleton Market Set to Surge Significantly during 2019-2027 ATOUN, Bionik, CYBERDYNE, Ekso Bionics, Gogoa.eu, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Ltd, Technaid. S.L., US Bionics, Inc., Wearable Robotics srl
The report covers various critical market information such as market size, growth rates, forecasts in key regional and country markets along with growth opportunities in related niche market segments. The information included in the report is made with rigorous primary and secondary research and demonstrated research techniques.
The smart exoskeleton is a device that acts as an amplifier that augments and restores human performance. Automatic adjustments are done in the exoskeleton according to body movements with the help of an advanced algorithm is used in the smart exoskeleton. Smart Exoskeleton is used to offer more endurance while walking, help a stroke patient walk again and improve athletic performance. New technological advancements allow smart exoskeletons to measure the sum of energy by monitoring breathing.
Topmost List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Smart Exoskeleton Market Are: ATOUN, Bionik, CYBERDYNE, Ekso Bionics, Gogoa.eu, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Ltd, Technaid. S.L., US Bionics, Inc., Wearable Robotics srl
Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:
- Detailed overview of Smart Exoskeleton Market
- Changing Smart Exoskeleton market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.
- Historical, current and projected Smart Exoskeleton market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape of Smart Exoskeleton Market
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.
An increase in demand for the use of smart exoskeletons in the rehabilitation of people suffering from neurological disorders and physical disabilities is the significant factor driving the growth of the global smart exoskeleton market. However, anxieties related to the affordability of smart exoskeletons are the major factor restraining the growth of the smart exoskeletons market. Nevertheless, the rise in investments to develop lightweight, innovative, and energy-efficient exoskeletons across the globe is anticipated to generate new opportunities for the growth of the smart exoskeleton market.
The reports cover key developments in Smart Exoskeleton Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Smart Exoskeleton Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Smart Exoskeleton Market in the global market.
Chapter Details of Smart Exoskeleton Market:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Smart Exoskeleton Market Landscape
Part 04: Smart Exoskeleton Market Sizing
Part 05: Smart Exoskeleton Market Segmentation by Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
