Diesel Particulate Filter Market Research Report Explores The Comprehensive Analysis By Forencis Research

The Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market is estimated to reach USD 22.3 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 11.7 %. Diesel particulate filter (DPF) is a device which filters harmful carbon particles from the engine exhaust and prevents them from reaching to the environment. This is mainly used to reduce emissions from diesel vehicles. This filter is designed to capture and retain the exhaust soot until it is emptied or burned through a process which is called as regeneration. This process completely burns off the collected soot in the filter and reduces harmful emission. DPF can be maintained properly when it fully able to regenerate itself. Diesel Particulate Filters are fitted to meet emission regulations and it is an offence to use a vehicle that no longer complies with the emission standards.

Diesel Particulate Filter Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Strict Emission Regulations for Controlling Air Pollution

Stringent emission regulations are introduced as there is a need to protect the environment and reduce the black clouds which is generated due to emissions released from diesel vehicles. European Union has imposed mandates to meet a certain Euro emissions standard for production of new car. The aim of emissions standards is to reduce harmful emissions like Nitrogen oxides (NOx), Carbon monoxide (CO), Hydrocarbons (HC) and Particulate matter (PM). Rise in pollution caused by emission of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) is generating higher demand for Diesel Particulate Filter. As per report published by European Parliament, 72% of total CO2 emissions of the European Union comes from automotive vehicles. Hence to reduce the emission of poisonous gases, strict emission regulations are made which drives the DPF market during the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Durable Automotive Components

Durability is the crucial aspect for any automotive vehicle, where, it defines the life of the component that can work with highest efficiency. In case of the filters, the durability is even more important as it helps in purifying the gases released by the vehicles which contains hazardous compounds for a longer time span. However, DPF has to be used and if it gets congested, it can be cleaned by black flushing with air which can extend the life of DPF which drives the market during next five years.

Market Restraints:

High Maintenance Cost

Diesel Particulate filter needs to be properly cleaned and looked after if blockage builds up. It can cause irreparable damage to the exhaust system resulting in massive repair cost and harmful particulate matter entering the environment. Filters requires maintenance and servicing as it gets congested. Maintenance of DPF units can cost many thousands of dollars which is an extremely expensive exercise. This is one of the factor expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Diesel Particulate Filter Market: Key Segments

By Regeneration Method: Active Regeneration, Passive Regeneration

Forced Regeneration

Cordierite, Silicon Carbide (SiC), Aluminum Titanate (Al2TiO5)

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV).

Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America, with individual country-level analysis.

Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Regeneration Method

Active Regeneration

Passive Regeneration

Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Material

Cordierite

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Aluminum Titanate (Al2TiO5)

Others

Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



