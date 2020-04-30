MARKET REPORT
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Software Market 2020-2026 | Microsoft, Word Press, Adobe, Salesforce, Liferay, SAP, Drupal, Kentico Software
The Research Insights has published an innovative data titled as Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Software market. It includes an in-depth evaluation of global industries by focusing on different aspects such as leading key players, productivity and revenue. Additionally, it offers various successful strategies from different industry experts. In addition to this, it uses an exploratory technique to present the statistics in the report.
Digital experience platforms (DXP) are software solutions designed to engage users by rapidly building websites, applications, and portals. These tools also contain systems for managing content, media, and other collateral. A digital experience platform helps to build and manage customer-facing touchpoints across a number of channels, providing development tools and prebuilt templates that allow companies to create functional applications with little development experience. These solutions also enable businesses to sync data and add functionality through the use of APIs.
Top Key Players:
Microsoft, Word Press, Adobe, Salesforce, Liferay, SAP, Drupal, Kentico Software, IBM, Sitecore, BloomReach (Hippo), Oracle, Backbase, Dynamic Yield, Livetiles, Jahia, Entando
Latest technological advancements and edge-cutting competitive landscape have also been identified as they form the most important pillars for understanding the current state of the market. The underlying industry trends are studies using qualitative and quantitative to filter out the unnecessary information and narrow down the details that matter the most to companies operating in the market or aiming to enter it.
Providing importance to the trends that are currently prevailing in the industry is a key to analyze in which directing the market may direct itself in terms of profit generation. The market has been segmented into a categorization called the regional provinces. North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa are the five key regions that are taken into the consideration while formalizing the working of the regional and global players concentrated in these regions.
Table of Content:
Global Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Software Market Research Report 2020-2026
Chapter 1: Industry Overview
Chapter 2: Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Software Market International and China Market Analysis
Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.
Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications
Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications
Chapter 6: Analysis of Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Software Market Revenue Market Status.
Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers
Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.
Chapter 9: ………………Continue To TOC
High Pressure Sodium Light Market Promising Growth Opportunities & Forecast 2018-2028
Global High Pressure Sodium Light Market: Overview
Light has been one of the most critical discoveries of lifetime. Imagine life without light. It is so important today that, it accounts for nearly half of the electrical equipment used across the world. One of the earliest discoveries of lights is sodium vapor lamp, and for nearly seven decades the product has remained in importance. There are two types, low and high pressure sodium lamps. Among these, high pressure has its own applications.
The global high pressure sodium lamps market has experienced significant demand in the last few years, and is predicted to grow at a better pace in the coming years. High pressure sodium lamps light at a higher internal vapor pressure, and takes nearly 5-10minutes to light up. This is principle difference between low and high pressure lamps.
Global High Pressure Sodium Light Market: Notable Developments
Competition in the global high pressure sodium lights is fueled by innovation. Most players are trying to develop products that consume less power and emit less heat, thus improving their energy efficiency and shelf life. Also, manufacturers are searching for new applications of products in the global high pressure sodium lights market.
Besides these aspects, players in the global high pressure sodium lights market are also investing on acquiring or merging with bigger brands and regional players. This way they are able to sustain in the business and at the same time expand their global footprint. Some of the major players in the global high pressure sodium light market are Philips, LENGGUANG, General Electric, Lithonia Lighting, and Norman Lamps.
Global High Pressure Sodium Light Market: Key Trends
Industries to Stimulate Consumption
One of the primary consumers in the global high pressure sodium lamps market are industries. Large scale industries where work is on 24×7, require high power lighting facilities. With industries expanding their manufacturing facilities and increasing production, the demand for products in the global high pressure sodium lamps market is expected to grow in the coming years.
Mining Areas to Sustain Demand
Mines are a key consumer for players in the global high pressure sodium lamps market. As mines require digging deep into the earth to excavate materials, they need intense lighting. Products in the global high pressure sodium lamps market can offer light that can scatter in all directions and help miners identify materials deep under the earth.
Transport Industry to Augment Growth
Another important application of high pressure sodium lamps is the transport sector. Many countries are digging underground or underwater tunnels to facilitate smaller routes and faster transportation. These tunnels are pitch dark and hence need high power lighting to facilitate smooth movement of trains or vehicles. This creates opportunities for players in the global high pressure sodium lamps market to explore new avenues. As more rail and road projects take shape, the demand for products in the global high pressure sodium lamps market will rise in the coming years.
Global High Pressure Sodium Light Market: Geographical Distribution
Geographically, Asia Pacific is believed to lead the global high-pressure sodium light market in the coming years. With growing industrialization, mining activities, development of real estate, and expanding road and rail network, the demand in the global high pressure sodium light market is expected to rise in the coming years. Meanwhile, demand in North America and Europe will continue to remain stable in the coming years.
Safety Laser Scanner Market Real Time Analysis & Forecast 2018 – 2028
Safety Laser Scanner Market- Introduction
The safety laser scanner is an electro-sensitive protective device which scans its surrounding two-dimensionally using infrared laser beam. Safety laser scanners can be mounted horizontally or vertically and can cover various types of hazards. It also prevents hazards from operating if unintended person or object is in dangerous area. Safety laser scanners have become common and mostly used in area protection and denying access.
A safety laser scanner can be easily customized and can accommodate any area by detecting and accessing presence of objects. Today, safety laser scanners are also being used in automatic guided vehicles, other areas of application include detecting stable and moving objects, ensuring safety of machines in industries, and for mobile applications. Increased automation and fatalities in workplaces is driving the adoption of safety laser scanners. Wide applications across industries resulted in safety laser scanner market to surpass US$300 million in 2018.
Safety Laser Scanner Market- Notable Highlights
- SICK AG has launched a new ultra-compact safety laser scanner known as nanoScan3. It includes smart safety functions with data quality for reliable and accurate localization. The product is 8cm and has minimal mounting space.
- Datalogic has introduced SLS-M5 (Master) and SLS-R5 (Slave) models of the Laser Sentinel in safety laser scanners family. Both the models provide connection for up to 4 laser sentinel units. Moreover, the models can also be configured in order to mute safety functions. The slave can be connected to master using single cable providing power. Meanwhile, the whole system can be powered, connected, programmed, and monitored through SLS-M5 (Master).
- Infosys has formed a joint venture known as HIPUS Co Ltd. with Panasonic, Hitachi, and Pasona to enhance presence in Japan. The joint venture will leverage digital platforms for local and global need for corporations in Japan.
Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global safety laser scanner market include –
- OMRON Corporation
- Rockwell Automation
- Leuze Electronics GmbH
- Panasonic Corporation
- Banner Engineering
- SICK AG IDEC Corporation
- Datalogiv SpA
- Hans Turck
- Keyence Corporation
- ReeR SpA
- Hokuyo Automatic Co. Ltd.
- Arcus Automation Private Limited
- Pilz GmbH & Co.
- KG
Safety Laser Scanner Market Dynamics
Growing Demand for Workplace Safety Driving Safety Laser Scanner Market Growth
Owing to the difficulty in implementation, limited protection, and often resulting in hindered operations, majority of the transportation, manufacturing, and logistics facilities are shifting from traditional protection devices to safety laser scanners. Despite growing awareness of workplace safety, there has been a rise in workplace injuries and fatalities in recent years. Thus, safety laser scanners with better detection capabilities and providing wider protection zone are being used on a large scale for workplace safety.
Wide application of robotics and machinery in various industries are leading to increased safety challenges. This is leading to the growing demand for safety laser scanners, resulting in an efficient and smarter safety system in workplace. New safety laser systems are also being developed with better features to reduce deployment and configuration costs. Manufacturers in the safety laser scanner market are also focusing on developing next-gen laser scanning system with easy installation and setup.
Safety Laser Scanners with Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Sensors
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is influencing growth of safety solutions and products with better connectivity using sensors. By implementation of sensors, safety laser scanners used in warehouse and outdoor offer better safety an also support logistics, navigation, and storage, thereby, increasing productivity and efficiency. Use of IoT in safety laser scanner is also leading to real-time visibility and traceability.
Built-in connectivity using sensors is also allowing safety laser scanners to communicate with other devices in real-time and provide data. This is gaining traction as IoT allows detection of problem in real-time while offering sufficient time to react or take action before the problem or shutdown occurs.
Compact Sensors to Gain Traction in Safety Laser Scanner Market
Enabling better functionality, flexibility, and safety, the demand for compact and small size safety laser scanner is growing significantly. Various industries are increasingly using smaller safety laser scanners owing to the easy integration. Automation across industries is also driving demand for compact safety laser scanners to ensure operational safety and efficiency. Also, owing to the reduced cost and lightweight, compact safety laser scanners are gaining traction across industries. Small size safety laser scanners are also being used inside machines in order to monitor function constantly and detect any issue.
Safety Laser Scanner Market Segmentation
Based on the product type, safety laser scanner market is segmented into
- Stationary Safety Laser Scanner
- Mobile Safety Laser Scanner
Based on application, safety laser scanner market is segmented into
- Access Protection
- Stationary Hazardous Area Protection
- Mobile Hazardous Area Protection
On the basis of product range, safety laser scanner market is segmented into
- Short Range ( less than 3 m)
- Medium Range ( 4 to 6 m)
- Long Range (more than 7 m)
On the basis of end use industry, safety laser scanner market is segmented into
- Logistics
- Warehousing
- Automotive
- Packaging
- Food Processing
3D Metrology Market In-Depth Analysis & Forecast 2018-2028
3D Metrology Market – Introduction
With the increasing demand for quality control, virtual simulations, and reverse engineering in the manufacturing industry, there has been a significant rise in the demand for ‘state-of-the-art’ 3D metrology equipment in industries such as aerospace, defense, automotive, construction, power, electronics, etc. Owing to the surging demand of these equipment, sales of 3D metrology surpassed a value of US$ 9 Bn in 2018 and are anticipated to grow incessantly.
Increase in the research and development spending by key players with aforethought to diversify their portfolio and sustain their position in the 3D metrology market is expected to deliver promising growth opportunities to the market. However, hefty costs for the installation of 3D metrology facilities, coupled with lack of competency to operate 3D metrology equipment could cause a hesitance for the adoption of these devices among the end-users, which could impede the growth of the 3D metrology market.
3D Metrology Market – Novel Developments
- In March 2018, Mitutoyo America Corporation, announced the launch of MCOSMOS V4.2 with an aforethought to integrate a number of consumer applications. The product offers a large number of extended functionalities like the measurement of the intersection of cone and cylinder and provides applications such as GEAR measurement, reverse engineering, airfoil analysis, and CAD integration with metrology.
- In March 2017, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence announced the launch of camera-based measuring equipment – AICON MoveInspect XR8, to gauge the shop-floor measurements with utmost precision. The product is a stable, portable camera with two high resolution 8 pixels cameras, which have invisible flashes. Such a handheld camera makes an ideal probing device for obtaining the 3D coordinates of solid objects at any point in time.
- In June 2017, Hexagon launched an Intergraph Smart Digital Asset Collaboration Module to serve the industrial facilities. Such an advanced facility will help the consumers enhance their efficiencies and result in saving significantly over the project and handover costs. The product is said to amplify the profit margins by reducing the cycle times and risks, thereby enhancing the overall project quality.
- In September 2017, FARO® announced the launch of an innovative Visual Inspect™ that is competent of large, complex 3D CAD data to be transmitted to an iPAD and then leverage the same for mobile visualization and differentiation to the practical conditions. It underpins the option of intuitive mobile viewing by reducing the complexity of 3D data.
Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global 3D metrology market include –
- Mitutoyo Corporation
- Zygo Corporation
- WENZEL Präzision GmbH
- Keyence Corporation
- Renishaw plc
- Carl Zeiss AG
- 3D Digital Corporation
- Creaform Inc.
- Perceptron Inc.
- Nikon Metrology
- GOM GmbH
- Hexagon AB
- FARO Technologies
- Applied Materials
- 3D System Corp
- Automated Precision
- GoM
- Jenoptik
- KLA-Tencor
- Bruker Corporation
- Olympus Corporation
- AMETEK
- Cyber Optics
3D Metrology Market – Dynamics
Automotive Applications to Generate Demand for 3D Metrology
With the innovation fueled in the automotive space, 3D metrology has been finding extensive applications for the inspection, measurement, and to conduct a quality check of numerous components. With the recognized limitations and drawbacks of customary strain gauges, high utilization of optical measurement systems and CMMs is witnessed in the automotive applications, which has fueled the growth of the 3D metrology market. Additionally, futuristic vehicles like electric vehicles and driverless cars are some of the emerging areas, where 3D metrology will find a huge scope, thereby, holding promising growth prospects for the 3D metrology market in the forthcoming years.
Industry 4.0 to Hold Lucrative Growth Opportunities for the 3D Metrology Market
Advent of industry 4.0 has unlocked avenues for the automation of processes and seamless data exchange, especially in the manufacturing technologies. As a result, 3D metrology has been finding
an impressive adoption rate in industries such as aerospace, defense, automotive, construction, architecture, electronics, medical, and power. With the incessantly growing market for CMM in the manufacturing industry, there has been a substantial increase in the sales of 3D metrology equipment for obtaining precise measurements, which is anticipated to keep the demand for the 3D metrology equipment surging even in the upcoming years.
Asia Pacific to Remain a Leading 3D Metrology Market
The 3D metrology market continues to grow at an accelerated pace in the Asia Pacific region, on the back of economic vigor boasted by China and Japan. Large demand for the equipment prevails from the electronics and automotive industry to conduct quality inspections during the production process. Since Asia Pacific enjoys its status as a significant automotive market with the presence of a large number of manufacturing plants, demand for 3D metrology is expected to grow consistently in the region.
3D Metrology Market – Segmentation
The 3D metrology market can be bifurcated on the basis of:
- Offering
- Product
- Application
- End-user Industry
- Geography
3D Metrology Market Segmentation – By Offering
Depending on the offering, the 3D metrology market can be segmented into:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- After-sales Services
- Software As A Service
- Storage As A Service
- Measurement Service
3D Metrology Market Segmentation – By Product
- Coordinate Measuring Machine
- Bridge CMM
- Gantry CMM
- Horizontal Arm CMM
- Cantilever CMM
- Articulated Arm CMM
- Optical Digitizer and Scanner
- 3D Laser Scanner
- Structured Light Scanner
- Laser Tracker
- Video Measuring System
- Vision System
- Measuring Microscope
- Optical Comparator
- Multisensor Measuring System
- Automated Optical Inspection
- Form Measurement
3D Metrology Market Segmentation – Application
Based on the application, the 3D metrology market can be classified into:
- Quality Control and Inspection
- Reverse Engineering
- Virtual Simulation
- Other Applications
3D Metrology Market Segmentation – End-User Industry
Depending on the end-user industry, the 3D metrology market can be segmented into:
- Aerospace and Defense
- Aircraft Components
- Defense
- Space Exploration
- Automotive
- Automotive Design and Styling
- Pilot Plant Metrology
- Automotive Component Inspection
- Others
- Architecture and Construction
- Medical
- Orthopedics and Prosthetics
- Medical Devices
- Dental
- Electronics
- Energy and Power
- Turbines
- Solar Panel
- Heavy Machinery Industry
- Mining
- Others
