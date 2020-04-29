Digital Cameras Li-ion Battery Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 with Top Key Players like LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, Sony, hahnel, Lenmar

The global cold-pressed oil market size was valued at $24.62 billion in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% to reach $36.40 billion by 2026.

Cold press extraction is one of the methods of mechanical extraction as well as requires less energy than other oil extraction techniques. It eliminates all harmful effects that are born through conventional methods of oil extraction. In addition, it is environment friendly and is used to obtain high-quality oils by performing production at low temperatures using cold press method.

Cold pressed oils are safer than hot pressed oils and avoids adverse effects caused by high temperature. Moreover, these oils have better nutritive properties than refined oils. These oils provide a vital contribution toward a healthy life as they are non-refined, cholesterol free, and are free of any harmful solvent residues. Also, the rise in demand for unrefined oil worldwide and the growth in trend among consumers involving healthy intake of food is anticipated to drive the market. Also, the rise in concern about the environment and surroundings propel the growth of the cold-pressed oil market all around the world.

However, low productivity and allergy to consumers caused by soybean seed, rapeseed, coconut, and others restrict the growth of this market globally. Also, major health issues such as itchy palm and foots, shortness of breath, and nasal blockage are expected to hinder the market growth.

The global cold pressed oil market is segmented based on type, application, and distribution channel. Depending on type, the market is divided into coconut oil, cottonseed oil, olive oil, palm oil, palm kernel oil, peanut oil, rapeseed oil, soybean oil, and sunflower seed oil. By application, it is classified into food industry, agriculture, and cosmetics & personal care industry. Based on distribution channel, it is divided into convenience stores, departmental stores, modern trade units, and online retail.

The report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth strategies adopted by the key players to understand the dynamics and potential of the market. Key players operating in the cold-pressed oil market are profiled to provide a competitive landscape of the marketspace.

The major players profiled in the report are as follows:

• Statfold Seed Oil Ltd.

• Freshmill Oils

• Naissance Natural Healthy Living

• Gramiyum Wood Pressed Cooking Oil

• The Health Home Economist

• Lala’s Group

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Cargill

• Bunge

• Wilmar International

• COFCO

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Type

o Coconut Oil

o Cottonseed Oil

o Olive Oil

o Palm Oil

o Palm Kernel Oil

o Peanut Oil

o Rapeseed Oil

o Soybean Oil

o Sunflower Seed Oil

• By Application

o Food Industry

o Agriculture

o Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

• By Distribution Channel

o Convenience Stores

o Departmental Stores

o Modern Trade Units

o Online Retail

