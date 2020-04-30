Digital Hour Meter Market 2019 Qualitative Analysis: Honeywell, Kubler Group, Trumeter, Omron, ABB

Report Highlights

The global market for water-soluble polymers should grow from $44.1 billion in 2019 to $59.7 billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% for the period of 2019-2024.

Report scope:

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global water-soluble polymers market by origin, physical form, end-use industry and region. The report discusses the application of different commercially-available water-soluble polymers to derive specific market estimates. The report includes a comparative study between conventional and emerging technology and the importance of technological advancements in the market. The report also discusses strategies adopted by major players in the global water-soluble polymers market. The report’s patent analysis provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time as well as geographically— namely for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global water-soluble polymers market is segmented based on type of origin, physical form and end-use industry.

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Get More Information: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12601

Report Includes:

– 78 tables

– A brief overview of the global water-soluble polymers market

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Identification of segments with high growth potential and understand future applications in these segments

– Patent evaluation, including coverage of the current state of technology and developments, newly issued patents, and new patent applications

– Discussion of market dynamics, key developments, value chain analysis, and changing regulatory landscape that influence the demand of this emerging market

– Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co., DuPont, LG Chem Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., and Kemira Oyj

Summary

In terms of revenue, the global water-soluble polymers market was valued at REDACTED in 2018. It is expected to increase to nearly REDACTED in 2024 and grow at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period of 2018 to 2024.

Future growth potential of the water-soluble polymers market depends on factors such rising applications of natural and mixed polymers in the food processing and pharmaceutical industries, supportive environmental regulations, and water pricing trends. In addition, the growing demand for natural water-soluble polymers and polyacrylamide (synthetic) water-soluble polymers is projected to augment market growth during the forecast period. In different industries, casein, gelatin, pectin, guar gum and xanthan gum are used as natural water-soluble polymers. Due to higher gelatinization and molecular weight, natural water-soluble polymers are used in consumer products like coatings and inks,

paper, adhesives, cosmetics and personal care products. The demand for natural water-soluble polymers for these consumers is highest. Polyacrylamide base water-soluble polymers are effective in drag reduction performance in industries such as oil and gas and wastewater treatment due to their high molecular weight. Drag reduction efficiency is known to be closely associated with flow conditions and the rheological, physical and/or chemical characteristics of the polymers added.

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12601/Single

A breakdown of product lifecycle for water-soluble polymers by geography shows an interesting trend. In the U.S. and Canada, the water-soluble polymers market has already reached its maturity phase due to the lack water treatment facilities expansion, decreased government spending and a saturation of industry level applications. On the other hand, the water-soluble polymers market in Mexico is in a growth phase due to rising demands for water treatment caused by increases in the price of clean water, supportive environmental regulations and the expansion of industrial water and wastewater treatment projects. Emulsion water-soluble polymer producers find it tough to penetrate the North American market due to higher awareness among stakeholders and the dominance of powder and solution water-soluble polymers. In North America, food processing is expected to remain the largest industrial end user for water-soluble polymers.

In Europe, market growth in France, Italy, Belgium and the U.K. looks unimpressive due to a slump in manufacturing sector, economic volatility and maturity of the water treatment chemicals sector. Factors such as steady economic growth, growth in mining sectors and government investments in water treatment projects are expected to drive the growth of water-soluble polymers market in Germany and Scandinavia. Due to greater knowledge among stakeholders regarding water-soluble polymers and water treatment infrastructure and greater preference for natural water-soluble polymers, applications of synthetic and mixed water-soluble polymer is pretty low in the European market. In terms of volume, in Europe, manufacturing (including food and beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care, water treatment, textile and paper, petroleum and mining industries) is expected to remain the largest industrial end user for water-soluble polymers.