MARKET REPORT
Dietary Fibres Market 2019 Service-Types, Development, Market Share, User-Demand, Industry Size, Top-Companies, Future-Growth, Regional Analysis & Business-Opportunities 2027
In 2018, the market size of Dietary Fibres Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dietary Fibres .
This report studies the global market size of Dietary Fibres , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Dietary Fibres Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Dietary Fibres history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Dietary Fibres market, the following companies are covered:
the demand for functional food and beverages globally. These factors are resulting in rapid consumer shift towards dietary supplements to stay healthy and fulfil their nutritional requirements. The above factors are also resulting in customers opting for dietary fibre supplements that are rich in vitamins, minerals and other essential ingredients. Increasing preference towards consumption of dietary fibre rich products among consumers owing to rising awareness regarding the various health benefits of dietary fibres including normalised bowel movement, reduced cholesterol levels, controlled blood sugar levels and also as a means to maintain healthy body weight is a major factor driving revenue growth of the functional food and beverages segment, and this trend is expected to continue in future as well.
The functional food and beverages segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment by application in the North America dietary fibres market
In 2017, the functional food and beverages segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 0.40 Bn and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period to reach close to US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2026. This segment is estimated to create incremental opportunity of more than US$ 1,000 Mn between 2016 and 2026. In Latin America, the functional food and beverages application segment is estimated to create incremental opportunity of more than US$ 400 Mn between 2016 and 2026. The functional food and beverages segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period in Western Europe. In 2017, the functional food and beverages segment is expected to be valued at a little more than US$ 200 Mn in the APEJ region, while in the MEA dietary fibres market, the functional food and beverages segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period to be valued in excess of US$ 700 Mn by the end of 2026.
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Dietary Fibres product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Dietary Fibres , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Dietary Fibres in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Dietary Fibres competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Dietary Fibres breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Dietary Fibres market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dietary Fibres sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
