Digital Music Content Market analysis by Top Manufacturers: Apple, Deezer, Google, iHeartMedia, Pandora, etc.

Global Thermal Imaging Market is expected to reach USD 4.56 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The global thermal imaging market based on type is segmented into cameras, scopes and modules. Modules segment is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Thermal imaging modules has led by high adoption due to their low cost, compactness and flexibility to integrate with various devices. Based on application, the security and surveillance segment is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. This is due to the wide use of thermal cameras for surveillance during night time and other low-light conditions by border control professionals. Based on vertical, aerospace & defense segment holds largest share of the market during the forecast period. It plays major role in the aerospace & defense industry in measurement of temperature of hazardous environments.

Geographically, the Thermal Imaging market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to be largest market for thermal imaging market during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of major players, increasing demand for smartphone-based devices and the rising adoption of thermal imaging in commercial and home automation in this region.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Global Thermal Imaging market analysis and forecast, in terms of volume and value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Global Thermal Imaging Market.

• Global Thermal Imaging market segmentation on the basis of type, application, vertical and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global Thermal Imaging market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study.

• Global Thermal Imaging market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the global Thermal Imaging market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about global Thermal Imaging market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the global Thermal Imaging market globally.

Global Thermal Imaging marketplace is growing with the presence of major companies holding a large market share.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Thermal Imaging Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Thermal Imaging Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Thermal Imaging Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Thermal Imaging Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players of the Global Thermal Imaging Market

• Flir Systems

• United Technologies

• Forgive Corporation

• Leonardo

• Axis Communications

• L3 Technologies

• Bae Systems

• Xenics

• Testo SE

• Sofradir

• Thermoteknix Systems

• Seek Thermal

• Allied Vision

• Dali Technology

• Opgal Optronic Industries Limited

Key Target Audience:

• Companies in the thermal imaging market

• Electronics and semiconductor companies

• Technical standards organizations

• Investment communities in the market

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government and financial institutions

• Venture capitalists

• Private equity firms

• Analysts and strategic business planners

The Scope of the Global Thermal Imaging Market:

The research report segments the global Thermal Imaging market based on type, application, vertical, and geography

Global Thermal Imaging Market, By Type:

• Cameras

• Scopes

• Modules

Global Thermal Imaging Market, By Application:

• Monitoring & Inspection

• Security & Surveillance

• Detection

Global Thermal Imaging Market, By Vertical:

• Industrial

• Residential

• Commercial

• Aerospace & Defense

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Automotive

• Oil & Gas

• Food & Beverages

Global Thermal Imaging Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of North America Global Thermal Imaging Market

• Breakdown of Europe Global Thermal Imaging Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Global Thermal Imaging Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Global Thermal Imaging Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Global Thermal Imaging Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Thermal Imaging Market Overview

Chapter Two: Thermal Imaging Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Thermal Imaging Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Thermal Imaging Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Thermal Imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Thermal Imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Thermal Imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Thermal Imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Thermal Imaging by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Thermal Imaging Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Thermal Imaging Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Thermal Imaging Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

