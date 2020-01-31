Global Market
Diesel Particulate Filter Market Top Industry Players and Forecast 2024
The Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market is estimated to reach USD 22.3 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 11.7 %. Diesel particulate filter (DPF) is a device which filters harmful carbon particles from the engine exhaust and prevents them from reaching to the environment. This is mainly used to reduce emissions from diesel vehicles. This filter is designed to capture and retain the exhaust soot until it is emptied or burned through a process which is called as regeneration. This process completely burns off the collected soot in the filter and reduces harmful emission. DPF can be maintained properly when it fully able to regenerate itself. Diesel Particulate Filters are fitted to meet emission regulations and it is an offence to use a vehicle that no longer complies with the emission standards.
Diesel Particulate Filter Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Strict Emission Regulations for Controlling Air Pollution
Stringent emission regulations are introduced as there is a need to protect the environment and reduce the black clouds which is generated due to emissions released from diesel vehicles. European Union has imposed mandates to meet a certain Euro emissions standard for production of new car. The aim of emissions standards is to reduce harmful emissions like Nitrogen oxides (NOx), Carbon monoxide (CO), Hydrocarbons (HC) and Particulate matter (PM). Rise in pollution caused by emission of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) is generating higher demand for Diesel Particulate Filter. As per report published by European Parliament, 72% of total CO2 emissions of the European Union comes from automotive vehicles. Hence to reduce the emission of poisonous gases, strict emission regulations are made which drives the DPF market during the forecast period.
- Rising Demand for Durable Automotive Components
Durability is the crucial aspect for any automotive vehicle, where, it defines the life of the component that can work with highest efficiency. In case of the filters, the durability is even more important as it helps in purifying the gases released by the vehicles which contains hazardous compounds for a longer time span. However, DPF has to be used and if it gets congested, it can be cleaned by black flushing with air which can extend the life of DPF which drives the market during next five years.
Market Restraints:
- High Maintenance Cost
Diesel Particulate filter needs to be properly cleaned and looked after if blockage builds up. It can cause irreparable damage to the exhaust system resulting in massive repair cost and harmful particulate matter entering the environment. Filters requires maintenance and servicing as it gets congested. Maintenance of DPF units can cost many thousands of dollars which is an extremely expensive exercise. This is one of the factor expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.
Diesel Particulate Filter Market: Key Segments
- By Regeneration Method: Active Regeneration, Passive Regeneration
and Forced Regeneration
- On the basis of Material: Cordierite, Silicon Carbide (SiC), Aluminum Titanate (Al2TiO5) and
- By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV).
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis.
Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Regeneration Method
- Active Regeneration
- Passive Regeneration
Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Material
- Cordierite
- Silicon Carbide (SiC)
- Aluminum Titanate (Al2TiO5)
- Others
Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Dark Analytics System Market Outlook Research, Growth, Size Estimates, Current Trends And Forecast
The Global Dark Analytics System Market is estimated to reach USD 911.3 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 27.3 %. The dark data is referring to an unstructured raw data and information which are generated by unused and unstructured data. Dark analytics and big data advances in computer operation and recognition for perform a better in business. With the help of dark analytics, organization improves better opportunities in sales and marketing by analyzing the customer behavior. These data analytics helps the organization to forecast and predict the data with the help of machine learning techniques. Some of the example for dark data is text messages, video, geographic location, internet browser and images. Analyzation of Dark data can be improving the security of the organization by knowing customer expectations.
Dark Analytics System Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Increase in Demand for Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
The growing demand in machine learning and artificial intelligence across dark analytics will increase real-time information. However, this technology will reduce the time by using unstructured data and also helps to increase the revenue of the business more efficiently. Demand of machine learning technology on dark analytics also improve security related issue and risk. This will expect to grow the dark analytics market during the forecast period.
- Growing Demand in Retail and E-commerce Sector
Retail and e-commerce sector offers the better ability for drive the market with the help of digitization. Digitization enhances the ability with real time data analysis and leads to generate revenues. However, grocery store such as amazon and big basket advancing its technology by using Internet of Things (IoT) by knowing the demand and need of a customer. This will have expected to grow the market during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
- High Data Storage Cost
The demand for different technologies and services are increasing hence, the storage cost for data invest most for secure and revenue of a business. Moreover, IBM estimates that 80% of all data collected is dark data. However, it gives a deep understanding about the customer need and demand. Hence, it will be expected to restraint the market during forecast period.
Dark Analytics System Market: Key Segments
- On the Basis by Deployment Mode: On-Premise andCloud
- By Component: Solution andServices
- By, Application Type: BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Retail & E-Commerce, Telecommunication andOthers
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africaand South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Global Dark Analytics System Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Dark Analytics System Market, by Technology
- On-Premise
- Cloud
Dark Analytics System Market, by Component
- Solution
- Services
Dark Analytics System Market, by Application
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Government
- Retail & E-Commerce
- Telecommunication
- Others
Dark Analytics System Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Small Satellite Services Market is estimated to reach USD 58.2 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 27.5%
The Global Small Satellite Services Market is estimated to reach USD 58.2 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 27.5%. Satellite can be defined as a planet or a machine revolving around a planet or a star. Man-made satellites are launched in the space to revolve around the Earth or other planets for various operations. Space sector is experiencing significant change because of rapid technology advancement. Small satellite is a rising type of spacecraft which is made by advanced hardware and software resulting in high performance in small package. Small satellites based on mass can be defined as satellite with mass of less than 500 kg. In comparison with conventional satellites, small satellites have short product development cycle resulting in low cost.
Small Satellite Services Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Trend of Satellite Miniaturization
Minimizing the size of satellites reduces the overall time and cost required for production of satellites. Also small size satellites are helpful for the operation which conventional satellites cannot perform due to their size. These factors are expected to contribute in the growth of small satellite service market during forecast period.
- Supportive Government Policies
Small satellite is a rising technology in the space industry which is efficient in operation and low in cost. Government policies supports the manufacturing and launch of these satellites as they help in various industries and also at academic level. Supportive policies by regulating authorities impel industry people to tap into this market. Thus, this factor will expected to support the aggressive growth of the market.
Market Restraints:
- Shorter Life Span
Small satellites have shorter life span compared to conventional satellites. As these satellites are usually in lower orbit, they are facing atmospheric drag which results in depleting life span. Once the satellite becomes incapable of performing assigned operation new satellite will be required, this would impact overall investment. Hence, this factor may restraint the growth of the market.
Small Satellite Services Market: Key Segments
- Component segment includes: Payload, Flight Processor, Antennas, Propulsion Systems, Ground Station Equipment, Star Tracker,and Others
- Product type segment includes:PocketQube (below 1kg), Nanosatellite (1 – 10 kg), Microsatellite (10 – 100 kg), Minisatellite (100 – 500 kg)
- Application segment includes: Research and Development, Communication, Remote Sensingand
- End user segment includes:Civil, Non-profit, and Military
- Regional segmentation covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis.
Global Small Satellite Services Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Small Satellite Services Market, by Component
- Payload
- Flight Processor
- Antennas
- Propulsion Systems
- Ground Station Equipment
- Star Tracker
- Others
Small Satellite Services Market, by Product Type
- PocketQube (below 1kg)
- Nanosatellite (1 – 10 kg)
- CubeSats
- Microsatellite (10 – 100 kg)
- Minisatellite (100 – 500 kg)
Small Satellite Services Market, by Application
- Research and Development
- Communication
- Remote Sensing
- Others
Small Satellite Services Market, by Application
- Civil
- Non-profit
- Military
Small Satellite Services Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Sweden
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Biopolymers and Biopstics Markets Feasibility Research By Forencis Research
The Global Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market is estimated to reach USD 14.5 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.7%. Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market is growing at a remarkable pace owing to the soaring need for reducing the use of conventional plastic in order to minimize its negative impact on the environment. This factor is further fueled by the strict regulation imposed by the governments on plastic use. On the contrary, high cost of the biopolymers is likely to act as a roadblock for the market growth.
Biopolymers are the polymers produced from the natural sources which can be used as an substitute to the existing polymers in their respective application. Bioplastics are the plastics obtained from the vegetable fats and oils, corn starch, pea starch or macrobiotic, and other renewable sources. As these polymers are originated from the renewable and natural sources, it degrades at a higher rate than those to the conventional plastics or polymers. Due to its higher degradability, it is extensively used in electronics, building and construction, coatings and adhesives, automotive, and consumer goods sector.
Some key players of the market BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Braskem SA, Indorama Corporation, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont S.p.A., Corbion N.V., Arkema S.A., Biome Bioplastics Ltd., and Toray Industries among others.
Global Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global biopolymers and bioplastics market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into biobased and biodegradable, fossil-based and biodegradable and bio-based and non- biodegradable.
- On the basis of raw materials, the biopolymers and bioplastics market is segmented intosugarcane, sugarbeet, corn, potato, wheat, castor oil and others.
- On the basis of application type, the market is segmented into electronics, building and construction, coatings and adhesives, automotive, consumer goods, packaging, and others.
- On the basis of regional analysis is covered under five major regions such asNorth America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.
Global Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market, by Type
- Biobased and Biodegradable
- Polylactic Acid
- Starch Blends
- Fossil-based and Biodegradable
- Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate
- PBS(A)
- Others
- Bio-based and Non- biodegradable
- Bio-polyethylene Terephthalate
- Bio-polyethylene
- Polyethylenefuranoate
- Others
Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market, by Raw Material
- Sugarcane
- Sugarbeet
- Corn
- Potato
- Wheat
- Castor Oil
- Others
Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market, by Application
- Electronics
- Building and Construction
- Coatings and Adhesives
- Automotive
- Consumer Goods
- Packaging
- Flexible
- Rigid
- Others
Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
