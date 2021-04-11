Digital Insurance Platform Market By International Marketing, Business Research With Majesco, EIS Group, Cogitate, Inzura, Duck Creek Technologies, Vertafore, Internet Pipeline, and More

Digital Insurance Platform Market research report is also attaining high importance in this era of globalization which opens the door of global market for the products. Digital Insurance Platform Market report brings together wide-ranging industry analysis with exact estimates and forecasts that provides complete research solutions with maximum industry clarity. With the appropriate use of excellent practice models and brilliant method of research, this wonderful market report is generated which supports businesses to unearth the greatest opportunities to prosper in the market. Thus, Digital Insurance Platform Market report is a great solution for businesses if they want to stay ahead of the competition in today’s rapidly moving business environment.

A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Digital Insurance Platform Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. Global Digital Insurance Platform Market is expected to reach USD 193.24 billion by 2025, from USD 78.47 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period to 2026. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are TCS, Cognizant, DXC Technology, Infosys, Pegasystems, Appian, Mindtree, Prima Solutions, Fineos, Bolt Solutions, Majesco, EIS Group, Cogitate, Inzura, Duck Creek Technologies, Vertafore, Internet Pipeline, Ebaotech, Stoneriver, RGI and many more

The various factors which has caused the introduction of digital insurance platform are increased customer expectations, need for simpler, more compelling products which provides a truly mni channel experience. The business today is facing issues related to digital disruption, are well known. But demonstrating a deep understanding of digital disruption is not insurers’ primary business challenge. Now the insurers want to innovate digitally, embrace the cloud and become more service enabled.

Market Drivers:

Growing adoption of IOT products

Shift of insurers’ focus from product-based to customer-centric strategies

Increased awareness among insurers about digital channels.

Increased awareness among insurers to access a broader segment of the market

By Application (Automotive, Transportation, Home Commercial Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Consumer Electronics & Industrial Machines, Travel) and any other business Segment if applicable within scope of report

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players [Some of the players covered in the study are TCS, Cognizant, DXC Technology, Infosys, Pegasystems, Appian, Mindtree, Prima Solutions, Fineos, Bolt Solutions, Majesco, EIS Group, Cogitate, Inzura, Duck Creek Technologies, Vertafore, Internet Pipeline, Ebaotech, Stoneriver, RGI and many more

