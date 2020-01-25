Digital Map Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats 2019-2026

The global Digital Map market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Digital Map market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Digital Map market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Digital Map market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global digital map market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment and spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the digital map market are HERE Technologies, Autonavi Software Co. Ltd., Navinfo Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., INRIX Inc., TomTom NV , Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), and Google Inc. among others.

The digital map market has been segmented as follows:

Software Solutions Web-based Desktop Mobile App

Indoor Navigation/Positioning Airports Retail Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Departmental Stores Health Care Facilities Others (Educational Institutes, Museums, Other Commercial Buildings)

Outdoor Maps Automotive Mobile & Internet Government & Utilities Real Estate/Construction

Others (Energy & Mining, Agriculture, etc.)

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



South America Brazil Rest of South America



