Digital Intelligence Platform Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2018 – 2028

Study on the Digital Intelligence Platform Market

The market study on the Digital Intelligence Platform Market published by PMR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Digital Intelligence Platform Market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Digital Intelligence Platform Market by taking into account historical data for the forecast period 2018 – 2028.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Digital Intelligence Platform Market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Digital Intelligence Platform Market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

Country-wise assessment of the Digital Intelligence Platform Market

Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the Digital Intelligence Platform Market

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the Digital Intelligence Platform Market

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the Digital Intelligence Platform Market

Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the Digital Intelligence Platform Market

The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Digital Intelligence Platform Market:

Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies?

What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the Digital Intelligence Platform Market?

What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Digital Intelligence Platform Market?

Who are the leading companies operating in the Digital Intelligence Platform Market?

What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?

key players operating in the global digital intelligence platform market are MindSEO, Cxense, Adobe Systems, New Relic, IBM Corporation, Evergage, Bertin IT, SAS Institute Inc., Google, Inc., Localytics, Mixpanel, Webtrekk GmbH and Optimizely, etc.

Digital Intelligence Platform Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the digital intelligence platform market and will be followed by the Asia Pacific and Western Europe. The primary growth factors in North America are presence of a large number of established players, such as Adobe Systems, IBM Corporation, Inc., New Relic (U.S.) and Localytics (U.S.). Also, organizations in various parts of the Asia Pacific region are implementing digital intelligence platforms to streamline business process and increase customer engagement. Rise in the usage of smartphones and growing internet penetration are some of the other key factors contributing to the growth of digital intelligence platform market globally. Latin America and MEA are expected to see significant growth in the digital intelligence platform market during the forecast period.

In September 2017, New Relic, a California-based software analytics company enhanced its digital intelligence platform by integrating distributed tracing features that enable customers to troubleshoot their distributed and multi-tier application architectures based on various deployments.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market Segments

Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Digital Intelligence Platform Market

Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Digital Intelligence Platform Market

Digital Intelligence Platform Technology

Value Chain of Digital Intelligence Platform

Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis of Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market includes

North America Digital Intelligence Platform Market S. & Canada

Latin America Digital Intelligence Platform Market Brazil, Argentina & Others

Eastern Europe Digital Intelligence Platform Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Western Europe Digital Intelligence Platform Market Germany Italy France UK Spain Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific Digital Intelligence Platform Market Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Digital Intelligence Platform Market

Middle East and Africa Digital Intelligence Platform Market GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

