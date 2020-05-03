ENERGY
Digital Assets Management Market 2020: Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends, Growing Demand, Latest Innovations, Business Starategies, Challenges, Key Players & Regional Outlook 2025
Adroit Market Research today published a study on the “Global Digital Assets Management Market Size 2017 by Type (On-premises and Cloud), By Application (Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Retail and Consumer Goods, Education, BFSI, Automotive and Manufacturing, and Others (Travel & Transportation, and Utilities)), Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025”. The report provides the various key strategies adopted by the leading players as the demand is growing from North America economies. Current digital assets management market share has been derived on the basis of thorough understanding of the forecast and dynamics of digital assets managements in various geographies. Also, the global digital assets management market size has also been laid down based on Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for the industry players’ decision making.
The global digital assets management market size was USD 2,220.00 Million in 2018 and is expected to grow to USD 10,206.20 Million in 2025 with a CAGR 24.35%. Media consumption across the globe is increasingly happening in digital formats. The increase in the number of devices capable of supporting digital media along with increasing internet access speed has provided consumers with an option to access the media content of his choice be it information, entertainment or social activity anytime, anywhere.
A study conducted by Adobe indicated that the increase in smartphone usage is directly influencing consumer content consumption habits. In December 2018, Adobe conducted Consumer Content Survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers, who own at least one digital device and found that digital content consumption is on the rise and consumers have already established expectations and preferences. The proliferation of various content formats (i.e., video, social, memes, etc.) is behind the growth in digital content consumption. According to the Adobe Consumer Content Survey, consumers spend 8.8 hours a day, on average, engaging with digital content.
Nowadays, the rise of digital media players such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Apple TV, Roku, and Boxee, etc. are changing consumer’s expectations around customer’s experience. The bar is getting higher for high-quality digital content and consumers have little patience for the poor experience. With consumers now using multiple devices throughout the day, people expect the experience and level of personalization will be continuous and seamless as they move from one device to the next.
The global digital assets management market can be segmented on the basis of type – On-Premises and Cloud-Based Deployment. On-Premises had the highest market share in 2018. However, Cloud-Based Deployment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 27.43% in the forecasted period owing to the cost benefits offered by the cloud-based model, the small and medium enterprises have largely adopted a cloud-based deployment model while implementing DAM solutions. Additionally, seamless scalability options and speed are some of the other benefits that have contributed to the growth of the cloud-based deployment model.
Based on the application, the global digital assets management market can be further bifurcated into Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Retail and Consumer Goods, Education, BFSI, Automotive and Manufacturing, and Others (Travel & Transportation, and Utilities). Among these, Media and Entertainment had the highest market share in 2018. Whereas, Retail and Consumer is poised to grow with the highest growth rate of 26.55% in the given time frame. Brand consistency is vital to maintaining market position and consumer loyalty. Omni-channel strategies and the rise of rich media have created a perfect storm for exponential growth in content demand, and retailers are directly in its path. Therefore, future retail will depend on digital asset management as the e-commerce industry is on the rise.
The major players in this industry include OpenText Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems, Hewlett – Packard (HP), ADAM Software, IBM, Cognizant Technology, Northplains System, Widen Enterprises, Canto, Inc., Qbank DAM, Bynder, and Celum.
Key segments of the global digital assets management market
Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
On-Premises
Cloud
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare
Retail and Consumer Goods
Education
BFSI
Automotive and Manufacturing
Others (Travel & Transportation, and Utilities)
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Central and South America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Central and South America
Middle East and Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market 2020 by Deployment, Solution, Application, Organization Type, Geographical Analysis and Business Opportunities to 2025
The global assistive technologies for visually impaired market is expected to reach USD 6,105.7 million by 2025. Increasing awareness about assistive technologies for visually impaired is a major factor fueling the growth of this market. Moreover, stringent government regulations and the high cost of hi-tech technologies may hinder the market growth.
Adroit market research report on global assistive technologies for visually impaired market gives a holistic view of the market demand, trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities. The report covers the historical trends from 2015 to 2017 with the base year of estimation 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The study also includes the current status and future aspects of the market at global as well as country level. Furthermore, the market has also been assessed based on Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis. The global assistive technologies for visually impaired market has been segmented based on products and end users. Moreover, the report gives an in-depth analysis of the market competitors along with company profiles of key players.
Assistive technologies for people with vision impairment or blindness may include braille watches and braille printers, video magnifiers and other devices for reading and writing with low vision to screen readers for blind people or screen enhancements for low-vision computer operators. The product types studied in this report are categorized into educational devices, mobility devices, low vision devices and others. Mobility devices are expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Educational devices mainly consist of braille computers, writers and machines. Market players are bringing in innovation into braille displays, with a focus on reducing cost, so as to serve a large population base.
North America is anticipated to hold majority market share in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market by 2025, however Asia Pacific is expected to outpace other regions growing with a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Government initiatives for developing innovative technologies is a key factor propelling growth in this region.
Prominent players operating in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market include VFO, Dolphin Computer Access Ltd., HumanWare Group, Access Ingenuity, American Thermoform, LVI Low Vision International, Cambium Learning and others.
Key segments of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market
Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
Educational devices
Braille computers
Braille writers
Reading machines
Mobility devices
Low vision devices
Others
End user Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
Blind schools
Hospitals & social organizations
Personal use
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Productivity Software Market 2020: Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends, Growing Demand, Latest Innovations, Business Starategies, Challenges, Key Players & Regional Outlook 2025
The global productivity software market was valued at USD 33.0 Billion in 2018. One of the most common and perpetual efforts of every business is to improve their productivity to maximize value generated per unit of resource utilized. Process improvement techniques such as Six Sigma, Kaizen, etc., are now industry benchmarks. These techniques are enabled by use of productivity software that help monitor and manage processes by collecting process data, registering abnormalities, raising notifications and offering predictive analytical capabilities to prevent process deviations.
The global productivity software market research report assesses market demand and scenario over the period from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends between 2015 and 2017 and the 2019 to 2025 market forecast. The report studies the current status and future market prospects of the productivity software market at both global and country level. In this study, the productivity software market is segmented by type, end user, and geography.
The report analyzes a variety of qualitative factors of the global productivity software industry and lists the market growth drivers, growth inhibitors and noteworthy industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.
On the basis of types of deployment, global productivity software market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. On-premises segment accounted for a value of USD 19.85 billion in 2018 and is likely to maintain the upward graph in the forecast period.
Based on the end user, the market includes categories: individual, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment topped the end user segment and is anticipated to expand at an impressive 16.7% CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on the region, the global productivity software market is segmented in the US, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America, and Rest of the world. The US is anticipated to dominate the productivity software market with an estimated market share of 60.7% in the year 2025. This is mainly attributable to advance adoption of the technological advancements in the country. The US is the most developed market in terms of adopting cloud computing services, or AI and Internet of Things (IoT) adoption due to a few factors, as many enterprises consists of technical expertise along with availability of advanced IT infrastructure. Furthermore, the significant players such as Microsoft (Office 365), Google, etc. operating in the productivity software are based out of this county and hence, there is a cut-throat competition in the US besides raising the value of the US as a market. Moreover, the strong economic position in the US allows it to capitalize massively on innovative solutions and technologies.
The major players of global productivity software market include Google Inc., Microsoft (Office 365), SoftMaker Software GMBH, Corel Corporation, LibreOffice, IBM, Zoho Corporation, KOffice, and Hancom Inc.
Segment overview of Global Productivity Software Market
By Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
On-premises
Cloud
End User Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
Individual
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large enterprises
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
The US
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Rest of the world
Writing and Marking Instruments Market 2020: Demand, Trends, Potential Growth, Share, Business Opportunities, Investment and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2025
Adroit Market Research released its research study on “Global Writing And Marking Instruments Market Size by Type (Pens, Pencils, Coloring And Writing Instruments, Markers And Highlighters, Writing Accessories) by Application (Online Store, Offline Stores) by) by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025”. The study covers the global composites market value for a period ranging in between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2018 imply the historical value with forecast between 2019 and 2025. The global writing and marking instruments market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as market dynamics, company overview and financial performance.
Global writing and marking instrument market size was valued at USD 16.99 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 23.98 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. The transformation into biodegradable or recyclable products is a key factor for the increasing demand for stylus on the international market for writing and marking instruments. In recyclable PET pens many manufacturers have invested. This stylus is produced of recycled PET bottles that can attract environmentally conscious customers and therefore increase the market share in stylus in this sector. Pen continues to be the dominant tool of writing and marking and will demonstrate a comparable trend in the future. Writing becomes more and more exclusive and private. This is probably why some people talk about the fountain pen comeback despite other writing alternatives such as e-mails and encrypted texts. Various kinds of pen that uplift the entire pen sector include fountain pen, roller pen, gel pen and others. Fountain styluses and ball-point stylus are likely to be of great value for the industry because they are small in price and are easily accessible from all over the world. Teachers and learners are the major drivers for demand growth and will definitely add to the forecast period.
The toxic inks and the quantity of stylus made of unsustainable material were a number of negative aspects that impeded this segment’s growth. The market situation, however, is evolving environmentally friendly products and tins, helping the industry to grow. Pencil is an ancient writing tool, despite technological advances in communication, is still preferred over other writing and marking tools.
Offline stores accounted for a market revenue share of 83.7% and market revenue of USD 14,215.8 million in the year 2018 and is expected to further account for a market revenue share of 82.4% and market revenue of USD 19,765.7 million by 2025. Despite the enormous rise in digitalisation, off-line shops continue to dominate the worldwide market for writing and marking tools. Online shop restraints are surely the main driver for increased writing device consumption by offline shops.
However, the increasing literacy rate in the main economies has shown that customer purchasing behaviour is changing dynamically. People gradually shop online to use the services and digitization assistance. The absence of an opportunity at the point of purchase to test the goods physically remains the main obstacle to the internet buying of writing and marking tools. Online stores accounted for a market revenue share of 16.3% and market revenue of USD 790.1 million in the year 2018 and is expected to further account for a market revenue share of 17.6%.
Asia Pacific Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share, (2018)
Japan writing and marking instruments market was accounted for 13.6% of overall Asia Pacific sales in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Electronic telephones have long been the dominant tools for writing in the workplace, which lead to a reduction in the requirement of learners in writing instruments. Internet awareness of on-demand video-streaming services, often called e-learning, has increased over the review term among students and a growing number of free equipment. India’s writing and marking tool market is a highly lucrative market for distinct products worldwide simply due to its size. The writing tools sector of today has become more new fads and the creation of new products, as it is the only factor in its progress. Montex, Reynolds, Cello, Linc, Lexi, Today, Luxor and Flair are major Indian players in the ballpoint pen industry. Reynolds, Lexi and Cello dominated ballpoint pen industries in India, among the above mentioned players. More investment in education and the increased number of universities and universities in Europe are anticipated to promote manufacturing for producers of writing and marking instruments in order to meet growing demand.
In North America the demand for writing and marking instruments over the predicted era is anticipated to increase with increasing projects adopted by government and educational organisations in order to raise awareness of the role of education.
Key segments of the global writing and marking instruments market
Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)
Pens
Pencils
Colouring And Writing Instruments
Markers And Highlighters
Writing Accessories
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)
Online stores
Offline stores
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
Italy
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC countries
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
