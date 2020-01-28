Digital Logistics Market Is Booming Worldwide | Advantech Corportion, Digilogistics, Hexaware Technologies

HTF MI published a new industry research that focuses on Digital Logistics market and delivers in-depth market analysis and future outlook of Global Digital Logistics market . The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. The study is segmented by Application/ end users [Warehouse management, Labor management & Transportation management], products type [, Consulting services, System integration services & Other services] and profiled players such as Advantech Corportion , Digilogistics , Hexaware Technologies , IBM Corporation , JDA Software , Oracle , Samsung Electronics Co , SAP AG , Tech Mahindra & UTI Worldwide Inc].

Digital systems offer a life time management of assets (materials, vehicles, labor etc.) and also enable users to find out the real-time location, availability and movement of assets. Users and suppliers are able to share information about products and prices through web portals and thus able to manage the resources optimally. Transportation management is the one of the major functions of these logistics which minimizes transit cost and maximizes service delivery to the customers. The other important function constitutes of warehouse management that holds the key for every supply chain wherein the entire focus is towards movement and storage of materials within the warehouse. Digital logistics market systems are being used to create visibility within warehouse and associated processes such as order processing, financial transactions, shipping, dispatch and picking. Logistics information helps in identifying the crucial bottlenecks and hence facilitates in critical decision making.

Technological advancements in the past few decades have inevitably led to the potential growth of the industry across the globe. The increasing customer expectation, along with measures to control the logistics cost is playing a vital role in shaping the future of the digital logistics market. The digital logistics market is growing at a constant pace. Since various organizations are gradually adopting these solutions, while innovation and availability of new technologies are generating strong traction across all the emerging venues, owing to the growing need of connectivity on a real-time basis. Furthermore, the technology is expected to bring in integration capabilities of analytical software tools with the existing systems; and such applications will further enhance the growth of revenues, while ensuring customer privacy and assets security.

In 2018, the global Digital Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The research covers the current market size of the Global Digital Logistics market and its growth rates based on 5 year history data along with company profile of key players/manufacturers. The in-depth information by segments of Digital Logistics market helps monitor future profitability & to make critical decisions for growth. The information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the Global Digital Logistics Market.

The study provides company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of key manufacturers of Global Digital Logistics Market, some of them listed here are Advantech Corportion , Digilogistics , Hexaware Technologies , IBM Corporation , JDA Software , Oracle , Samsung Electronics Co , SAP AG , Tech Mahindra & UTI Worldwide Inc . The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new manufacturer entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Global Digital Logistics (Thousands Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Market Split by Product Type such as , Consulting services, System integration services & Other services. Further the research study is segmented by Application such as Warehouse management, Labor management & Transportation management with historical and projected market share and compounded annual growth rate.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Digital Logistics in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America and its Share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period 2019 to 2025.

Following would be the Chapters to display the Global Digital Logistics market.

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Digital Logistics, Applications of Digital Logistics, Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Digital Logistics, Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America, Digital Logistics Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to analyze the Digital Logistics Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of Digital Logistics;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type [, Consulting services, System integration services & Other services], Market Trend by Application [Warehouse management, Labor management & Transportation management];

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Digital Logistics;

Chapter 12,13, 14 and 15, to describe Digital Logistics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

What this Research Study Offers:

Global Digital Logistics Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

• Focus of the study is to analyse characteristics that affect the nature of competition and pricing.

• Identifying Influencing factors keeping Global Digital Logistics Market Intense, factored with periodic analysis of CR4 & CR8 concentration ratio.

• In-depth Competitive analysis at product and Strategic business level.

• Predictive analysis on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

• To analyse the competitive developments, such as new product launch and merger & acquisition, in the Global Digital LogisticsMarket

