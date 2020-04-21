Digital Radiography Market Emerging Growth Prospects to 2025 by Top Companies- GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare

“Global Digital Radiography Market” Research Report 2019 to 2025 segmented by product type, applications and offers complete details including recent trends, Digital Radiography statistics, and growth factors to assist the users in planning the business strategies and prioritize the business which will lead to huge market returns.

According to the study, the global Digital Radiography market is valued at 2990 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 4490 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.

Digital Radiography Industry Top Key Players Studied In This Research GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Agfa HealthCare

Fujifilm

Angell Technology

Carestream Health

Wandong Medical

Hitachi

Mindray

Land Wind

Toshiba

Konica Minolta

DEXIS

Shimadzu

Others

Market insights:

Digital Radiography is the electronic capture of an X-ray exposure. The exposure is captured in a device that converts the X-rays to a digital signal, which is then represented on a viewing monitor for diagnosis. An image from a Digital X-ray System that appears on a viewing monitor may have come from one of two technologies, namely Computed Radiography (CR) and Direct Digital Radiography (DR/ DDR).

The Digital Radiography consumption volume was 21349 Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 23241Units in 2017 and 34944 Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.49% from 2017 to 2022. Since 2016, China has been the largest consumption market of digital X-ray system, with shipments of about 5 thousand units. North America and Europe are still the most important market of digital x-ray system, but the consumption growth rate in Asia-Pacific and other emerging market is forecasted to be higher in the following years.

The manufactures of Digital Radiography are concentrated in Japan and North America. Europe is still the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 26% in 2016. The following areas are North America. As the design and manufacturing technology of digital x-ray system is quickly getting more and more mature, the manufacturers in developing countries, especially China, is actively competing in the market with low-cost products. And the price of digital x-ray system is reducing year by year, which is also a market driving factor.

Different product categories include:

CR Tech Digital X-Ray System

DR Tech Digital X-Ray System

Global Digital Radiography industry has a number of end-user applications including:

Dental

Orthopedics

General Surgery

Veterinarian

Others

A thorough analysis has been provided for every segment of the business in terms of market size across diverse regions. This section provides a detailed analysis of the key market trends in each region.

This research report provides a thorough global Digital Radiography market study and provides insights about the several factors driving the popularity of Digital Radiography and its features. The report includes an extensive analysis of the key drivers, restraints, structure and market trends, stakeholder strategies and necessities for succeeding in the business.

Global Market Regional Analysis:

The next section of the report consists of a detailed analysis of the market across various countries in different regions. It provides a industry outlook for 2019–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the market research to include the latest technological developments as well as offerings.

— South America Market (Brazil, Argentina)

— The Middle East & Africa Market (South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

— Europe Market (Spain, U.K., Italy, Germany, Russia, France)

— North America Market (U.S., Mexico, Canada)

— Asia-Pacific Market (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia)

Global Digital Radiography Market Report Highlights:

In the final section of the market report, we have comprised a competitive landscape to provide clienteles a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their occurrence in the Digital Radiography portfolio and key differentiators in the global market. This section is primarily intended to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative valuation of the key providers specific to a market segment in the supply chain and the major players in the market.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America

Chapter Six: Europe

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific

Chapter Eight: South America

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa

Chapter Ten: Global Digital Radiography Market Segment by Type, Application

