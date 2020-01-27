DIGITAL SPENDING IN PUBLIC SAFETY MARKET TO REACH A VALUATION OF ~US$ 201 BN BY 2027: TRANSPARENCY MARKET RESEARCH

The ” Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market” The quick adoption of advanced analytics and visualization, and the expand use of outward data sources are the major drivers of the Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market. The report high point, potential growth opportunities in the coming years and covers a review of the market drivers, growth measure, competitive landscape, market dynamics, opposition and other key feature to the Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market.

Global Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market overview:

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014-2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2023 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market on a global level.

Available Exclusive Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/sample-request/199637.

The Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period . The growth of the Software-Defined Storage(SDS) market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Software-Defined Storage(SDS) market.

The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market is sub segmented into SDS Server, Data Security and Compliance Software, SDS Controller Software, Data Management, Storage Hypervisor. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market is sub segmented into Surveillance, Data backup and Disaster Recovery, Storage Provisioning and High Availability. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2023. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market.

The regional analysis of Global Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market is considered for the key regions such as, North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) region is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2023.

On the basis of regional analysis Asia-Pacific are seeing increase in the number of IT companies and expansion of small and medium businesses. This will boost the data storage market, thus supplying a bigger Software Defined Storage Market solution. With the popularity of Software-Defined Storage (SDS) solution benefits, the SMBs will be adopting the Software-Defined Storage(SDS) technology at a faster pace. The solution helps these organizations in reducing their storage cost and achieving better business function.

Some of the Software-Defined Storage(SDS) manufacturers involved in the market Atlantis Computing, Datacore Software, Ericsson, Intel, Maxta, Microsoft, Nexenta System, Nutanix, Pivot3, Swiftstack, Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the Software-Defined Storage (SDS) manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the Software-Defined Storage(SDS) strategies adopted by the major players.

Latest Industry Updates:

Microsoft:- The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

today announced the launch of a center for Societal impact through Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (SCAI). Part of the Microsoft Research (MSR) Lab in Bengaluru, this center will focus on creating and nurturing projects that can have real-world and large-scale societal impact. Through SCAI, MSR India will collaborate with a number of partners, such as academia, startups and NGOs.

“I am excited about the creation of the center for Societal Impact through Cloud and Artificial Intelligence and I am looking forward to the efforts and collaborations ahead. There are so many opportunities to leverage recent advances in cloud computing and AI technologies to address long-term societal challenges spanning multiple sectors and realms, including health and wellness, education, transportation, and agriculture,” said Eric Horvitz, Technical Fellow and Director at Microsoft Research.

Sriram Rajamani, Managing Director of Microsoft Research India, said, “At MSR India, we have been conducting research in the ICTD space since our inception. We see SCAI as a natural evolution of this, and we will partner with like-minded collaborators to apply technology to solve some of the most pressing problems in today’s world. I am looking forward to truly impactful projects emerging from SCAI.”

SCAI will engage with NGOs, academicians and startups through external collaborations; graduate and undergraduate students through the SCAI Fellow program in collaboration; and actively seek collaborators though calls for proposals. SCAI collaborators will be provided with financial grants, access to world-class Microsoft researchers, technologies, as well as access to business insights from Microsoft for Startups.

Grab Your Report at an Impressive Discount @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/check-discount/199637.

Table of Contents:

Global Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market Report 2019

1 Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Definition,

2 Global Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market Major Player Share and Market Overview,

3 Major Player Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Business Introduction,

4 Global Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market Segmentation (Region Level),

5 Global Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market Segmentation (Product Type Level),

6 Global Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market Segmentation (Industry Level),

7 Global Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market Segmentation (Channel Level),

8 Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market Forecast 2019-2023,

9 Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Segmentation Type,

10 Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Segmentation Industry,

11 Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Cost Analysis,

12 Conclusion .

About us

BusinessindustryReports.com is digital database of comprehensive market reports for global industries. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.

Media Contact

Business Industry Reports

Pune – India

[email protected]

+19376349940