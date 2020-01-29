Digital Pregnancy Test Kits Market – Overview on Ongoing Trends 2017 – 2025

The study on the Digital Pregnancy Test Kits market TMRR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Digital Pregnancy Test Kits market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The study elucidates the key indexes of Market expansion which comes with a thorough analysis of the value series, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the Digital Pregnancy Test Kits market’s growth parameters.

The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are thoroughly analyzed in the report along with vital information such as economic prognosis of each region, political, and the regulatory framework.

leading vendors known to the global market and an aware female population in these regions also contribute to their dominant positions. While the regions are likely to remain the leading revenue contributors to the global market over the forecast period as well, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to present more promising growth opportunities owing to a vast set of untapped opportunities in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is also expected to benefit from a thriving medical devices industry and rising awareness regarding wellness and healthcare among women.

Global Digital Pregnancy Test Kits Market: Overview

Devices that enable the identification or possibility of pregnancy in females are termed as pregnancy test kits. Primarily, these devices sense any trace or presence of tiny Human Chorionic Gonadotrophin (HCG or the female pregnancy hormone). The amount of HCG rises to an extent during early stages of pregnancy in the female body. Digital pregnancy test kits are a result of the introduction of cutting edge technologies such as digitalization and smart connected networks with pregnancy test kits. The advances in technology in pregnancy test kits, coupled with the growing demand of immediate and self-contained test results are significant factors which are likely to propel the growth of the global digital pregnancy test kits market in the coming years.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global digital pregnancy test kits market, focusing on the market opportunities and possible restraints, along with the latest trends. The report segments the global digital pregnancy test kits market based on its type, distribution channel and geography.

Global Digital Pregnancy Test Kits Market: Trends & Opportunities

Analog pregnancy test kits are being rapidly replaced by digital pregnancy test kits in the past few years. The conventional line indicators, or color indicators offered by traditional pregnancy kits may cause confusion or may be difficult to interpret in some cases. Digital pregnancy test kits overcome these issues by providing the information on a digital screen, thereby fueling the digital pregnancy test kits market to a large extent.

Digital pregnancy test kits also come equipped with several cutting-edge innovations, such as a smart countdown and Bluetooth connectivity. The growing number of female working professionals over the globe leaves them little time to seek medical help, and they prefer the use of home kits in order to confirm the possibility of pregnancy over visiting a physician. Hence, the expanding number of working women present a wide range of growth opportunities for the global digital pregnancy test kits market.

Global Digital Pregnancy Test Kits Market: Market Potential

There have been instance of misleading advertising of the features of pregnancy test kits in the past, and a leading giant was involved in a major litigation for deceptive marketing. Recently, Church & Dwight, a leading vendor in the digital pregnancy test kits market, presented a consumer survey in which nearly 20% of consumers considered the product’s estimation number of weeks would be the same as that measured through conventional methods. The survey result proves that advertisement and campaigning activities without providing false information can provide manufacturers with bountiful growth opportunities in the digital pregnancy test kits market.

Global Digital Pregnancy Test Kits Market: Regional Outlook

The global digital pregnancy test kits market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Digital Pregnancy Test Kits Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers of digital pregnancy test kits are focussing on co-promotions and co-marketing strategies to expand commercial presence. Launch of technologically advanced products by local manufacturers is expected to provide ample opportunities for the growth of digital pregnancy test kits in the U.S. market.

Key players in the global digital pregnancy test kits market are Sugentech Inc., Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., and Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings.

