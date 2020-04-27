According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global digital isolator market is influenced by the activities by some of the prominent players. These players are consistently focusing on their strategies of new product launches in order to promote their brand and gain global recognition. The players are also adopting trends such as strategic mergers, partnerships, and collaborations in order to expand their production and capture maximum opportunities that are to be offered by global digital isolator market. Some of the key players are acquiring various small and medium scale businesses in order to expand their business and gain a competitive edge over their competitors.

Transparency Market Research profiles some of the prominent players of the global digital isolator market in its report. According to the report, some of the major players that are influencing the global digital isolator market are National Instruments, Broadcom Limited, Silicon Labs, ROHM Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Maxim Integrated, and Texas Instruments.

According to the experts at Transparency Market Research, the global digital isolator market is projected to exhibit a growth of CAGR 6.25% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The market is also expected to grow from US$ 1,183.8 mn in 2017 to US$ 1,598.0 mn by the end of 2022.

According to the report, the global digital isolator market is categorized into various segments based on isolation, data rate, channels, and verticals. Out of the mentioned parameters, the giant magneto-resistive coupling shall be the dominating segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to stability provided by the technology without any RF carrier or high-frequency clocks.

Geographically, Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the digital isolator market in the forecast period. This is because of the growing demand for sustainable power supply in various infrastructures in many countries of the region.