Digital Signage in Education Market 2020 by Component (Hardware, Software) by Service (Higher Education Institutions, K-12 Schools and Top Companies Analysis- Cisco Systems, LG Electronics, Sony Corporation, Broad Sign International

Global Digital Signage in Education Market valued approximately USD xx billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.4% over the forecast period 2017-2025. One trend in market is inclusion of social media. Social media is showing increasing penetration in the education system globally. These platforms are increasingly incorporated in teaching and learning systems to help students engage in informal chat with other students and teachers, apart from formal classroom sessions.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Cisco Systems, LG Electronics, Sony Corporation, Broad Sign International. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The digital signage systems also promote such communication system, wherein content from the social media portals is taken and displayed on the system as well as shared with audience’s mobile devices such as tablets, web pages, and smartphones. This trigger inclusive communication, as the audience can comment and express their views about any subject shared on the digital signage system. Social networking platforms such as Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook are used by institutions to maintain communication with students and intimate them about any updates, such as student events and courses. Hence, in this way these social portals act as another reliable source of information, apart from institution websites.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Digital Signage in Education Company.

By Component:

§ Hardware

§ Software

By Service:

Higher Education Institutions

§ K-12 Schools

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.1.1. Data Mining

1.1.2. Analysis

1.1.3. Market Estimation

1.1.4. Validation

1.1.5. Publishing

1.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Digital Signage in Education Market Definition & scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Years considered for the study

2.5. Currency

2.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

Chapter 4. Global Digital Signage in Education Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

