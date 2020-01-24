MARKET REPORT
Digital Signage Systems Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Digital Signage Systems Market primary data collection was achieved by interviewing the retailers and the consumers. The interviews were conducted through one to one structured questionnaire supervision.
Global Digital Signage Systems Market report provides an in-depth analysis of all market dynamics including drivers and restraints, and trends and opportunities. Important factors supporting growth across various is also provided. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast timespan.
In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Digital Signage Systems Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.
Major Players included in this report are as follows –
Advantech
Barco N.V.
BrightSign
Daktronics
Dynasign
Extron Electronics
Four Winds
Gefen
LG Corporation
Nanonation
NEC Corporation
NEXCOM
Samsung
Scala
Sharp
SIIG
Sony Corporation
SpinetiX
Digital Signage Systems Market can be segmented into Product Types as –
Digital Signage Displays
Digital Signage Set Top Boxes
Media Players
Digital Signage Software
Other
Digital Signage Systems Market can be segmented into Applications as –
Retail
Public Transportation
Other
Digital Signage Systems Market: Regional analysis includes:
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
South America (Brazil etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
– What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Digital Signage Systems?
– Who are the global key manufacturers of Digital Signage Systems industry? How are their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?
– What are the types and applications of Digital Signage Systems? What is the market share of each type and application?
– What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Digital Signage Systems? What is the manufacturing process of Digital Signage Systems?
– Economic impact on Digital Signage Systems industry and development trend of Digital Signage Systems industry.
– What will the Digital Signage Systems market size and the growth rate be in 2025?
– What are the key factors driving the global Digital Signage Systems industry?
– What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Digital Signage Systems market?
– What is the Digital Signage Systems market challenges to market growth?
– What are the Digital Signage Systems market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Digital Signage Systems market?
Digital Signage Systems Market track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, research and developments, with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
MARKET REPORT
Underground Gas Storage Market- Get Facts About Business Strategies, Financial Status and Forecast 2024
Underground Gas Storage Market: Overview
The rate at which the natural gas is consumed fluctuates from day to day. The demand of the natural gas is quite high in the winter season as compared to the summers. The underground gas storage industry has borrowed much of its technology from oil and gas exploration, gas distribution and ground water utilization. Underground natural gas storage consists of a wide network of pipelines, local distribution companies and producers with an inventory management tool. In order to cope with the rising demand of energy the back up for the energy resource has to be maintained. With the rising demand of natural gas the industry for underground storage industry is growing at a healthy rate.
Diminishing fossil fuel reserves and increasing energy security concerns are the major drivers for the underground gas storage market. The concerns regarding energy security plays an important role in the storage industry as every country is focused on the uninterrupted and continuous energy supply. Cost of setting processing units and maintenance costs are the major drivers for the underground gas storage market. The increasing demand for energy and exploration of new gas reserves adds new opportunities for the existing and new market players to invest in the underground gas storage market.
Underground Gas Storage Market: Segmentation
The underground gas storage market can be segmented on the basis of type of storage used for storing gas. Gas can be stored in the depleted oil or natural gas fields, aquifers and salt caverns. The gas in the storage facility is stored in the same location where it was naturally found. Natural gas is usually found in porous rocks locked up in the pores with a maximum diameter of 0.1 mm between the grain and the sand stones. Conversion of production fields into storage fields takes advantage of existing wells and pipeline networks.
Depleted oil and gas reserves are widely used as underground storage units because of their availability in abundance. In few areas natural aquifers are also converted into gas storage facilities. An aquifer is best suited for gas storage, if the sedimentary rocks are overlapped by the impermeable rock cap. As the geology of the aquifers are same as the depleted oil and gas reserves, their use in gas storage requires greater amount of gas and greater supervision of injection and withdrawal performance. Salt caverns deliver high injection and withdrawal rates for the gas storage capacity. Base gas requirements are generally low in salt caverns as compared to aquifers.
Majorly all the of salt cavern storage facilities are constructed in salt dome formations. The cost of construction of salt caverns is high when compared to depleted oil and natural gas reserves, but the ability to perform several injection and withdrawal cycles reduces the cost associated with per thousand cubic feet of gas injected and withdrawal.
Underground Gas Storage Market: Regional Insights
At the global level, approximately 688 underground gas storage facilities are in operation. In the North American region the United States with 414 underground storage units followed by Canada with 59 storage units. The European region holds the second rank on the list with 144 underground storage units. The Asia pacific region has 18 underground storage sites.
Key players in the underground gas storage market are Niska Gas Storage, Saltville Gas Storage, Floridian Natural Gas Storage Company, LLC, TransCanada, Gazprom and Enbridge Inc, and others.
MARKET REPORT
Fuel Management System Market- Get Facts About Business Strategies, Financial Status and Forecast 2025
Some of the prominent participants in the global fuel management systems (FMS) market are Omnitracs, LLC, E-Drive Technology, The Veeder-Root Company, ESI Total Fuel Management, SCI Distribution, LLC, Fluid Management Technology Pty Ltd., SmartFlow Technologies, Emerson, Guduza System Technologies, Fleetmatics Group PLC, Telenav, Inc., TomTom International BV, and Trimble Inc.
A report by Transparency Market Research finds that the market will expand at a tepid pace in the years to come. The report forecasts the market to register a lackluster 4.3% CAGR during the period between 2017 and 2025 to become worth US$9.95 bn by 2025 from US$6.85 bn in 2016.
Depending upon application, the global fuel management systems market can be segmented into fuel consumption, efficiency level, fleet management, viscosity control, etc. Depending upon geography, again, the global fuel management systems market (FMS) can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.
Asia Pacific currently leads the market on the back of soaring energy consumption in nations of South Korea, India, Indonesia, and China which are seeing rapid industrialization and urbanization. This has led to the proliferation of trucks, railway locomotives, and buses, which in turn has driven up demand in the market. Railways are least polluting mode of transport and it is one of the biggest reasons for growth in this sector and technological advancements like the advanced fuel management systems for locomotives.
Need for Effective Usage of Fuel Drives Market
At the forefront of driving growth in the global fuel management systems market is the urgency to check fuel pilferage and bring transparency in fuel consumption. This is because fuel accounts for most of the operating cost in transportation. “Higher or fluctuating prices of fuel oil and stringent regulations pertaining to environment have necessitated efficient management of fuel. Thus, monitoring, controlling, and reporting of fuel consumption is of key importance along with the management of fleet in order to control the total operating cost of a vessel,” explains the lead analyst of the TMR report.
Railways and waterways are relatively inexpensive modes for transport of goods, cargo, and passenger. Operational cost is about 45% less as compared to roadways and about 70% less than air transportation. By waterways, a large bulk can be transported in one go. Demand for merchant vessels is thus high for movement and transportation of goods, cargo, and oil and gas. All these coupled with the increasing regional, national, and international trades is fuelling the global fuel management systems (FMS) market.
Emergence of Technologically Advanced Solutions Drive Demand
A noticeable trend in the market is the push towards online fuel management and emergence of technologically advanced solutions that have benefitted demand. “Digitalization is expected to be a big driver of change in the commercial vehicle fleet market. Telematics systems in commercial vehicles will become standard in the global markets. IT and software solutions will closely integrate transporters into the systems of the industry value chain.
Connected devices allow dynamic route optimization and ensure better capacity utilization. Systems for monitoring an individual’s driving style and wear on components save fuel, protect materials, and increases transportation fleet’s useful life,” adds the lead analyst of the report.
MARKET REPORT
Wind Turbine Components Market- Get Facts About Business Strategies, Financial Status and Forecast 2024
Global Wind Turbine Components Market
Wind energy is gaining priority over fossil fuels in the power mix of both developed and developing nations as it is capable of addressing power requirements of nations in an environmentally sustainable way. The global wind turbine components market is anticipated to witness a positive growth with the ever increasing demand for electricity and power.
Some of the key wind turbine components are rotor blade, tower, generator, gear box, and others. Rotor blade is the most expensive component in a wind turbine as it directly affects the efficiency of the turbine. The tower of a wind turbine is crucial in determining additional power production. The turbine tower designs have witnessed various technological advancements on the basis of size and type such as concrete, tubular, lattice, and guyed pole.
Global Wind Turbine Components Market: Overview
The growing concern for the environment is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the global wind turbine components market. Combustion of fossil fuels for power generation leads to emission of carbon dioxide, which in turn contributes to global warming. Presently, the energy sector accounts for about 40% of overall carbon dioxide emissions. Hence, a number of countries are encouraging the usage of renewable energy sources for power generation.
Wind power generation offers a number of benefits such as low air pollution and no water consumption. Wind energy is also the cheapest source of power generation. Furthermore, a wind turbine can operate efficiently for around 20 years without releasing any harmful emissions. These factors make wind energy an ideal and environmentally sustainable alternative for fossil fuel. The shifting focus on wind energy has propelled the growth of the global wind turbine components market.
Extensive research and development activities are expected to support the growth of the global wind turbine components market in the near future. The growing urgency to adopt eco-friendly technologies has led governments as well as private players to invest heavily in research and development of wind turbine components.
Innovative technologies such as 3D printing are anticipated to transform the manufacturing of wind turbine components. The 3D printing process is being applied to create wind turbine blade molds. Blades are one of the most expensive components of a wind turbine. The current processes implemented to manufacture these blades are time-consuming and energy-intensive. Applying 3D printing to the mold process will significantly lower down the cost and amount of time required for manufacturing rotor blades.
Global Wind Turbine Components Market: Region-wise Outlook
The global wind turbine components market has been segmented into four key regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Developed nations in Europe and North America have contributed significantly towards the growth of the global wind turbine components market. In Europe, countries such as Austria, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Portugal are making efforts to rely largely on renewable sources of energy. In 2015, Denmark was able to produce around 140% of its domestic electric needs from wind turbines. In Asia Pacific, countries such as India hold immense potential for the growth of the wind turbine components market. The coastal regions of India can harness a large amount of wind energy to meet power requirements.
Global Wind Turbine Components Market: Vendor Landscape
Some of the key players operating in the global wind turbine components market are Siemens, Vestas, Suzlon Energy, Goldwind, and GE Renewable Energy. The market players are focusing on introducing innovative wind turbine components. Reducing the weight of rotor blades and increasing the height of wind turbine tower increase the efficiency of wind turbines. The key vendors are investing largely on such aspects of wind turbine. For example, Siemens has manufactured a rotor blade made up of balsa wood and glass fiber-reinforced epoxy resin. As these blades do not have adhesives or glued joins, the overall weight of these blades is reduced significantly.
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
