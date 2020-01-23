Digital Content Market Forecast Showing 13.5% CAGR to 2025: Tencent, NetEase, Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, Apple, Sony, Facebook, Google, EA, Amazon, Zynga

Global Digital Content Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Content market will register a 13.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 271580 million by 2025, from $ 163730 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital Content business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Content market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Tencent, NetEase, Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, Apple, Sony, Facebook, Google, EA, Amazon, Zynga, Baidu, NCSoft, Nexon, Square Enix., Warner Bros, Dish Network, DeNA, Mixi, Deezer, KONAMI, Ubisoft, Spotify Schibsted, Wolters Kluwer, Hulu, Bandai Namco, Nintendo, Giant Interactive Group, Reed Elsevier

Digital content industry is an important component of the digital economy. The so-called digital content industry is the use of digital high-tech tools and information technology to integrate the image, text, images, audio and other content into products and services. Digital content is stored on either digital or analog storage in specific formats. Forms of digital content include information that is digitally broadcast, streamed, or contained in computer files. Viewed narrowly, types of digital content include popular media types, while a broader approach considers any type of digital information (e. g. digitally updated weather forecasts, GPS maps, and so on) as digital content. Digital content has seen an increase as more households now have access to the Internet. Therefore, it is easier for people to receive their news and watch TV online, rather than from traditional platforms. Because of this increased access to the Internet, digital content is commonly published through individuals in the form of eBooks, blog posts, and even Facebook posts.

This study considers the Digital Content value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Movie and Music

Game

Education

Digital Publication

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Smartphones

Computes

Tablets

Smart TV

STB& Analogue TV

Non-network Consumption Device (CD-Player,game console,etc)

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Content market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Digital Content market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Content players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Content with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Content submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

