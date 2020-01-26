MARKET REPORT
Digital Payment Solutions Market to Grow with a High CAGR
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Digital Payment Solutions Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Digital Payment Solutions and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Digital Payment Solutions, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Digital Payment Solutions
- What you should look for in a Digital Payment Solutions solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Digital Payment Solutions provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
- First Data Corp
- Worldpay Inc.
- Chetu
- Paypal
- Wirecard
- Fiserv
- Total System Services (TSYS)
- Novatti
- Global Payments
- Bluesnap
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
Global digital payment solutions market by type:
- Payment Gateway Solutions
- Payment Wallet Solutions
- Payment Processing Solutions
- Others (Payment Security & Fraud Management Solutions and POS Solutions)
Global digital payment solutions market by application:
- MNOs
- Financial Institutions (Banks)
- Payment Network
- Intermediaries
- Merchants
- Customers
Global digital payment solutions market by region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
MARKET REPORT
?Esports Market Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends
The ?Esports market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the ?Esports market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The ?Esports market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.
The global ?Esports market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.
The study considers the present scenario of the ?Esports market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the ?Esports market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.
The competitive environment in the ?Esports market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.
The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the ?Esports industry.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Modern Times Group
Activision Blizzard
Valve Corporation
Tencent
Cj Corporation
Electronic Arts
Nintendo
Turner Broadcasting System
Faceit
Gfinity
The ?Esports Market Segmentation:
Product Type Segmentation
Media Rights
Tickets And Merchandise
Sponsorship & Direct Advertisement
Publisher Fees
Industry Segmentation
Internet Banking
Network Insurance Industry
Network Education
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.
?Esports Market segmentation by region:
- APAC
- EMEA
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the ?Esports industry across the globe.
Key Market Insights:
The report provides the following insights into the ?Esports market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
- Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the ?Esports market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
- Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the ?Esports market.
- Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.
- Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the ?Esports market.
MARKET REPORT
?Phytonutrients Market Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends
?Phytonutrients Market report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the global ?Phytonutrients industry. ?Phytonutrients market report delivers the insights which will shape your strategic planning as you estimate geographic, product or service expansion within the ?Phytonutrients industry.. The ?Phytonutrients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.
The global ?Phytonutrients market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.
The study considers the present scenario of the ?Phytonutrients market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the ?Phytonutrients market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.
The competitive environment in the ?Phytonutrients market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.
The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the ?Phytonutrients industry.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Basf Se
Cargill Inc.
Chr. Hansen A/S
Dsm N. V.
Cyanotech Corporation
Fmc Corporation
Kemin Industries Inc.
Allied Biotech Corporation
Arboris Llc
Carotech Berhad
D.D. Williamson & Co.
Döhler Group
Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.
Raisio Plc.
The ?Phytonutrients Market Segmentation:
Product Type Segmentation
Carotenoids
Phytosterols
Flavonoids
Phenolic Compounds
Vitamin E
Industry Segmentation
Food & Beverages
Feed
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.
?Phytonutrients Market segmentation by region:
- APAC
- EMEA
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the ?Phytonutrients industry across the globe.
Key Market Insights:
The report provides the following insights into the ?Phytonutrients market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
- Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the ?Phytonutrients market for the forecast period 2019–2024.
- Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the ?Phytonutrients market.
- Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.
- Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the ?Phytonutrients market.
MARKET REPORT
PVC Cling Films Market Research Trends Analysis by 2027
PVC Cling Films Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global PVC Cling Films industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the PVC Cling Films manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global PVC Cling Films market covering all important parameters.
The key points of the PVC Cling Films Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the PVC Cling Films industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of PVC Cling Films industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of PVC Cling Films industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of PVC Cling Films Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of PVC Cling Films are included:
market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of PVC cling films as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.
The Porter’s Analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the PVC cling films market. Porter’s Analysis for the global PVC cling films market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global PVC cling films market, which includes TMR analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are affecting the growth of the PVC cling films market.
On the basis of thickness, the PVC cling films market study includes up to 10 microns, 10 to 15 microns, 15 to 20 microns, and above 20 microns segments. Of these, PVC cling films of thickness 10 to 15 microns account for a major share of the global PVC cling films market.
The product types considered in the PVC cling films market study include machine and manual PVC cling films. Of these, the machines PVC cling films segment accounts for the major share of the global PVC cling films market as machine films provide higher output as compared to manual or handheld films.
On the basis of the sales channel, the PVC cling films market has been segmented into two main categories- direct sales and indirect sales. Of these, the indirect sales segment will grow at a healthy CAGR in the global PVC cling films market.
On the basis of end-use, the global PVC cling films market has been segmented into eight segments that are dairy products, fruits and vegetables, bakery & confectionary, meat, poultry, and seafood, cosmetics & healthcare products, consumer goods & household, food service outlets, and other industrial uses. The fruits & vegetables segment in the global PVC cling films market is expected to heavily dominate the market during the forecast period.
The next section of the report highlights the PVC cling films market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional PVC cling films market for 2018–2027. The next section of the report highlights the PVC cling films market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2028. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the PVC cling films market. The key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional PVC cling films market for 2018–2028.
To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers of PVC cling films and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the PVC cling films market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis of how the PVC cling films market is expected to develop in the future. To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of PVC cling films globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total PVC cling films market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in the PVC cling films market. Detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the PVC cling films market is also included. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the PVC cling films market.
The key manufacturers in the PVC cling films market profiled in this report include– Berry Global Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Klöckner Pentaplast Group, Reynolds Group Holding Limited., Sigma Stretch Film Corp., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Harwal Group, POLIFILM GmbH, Anchor Packaging Inc., Integrated Packaging Group, Thong Guan Industries Berhad, CeDo Ltd., Fine Vantage Limited, Wrapex Limited, Tronoplast Technologies Inc., Multi Wrap (PTY) LTD, BENKAI Co., Ltd., Statpack Industries Ltd., Adex S.r.l., and ITS B.V.
Key Segments Covered in the PVC Cling Films Market
- By Product Type
- Machine Films
- Manual or Handheld Films
- By Thickness
- Up to 10 microns
- 10 to 15 microns
- 15-20 microns
- Above 20 microns
- By Sales Channel
- Direct Sales
- Indirect Sales
- By End Use
- Dairy Products
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Bakery & Confectionary
- Meat, Poultry, and Seafood
- Cosmetics & Healthcare Products
- Consumer Goods & Household
- Food Service Outlets
- Other Industrial Uses
Key Regions Covered in the PVC Cling Films Market
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- EU – 4
- UK
- NORDIC
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN Countries
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Turkey
- South Africa
- North Africa
- Rest of MEA
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Estimates 2018-2025 PVC Cling Films market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
